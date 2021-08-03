Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Occidental Petroleum : 2nd Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

08/03/2021 | 04:23pm EDT
Occidental Petroleum Corporation

2nd Quarter 2021

Earnings Release Schedules Index

Schedule # and Description

  1. Summary Highlights
  2. Items Affecting Comparability Detail
    • Before Tax Allocations
    • After Tax Allocations
  4. Segment Results Before Tax Allocations
    • Reported Results
    • Items Affecting Comparability
    • Adjusted Results (non-GAAP)
  6. Segment Results After Tax Allocations
    • Reported Results
    • Items Affecting Comparability
    • Adjusted Results (non-GAAP)
    • Reconciliation - Diluted EPS
  8. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations
  9. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
  10. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
    • Detail of Capital Expenditures and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
  12. Oil & Gas Net Production Volumes Per Day
    • MBOE/D
    • By Commodity
  14. Oil & Gas Net Sales Volumes Per Day and Realized Prices
    • MBOE/D
    • Realized Prices and Related Index Prices
  16. Oil and Gas Metrics

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

SCHEDULE 1

Summary Highlights

2020

2021

Quarterly

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

TY

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

YTD

Net Loss ($ millions)

Reported loss attributable to common stockholders

$

(2,232)

$

(8,353)

$

(3,778)

$

(1,312)

$(15,675)

$

(346)

$

(97)

$

(443)

Reported EPS - Diluted ($/share)

$

(2.49)

$

(9.12)

$

(4.07)

$

(1.41)

$

(17.06)

$

(0.36)

$

(0.10)

$

(0.47)

Effective tax rate on reported income (loss) (%)

1 %

18 %

10 %

19 %

14 %

5 %

30 %

13 %

Adjusted income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (Non-

(a)

$

(598)

$

(1,692)

$

(788)

$

(610)

$

(3,688)

$

(136)

$

311

$

175

GAAP)

Adjusted EPS - Diluted (Non-GAAP) ($/share)

(b)

$

(0.67)

$

(1.85)

$

(0.85)

$

(0.65)

$

(4.01)

$

(0.15)

$

0.32

$

0.18

Effective tax rate on adjusted income (loss) (%)

2 %

15 %

8 %

8 %

11 %

(327)%

31 %

24 %

Average Shares Outstanding - Reported Loss

Basic (millions)

896.7

915.5

929.3

933.0

918.7

933.1

934.2

933.8

Diluted (millions)

896.7

915.5

929.3

933.0

918.7

947.9

934.2

933.8

Average Shares Outstanding - Adjusted Income (Loss)

(b)

Basic (millions)

896.7

915.5

929.3

933.0

918.7

933.1

934.2

933.8

Diluted (millions)

896.7

915.5

929.3

933.0

918.7

933.1

956.8

952.4

Daily Production Volumes

Total US (MBOE/D)

1,175

1,116

960

900

1,037

904

961

932

US Oil (MBBL/D)

662

603

508

477

561

488

517

502

Worldwide - Reported (MBOE/D)

1,497

1,434

1,265

1,195

1,347

1,139

1,225

1,182

Worldwide - Continuing Operations (MBOE/D)

1,437

1,373

1,204

1,143

1,289

1,117

1,203

1,160

Worldwide Sales - Continuing Operations (MBOE/D)

1,432

1,386

1,192

1,158

1,291

1,113

1,199

1,156

Commodity Price Realizations

Worldwide oil ($/BBL)

$

46.96

$

23.14

$

38.51

$

40.76

$

37.34

$

55.65

$

64.18

$

60.05

Worldwide NGL ($/BBL)

$

13.09

$

7.79

$

14.85

$

14.95

$

12.58

$

23.44

$

25.06

$

24.31

Domestic gas ($/MCF)

$

1.18

$

0.90

$

1.18

$

1.55

$

1.18

$

2.56

$

2.59

$

2.58

Cash Flows - Continuing Operations ($ millions)

Operating cash flow before working capital (Non-GAAP)

(c)

$

1,484

$

587

$

1,644

$

1,405

$

5,120

$

2,135

$

2,710

$

4,845

Working capital changes

(189)

(222)

(829)

(38)

(1,278)

(1,347)

614

(733)

Operating cash flow

$

1,295

$

365

$

815

$

1,367

$

3,842

$

788

$

3,324

$

4,112

Capital expenditures

$

(1,300)

$

(375)

$

(246)

$

(614)

$

(2,535)

$

(579)

$

(698)

$

(1,277)

2020

2021

Year-to-date

Mar

Jun

Sep

Dec

Mar

Jun

Sep

Dec

Net Loss ($ millions)

Reported loss attributable to common stockholders

$

(2,232)

$(10,585)

$(14,363)

$(15,675)

$

(346)

$

(443)

Reported EPS - Diluted ($/share)

$

(2.49)

$

(11.68)

$

(15.72)

$

(17.06)

$

(0.36)

$

(0.47)

Effective tax rate on reported income (loss) (%)

1 %

15 %

14 %

14 %

5 %

13 %

Adjusted income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (Non-

(a)

$

(598)

$

(2,290)

$

(3,078)

$

(3,688)

$

(136)

$

175

GAAP)

Adjusted EPS - Diluted (Non-GAAP) ($/share)

(b)

$

(0.67)

$

(2.53)

$

(3.37)

$

(4.01)

$

(0.15)

$

0.18

Effective tax rate on adjusted income (loss) (%)

2 %

13 %

12 %

11 %

(327)%

24 %

Average Shares Outstanding - Reported Loss

Basic (millions)

896.7

906.2

913.9

918.7

933.1

933.8

Diluted (millions)

896.7

906.2

913.9

918.7

947.9

933.8

Average Shares Outstanding - Adjusted Income (Loss)

(b)

Basic (millions)

896.7

906.2

913.9

918.7

933.1

933.8

Diluted (millions)

896.7

906.2

913.9

918.7

933.1

952.4

Daily Production Volumes

Total US (MBOE/D)

1,175

1,146

1,083

1,037

904

932

US Oil (MBBL/D)

662

633

591

561

488

502

Worldwide - Reported (MBOE/D)

1,497

1,466

1,398

1,347

1,139

1,182

Worldwide - Continuing Operations (MBOE/D)

1,437

1,405

1,337

1,289

1,117

1,160

Worldwide Sales - Continuing Operations (MBOE/D)

1,432

1,409

1,336

1,291

1,113

1,156

Commodity Price Realizations

Worldwide oil ($/BBL)

$

46.96

$

35.52

$

36.44

$

37.34

$

55.65

$

60.05

Worldwide NGL ($/BBL)

$

13.09

$

10.43

$

11.84

$

12.58

$

23.44

$

24.31

Domestic gas ($/MCF)

$

1.18

$

1.04

$

1.09

$

1.18

$

2.56

$

2.58

Cash Flows - Continuing Operations ($ millions)

Operating cash flows before working capital (Non-GAAP)

(c)

$

1,484

$

2,071

$

3,715

$

5,120

$

2,135

$

4,845

Working capital changes

(189)

(411)

(1,240)

(1,278)

(1,347)

(733)

Operating cash flow

$

1,295

$

1,660

$

2,475

$

3,842

$

788

$

4,112

Capital expenditures

$

(1,300)

$

(1,675)

$

(1,921)

$

(2,535)

$

(579)

$

(1,277)

  1. See schedule 3 for non-GAAP reconciliation.
  2. See schedule 4 for non-GAAP reconciliation. The adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) calculations include the dilutive effect of potential common stocks since Occidental generated adjusted income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, dilutive securities for adjusted diluted EPS were 22.6 million and 18.6 million, respectively, resulting in total dilutive weighted-average shares of 956.8 million and 952.4 million shares, respectively. The reported EPS (GAAP) calculations do not include dilutive effect of potential common stocks as their effect is anti-dilutive since Occidental generated net losses from continuing operations.
  3. See schedule 7 for non-GAAP reconciliation.

Before Tax Allocations

Oil & Gas Domestic

Asset impairments

Asset sales gains (losses), net Rig termination and others

Oil, gas and CO2 derivative gains (losses), net Total Domestic

International

Asset impairments

Asset sales gains (losses), net Rig termination and others Total International

Total Oil and Gas

Chemical

No items affecting comparability

Total Chemical

Midstream & Marketing

Asset sales gains (losses) and others, net Goodwill impairment and equity losses Derivative gains (losses), net

Total Midstream & Marketing

Corporate

Anadarko acquisition-related costs Acquisition-related pension & termination benefits Interest rate swap gains (losses), net Warrants gains (losses), net

Total Corporate

Valuation allowance on tax assets Income taxes

Income (loss) from continuing operations

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests Discontinued operations, net of taxes (a) Total

After Tax Allocations

Oil & Gas Domestic

Asset impairments

Asset sales gains (losses), net Rig termination and others

Oil, gas and CO2 derivative gains (losses), net Total Domestic

International

Asset impairments

Asset sales gains (losses), net Rig termination and others Total International

Total Oil and Gas

Chemical

No items affecting comparability

Total Chemical

Midstream & Marketing

Asset sales gains (losses), net

Goodwill impairment and equity losses

Derivative gains (losses), net

Total Midstream & Marketing

Corporate

Anadarko acquisition-related costs Acquisition-related pension & termination benefits Interest rate swap gains (losses), net Warrants gains (losses), net

Total Corporate

Valuation allowance on tax assets

State tax rate revaluation

Income (loss) from continuing operations

Discontinued operations, net of taxes (a)

Total

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Items Affecting Comparability Detail

(Amounts in millions)

2020

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

TY

$

(282)

$

(5,514)

$

(21)

$

(87)

$

(5,904)

-

14

(439)

(850)

(1,275)

(35)

(3)

(23)

2

(59)

870

53

136

31

1,090

553

(5,450)

(347)

(904)

(6,148)

(264)

(931)

-

-

(1,195)

-

-

(356)

3

(353)

-

(6)

(4)

(3)

(13)

(264)

(937)

(360)

-

(1,561)

289

(6,387)

(707)

(904)

(7,709)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(46)

-

(46)

(1,458)

(7)

(2,729)

-

(4,194)

251

54

(20)

(188)

97

(1,207)

47

(2,795)

(188)

(4,143)

(148)

(149)

(5)

(37)

(339)

-

114

-

-

114

(669)

4

88

149

(428)

84

(79)

-

-

5

(733)

(110)

83

112

(648)

-

-

(37)

2

(35)

17

1,204

386

239

1,846

(1,634)

(5,246)

(3,070)

(739)

(10,689)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,415)

80

37

(1,298)

$

(1,634)

$

(6,661)

$

(2,990)

$

(702)

$

(11,987)

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

TY

$

(219)

$

(4,299)

$

(17)

$

(67)

$

(4,602)

-

11

(342)

(663)

(994)

(27)

5

(18)

2

(38)

677

42

105

24

848

431

(4,241)

(272)

(704)

(4,786)

(264)

(931)

-

-

(1,195)

-

-

(356)

3

(353)

-

(6)

(4)

(3)

(13)

(264)

(937)

(360)

-

(1,561)

167

(5,178)

(632)

(704)

(6,347)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(50)

-

(50)

(1,443)

(6)

(2,402)

23

(3,828)

195

42

(15)

(147)

75

(1,248)

36

(2,467)

(124)

(3,803)

(115)

(117)

(3)

(29)

(264)

-

89

-

-

89

(522)

3

69

116

(334)

84

(79)

-

-

5

(553)

(104)

66

87

(504)

-

-

(37)

2

(35)

-

-

-

-

-

(1,634)

(5,246)

(3,070)

(739)

(10,689)

-

(1,415)

80

37

(1,298)

$

(1,634)

$

(6,661)

$

(2,990)

$

(702)

$

(11,987)

SCHEDULE 2

2021

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

YTD

$

(135)

$

(21)

$

(156)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(40)

(140)

(180)

(175)

(161)

(336)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(175)

(161)

(336)

-

-

-

-

-

-

102

22

124

-

-

-

15

(180)

(165)

117

(158)

(41)

(41)

(52)

(93)

-

-

-

399

(223)

176

-

-

-

358

(275)

83

-

-

-

(65)

128

63

235

(411)

(176)

-

-

-

(445)

3

(442)

$

(210)

$

(408)

$

(618)

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

YTD

$

(106)

$

(16)

$

(122)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(31)

(110)

(141)

(137)

(126)

(263)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(137)

(126)

(263)

-

-

-

-

-

-

79

17

96

-

-

-

12

(141)

(129)

91

(124)

(33)

(31)

(41)

(72)

-

-

-

312

(175)

137

-

-

-

281

(216)

65

-

-

-

-

55

55

235

(411)

(176)

(445)

3

(442)

$

(210)

$

(408)

$

(618)

(a) The pre-tax impairment for the second quarter of 2020 was $2.2 billion.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

SCHEDULE 3

Segment Results BeforeTax Allocations

(Amounts in millions, except per share and effective tax rate amounts)

2020

2021

Reported Income (Loss)

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

TY

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

YTD

Oil & Gas

Domestic

$

233

$

(6,841)

$

(885)

$

(1,265)

$

(8,758)

$

(214)

$

367

$

153

International

40

(860)

(158)

236

(742)

180

350

530

Exploration

(37)

(33)

(29)

(33)

(132)

(28)

(86)

(114)

Total Oil & Gas

236

(7,734)

(1,072)

(1,062)

(9,632)

(62)

631

569

Chemical

186

108

178

192

664

251

312

563

Midstream & Marketing

(1,287)

(7)

(2,791)

(90)

(4,175)

282

(30)

252

Segment income (loss)

(865)

(7,633)

(3,685)

(960)

(13,143)

471

913

1,384

Corporate

Interest

(352)

(310)

(353)

(409)

(1,424)

(395)

(385)

(780)

Other

(821)

(241)

(20)

(56)

(1,138)

239

(385)

(146)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes

(2,038)

(8,184)

(4,058)

(1,425)

(15,705)

315

143

458

Taxes

Federal and state

90

1,577

511

429

2,607

102

8

110

International

(65)

(109)

(108)

(153)

(435)

(118)

(51)

(169)

Income (loss) from continuing operations

(2,013)

(6,716)

(3,655)

(1,149)

(13,533)

299

100

399

Discontinued operations, net of taxes

-

(1,415)

80

37

(1,298)

(445)

3

(442)

Net income (loss)

(2,013)

(8,131)

(3,575)

(1,112)

(14,831)

(146)

103

(43)

Less: Preferred stock dividends

(219)

(222)

(203)

(200)

(844)

(200)

(200)

(400)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$

(2,232)

$

(8,353)

$

(3,778)

$

(1,312)

$

(15,675)

$

(346)

$

(97)

$

(443)

Reported diluted loss per share

$

(2.49)

$

(9.12)

$

(4.07)

$

(1.41)

$

(17.06)

$

(0.36)

$

(0.10)

$

(0.47)

Effective Tax Rate

1 %

18 %

10 %

19 %

14 %

5 %

30 %

13 %

Items Affecting Comparability

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

TY

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

YTD

Oil & Gas

Domestic

$

553

$

(5,450)

$

(347)

$

(904)

$

(6,148)

$

(175)

$

(161)

$

(336)

International

(264)

(937)

(360)

-

(1,561)

-

-

-

Exploration

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Oil & Gas

289

(6,387)

(707)

(904)

(7,709)

(175)

(161)

(336)

Chemical

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Midstream & Marketing

(1,207)

47

(2,795)

(188)

(4,143)

117

(158)

(41)

Segment income (loss)

(918)

(6,340)

(3,502)

(1,092)

(11,852)

(58)

(319)

(377)

Corporate

Interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other

(733)

(110)

83

112

(648)

358

(275)

83

Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes

(1,651)

(6,450)

(3,419)

(980)

(12,500)

300

(594)

(294)

Taxes

Federal and state

17

1,204

349

241

1,811

(65)

183

118

International

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Income (loss) from continuing operations

(1,634)

(5,246)

(3,070)

(739)

(10,689)

235

(411)

(176)

Discontinued operations, net of taxes

-

(1,415)

80

37

(1,298)

(445)

3

(442)

Net loss

(1,634)

(6,661)

(2,990)

(702)

(11,987)

(210)

(408)

(618)

Less: Preferred stock dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$

(1,634)

$

(6,661)

$

(2,990)

$

(702)

$

(11,987)

$

(210)

$

(408)

$

(618)

Adjusted Income (Loss) (Non-GAAP) (a)

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

TY

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

YTD

Oil & Gas

Domestic

$

(320)

$

(1,391)

$

(538)

$

(361)

$

(2,610)

$

(39)

$

528

$

489

International

304

77

202

236

819

180

350

530

Exploration

(37)

(33)

(29)

(33)

(132)

(28)

(86)

(114)

Total Oil & Gas

(53)

(1,347)

(365)

(158)

(1,923)

113

792

905

Chemical

186

108

178

192

664

251

312

563

Midstream & Marketing

(80)

(54)

4

98

(32)

165

128

293

Adjusted segment income (loss)

53

(1,293)

(183)

132

(1,291)

529

1,232

1,761

Corporate

Interest

(352)

(310)

(353)

(409)

(1,424)

(395)

(385)

(780)

Other

(88)

(131)

(103)

(168)

(490)

(119)

(110)

(229)

Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations before

(387)

(1,734)

(639)

(445)

(3,205)

15

737

752

taxes

Taxes

Federal and state

73

373

162

188

796

167

(175)

(8)

International

(65)

(109)

(108)

(153)

(435)

(118)

(51)

(169)

Adjusted income (loss)

(379)

(1,470)

(585)

(410)

(2,844)

64

511

575

Less: Preferred stock dividends

(219)

(222)

(203)

(200)

(844)

(200)

(200)

(400)

Adjusted income (loss) attributable to common

$

(598)

$

(1,692)

$

(788)

$

(610)

$

(3,688)

$

(136)

$

311

$

175

stockholders

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share (Non-GAAP)

$

(0.67)

$

(1.85)

$

(0.85)

$

(0.65)

$

(4.01)

$

(0.15)

$

0.32

$

0.18

Effective Tax Rate

2 %

15 %

8 %

8 %

11 %

(327)%

31 %

24 %

  1. Non-GAAPMeasureAdjusted income is a non-GAAP measure. Occidental defines adjusted income as net income excluding the effects of significant transactions and events that affect earnings but vary widely and unpredictably in nature, timing and amount. These events may recur, even across successive reporting periods. This non-GAAP measure is not meant to disassociate those items from management's performance, but rather is meant to provide useful information to investors interested in comparing Occidental's earnings performance between periods. Reported net income is considered representative of management's performance over the long term, and adjusted income is not considered to be an alternative to net income reported in accordance with GAAP.

.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

SCHEDULE 4

Segment Results AfterTax Allocations

(Amounts in millions, except per share and effective tax rate amounts)

2020

2021

Reported Income (Loss)

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

TY

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

YTD

Oil & Gas

Domestic

$

182

$

(5,336)

$

(690)

$

(987)

$

(6,831)

$

(167)

$

286

$

119

International

(85)

(926)

(233)

98

(1,146)

69

193

262

Exploration

(32)

(26)

(26)

(29)

(113)

(23)

(72)

(95)

Total Oil & Gas

65

(6,288)

(949)

(918)

(8,090)

(121)

407

286

Chemical

142

82

137

146

507

193

240

433

Midstream & Marketing

(1,306)

2

(2,455)

(64)

(3,823)

251

(3)

248

Segment income (loss)

(1,099)

(6,204)

(3,267)

(836)

(11,406)

323

644

967

Corporate

Interest

(352)

(310)

(353)

(409)

(1,424)

(395)

(385)

(780)

Other

(641)

(235)

(20)

(56)

(952)

162

(271)

(109)

Taxes

79

33

(15)

152

249

209

112

321

Income (loss) from continuing operations

(2,013)

(6,716)

(3,655)

(1,149)

(13,533)

299

100

399

Discontinued operations, net of taxes

-

(1,415)

80

37

(1,298)

(445)

3

(442)

Net income (loss)

(2,013)

(8,131)

(3,575)

(1,112)

(14,831)

(146)

103

(43)

Less: Preferred stock dividends

(219)

(222)

(203)

(200)

(844)

(200)

(200)

(400)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$

(2,232)

$

(8,353)

$

(3,778)

$

(1,312)

$

(15,675)

$

(346)

$

(97)

$

(443)

Reported diluted loss per share

$

(2.49)

$

(9.12)

$

(4.07)

$

(1.41)

$

(17.06)

$

(0.36)

$

(0.10)

$

(0.47)

Items Affecting Comparability

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

TY

YTD

Oil & Gas

Domestic

$

431

$

(4,241)

$

(272)

$

(704)

$

(4,786)

$

(137)

$

(126)

$

(263)

International

(264)

(937)

(360)

-

(1,561)

-

-

-

Exploration

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Oil & Gas

167

(5,178)

(632)

(704)

(6,347)

(137)

(126)

(263)

Chemical

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Midstream & Marketing

(1,248)

36

(2,467)

(124)

(3,803)

91

(124)

(33)

Segment loss

(1,081)

(5,142)

(3,099)

(828)

(10,150)

(46)

(250)

(296)

Corporate

Interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other

(553)

(104)

66

87

(504)

281

(216)

65

Taxes

-

-

(37)

2

(35)

-

55

55

Income (loss) from continuing operations

(1,634)

(5,246)

(3,070)

(739)

(10,689)

235

(411)

(176)

Discontinued operations, net of taxes

-

(1,415)

80

37

(1,298)

(445)

3

(442)

Net loss

(1,634)

(6,661)

(2,990)

(702)

(11,987)

(210)

(408)

(618)

Less: Preferred stock dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$

(1,634)

$

(6,661)

$

(2,990)

$

(702)

$

(11,987)

$

(210)

$

(408)

$

(618)

Adjusted Income (Loss) (Non-GAAP)

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

TY

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

YTD

Oil & Gas

Domestic

$

(249)

$

(1,095)

$

(418)

$

(283)

$

(2,045)

$

(30)

$

412

$

382

International

179

11

127

98

415

69

193

262

Exploration

(32)

(26)

(26)

(29)

(113)

(23)

(72)

(95)

Total Oil & Gas

(102)

(1,110)

(317)

(214)

(1,743)

16

533

549

Chemical

142

82

137

146

507

193

240

433

Midstream & Marketing

(58)

(34)

12

60

(20)

160

121

281

Segment income

(18)

(1,062)

(168)

(8)

(1,256)

369

894

1,263

Corporate

Interest

(352)

(310)

(353)

(409)

(1,424)

(395)

(385)

(780)

Other

(88)

(131)

(86)

(143)

(448)

(119)

(55)

(174)

Taxes

79

33

22

150

284

209

57

266

Income (loss) from continuing operations

(379)

(1,470)

(585)

(410)

(2,844)

64

511

575

Less: Preferred stock dividends

(219)

(222)

(203)

(200)

(844)

(200)

(200)

(400)

Adjusted income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(598)

$

(1,692)

$

(788)

$

(610)

$

(3,688)

$

(136)

$

311

$

175

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

(0.67)

$

(1.85)

$

(0.85)

$

(0.65)

$

(4.01)

$

(0.15)

$

0.32

$

0.18

Reconciliation - Diluted Earnings Per Share (a)

Reported Diluted Loss Per Share (GAAP)

$

(2.49)

$

(9.12)

$

(4.07)

$

(1.41)

$

(17.06)

After-Tax Adjustments for Items Affecting Comparability

Oil & Gas

Domestic

$

0.48

$

(4.63)

$

(0.30)

$

(0.76)

$

(5.21)

International

(0.29)

(1.02)

(0.39)

-

(1.70)

Exploration

-

-

-

-

-

Chemical

-

-

-

-

-

Midstream & Marketing

(1.39)

0.04

(2.65)

(0.13)

(4.14)

Corporate

Interest

-

-

-

-

-

Other

(0.62)

(0.11)

0.07

0.09

(0.55)

Taxes

-

-

(0.04)

-

(0.04)

Discontinued Operations

-

(1.55)

0.09

0.04

(1.41)

Total After-Tax Adjustments for Items Affecting Comparability

$

(1.82)

$

(7.27)

$

(3.22)

$

(0.76)

$

(13.05)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (Non-GAAP)

$

(0.67)

$

(1.85)

$

(0.85)

$

(0.65)

$

(4.01)

Average Diluted Shares Outstanding -Reported (millions)

896.7

915.5

929.3

933.0

918.7

$ (0.36) $ (0.10)

$ (0.14) $ (0.13)

- -

- -

- -

0.10 (0.13)

- -

0.30 (0.22)

- 0.06

(0.47) -

$ (0.21) $ (0.42)

$

(0.15)

$

0.32

947.9 934.2

$

(0.47)

$

(0.28)

-

-

-

(0.04)

-

0.07

0.06

(0.46)

$

(0.65)

$

0.18

933.8

  1. The adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) calculations include the dilutive effect of potential common stocks since Occidental generated adjusted income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, dilutive securities for adjusted diluted EPS were 22.6 million and 18.6 million, respectively, resulting in total dilutive weighted-average shares of 956.8 million and 952.4 million shares, respectively. The reported EPS (GAAP) calculations do not include dilutive effect of potential common stocks as their effect is anti-dilutive since Occidental generated net losses from continuing operations.

Disclaimer

OXY - Occidental Petroleum Corporation published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 20:22:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
