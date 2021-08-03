Occidental Petroleum : 2nd Quarter 2021 Earnings Release 08/03/2021 | 04:23pm EDT Send by mail :

After Tax Allocations Segment Results Before Tax Allocations Reported Results

Items Affecting Comparability

Adjusted Results (non-GAAP) Segment Results After Tax Allocations Reported Results

Items Affecting Comparability

Adjusted Results (non-GAAP)

(non-GAAP) Reconciliation - Diluted EPS Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows Detail of Capital Expenditures and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization Oil & Gas Net Production Volumes Per Day MBOE/D

By Commodity Oil & Gas Net Sales Volumes Per Day and Realized Prices MBOE/D

Realized Prices and Related Index Prices Oil and Gas Metrics Occidental Petroleum Corporation SCHEDULE 1 Summary Highlights 2020 2021 Quarterly Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 TY Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 YTD Net Loss ($ millions) Reported loss attributable to common stockholders $ (2,232) $ (8,353) $ (3,778) $ (1,312) $(15,675) $ (346) $ (97) $ (443) Reported EPS - Diluted ($/share) $ (2.49) $ (9.12) $ (4.07) $ (1.41) $ (17.06) $ (0.36) $ (0.10) $ (0.47) Effective tax rate on reported income (loss) (%) 1 % 18 % 10 % 19 % 14 % 5 % 30 % 13 % Adjusted income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (Non- (a) $ (598) $ (1,692) $ (788) $ (610) $ (3,688) $ (136) $ 311 $ 175 GAAP) Adjusted EPS - Diluted (Non-GAAP) ($/share) (b) $ (0.67) $ (1.85) $ (0.85) $ (0.65) $ (4.01) $ (0.15) $ 0.32 $ 0.18 Effective tax rate on adjusted income (loss) (%) 2 % 15 % 8 % 8 % 11 % (327)% 31 % 24 % Average Shares Outstanding - Reported Loss Basic (millions) 896.7 915.5 929.3 933.0 918.7 933.1 934.2 933.8 Diluted (millions) 896.7 915.5 929.3 933.0 918.7 947.9 934.2 933.8 Average Shares Outstanding - Adjusted Income (Loss) (b) Basic (millions) 896.7 915.5 929.3 933.0 918.7 933.1 934.2 933.8 Diluted (millions) 896.7 915.5 929.3 933.0 918.7 933.1 956.8 952.4 Daily Production Volumes Total US (MBOE/D) 1,175 1,116 960 900 1,037 904 961 932 US Oil (MBBL/D) 662 603 508 477 561 488 517 502 Worldwide - Reported (MBOE/D) 1,497 1,434 1,265 1,195 1,347 1,139 1,225 1,182 Worldwide - Continuing Operations (MBOE/D) 1,437 1,373 1,204 1,143 1,289 1,117 1,203 1,160 Worldwide Sales - Continuing Operations (MBOE/D) 1,432 1,386 1,192 1,158 1,291 1,113 1,199 1,156 Commodity Price Realizations Worldwide oil ($/BBL) $ 46.96 $ 23.14 $ 38.51 $ 40.76 $ 37.34 $ 55.65 $ 64.18 $ 60.05 Worldwide NGL ($/BBL) $ 13.09 $ 7.79 $ 14.85 $ 14.95 $ 12.58 $ 23.44 $ 25.06 $ 24.31 Domestic gas ($/MCF) $ 1.18 $ 0.90 $ 1.18 $ 1.55 $ 1.18 $ 2.56 $ 2.59 $ 2.58 Cash Flows - Continuing Operations ($ millions) Operating cash flow before working capital (Non-GAAP) (c) $ 1,484 $ 587 $ 1,644 $ 1,405 $ 5,120 $ 2,135 $ 2,710 $ 4,845 Working capital changes (189) (222) (829) (38) (1,278) (1,347) 614 (733) Operating cash flow $ 1,295 $ 365 $ 815 $ 1,367 $ 3,842 $ 788 $ 3,324 $ 4,112 Capital expenditures $ (1,300) $ (375) $ (246) $ (614) $ (2,535) $ (579) $ (698) $ (1,277) 2020 2021 Year-to-date Mar Jun Sep Dec Mar Jun Sep Dec Net Loss ($ millions) Reported loss attributable to common stockholders $ (2,232) $(10,585) $(14,363) $(15,675) $ (346) $ (443) Reported EPS - Diluted ($/share) $ (2.49) $ (11.68) $ (15.72) $ (17.06) $ (0.36) $ (0.47) Effective tax rate on reported income (loss) (%) 1 % 15 % 14 % 14 % 5 % 13 % Adjusted income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (Non- (a) $ (598) $ (2,290) $ (3,078) $ (3,688) $ (136) $ 175 GAAP) Adjusted EPS - Diluted (Non-GAAP) ($/share) (b) $ (0.67) $ (2.53) $ (3.37) $ (4.01) $ (0.15) $ 0.18 Effective tax rate on adjusted income (loss) (%) 2 % 13 % 12 % 11 % (327)% 24 % Average Shares Outstanding - Reported Loss Basic (millions) 896.7 906.2 913.9 918.7 933.1 933.8 Diluted (millions) 896.7 906.2 913.9 918.7 947.9 933.8 Average Shares Outstanding - Adjusted Income (Loss) (b) Basic (millions) 896.7 906.2 913.9 918.7 933.1 933.8 Diluted (millions) 896.7 906.2 913.9 918.7 933.1 952.4 Daily Production Volumes Total US (MBOE/D) 1,175 1,146 1,083 1,037 904 932 US Oil (MBBL/D) 662 633 591 561 488 502 Worldwide - Reported (MBOE/D) 1,497 1,466 1,398 1,347 1,139 1,182 Worldwide - Continuing Operations (MBOE/D) 1,437 1,405 1,337 1,289 1,117 1,160 Worldwide Sales - Continuing Operations (MBOE/D) 1,432 1,409 1,336 1,291 1,113 1,156 Commodity Price Realizations Worldwide oil ($/BBL) $ 46.96 $ 35.52 $ 36.44 $ 37.34 $ 55.65 $ 60.05 Worldwide NGL ($/BBL) $ 13.09 $ 10.43 $ 11.84 $ 12.58 $ 23.44 $ 24.31 Domestic gas ($/MCF) $ 1.18 $ 1.04 $ 1.09 $ 1.18 $ 2.56 $ 2.58 Cash Flows - Continuing Operations ($ millions) Operating cash flows before working capital (Non-GAAP) (c) $ 1,484 $ 2,071 $ 3,715 $ 5,120 $ 2,135 $ 4,845 Working capital changes (189) (411) (1,240) (1,278) (1,347) (733) Operating cash flow $ 1,295 $ 1,660 $ 2,475 $ 3,842 $ 788 $ 4,112 Capital expenditures $ (1,300) $ (1,675) $ (1,921) $ (2,535) $ (579) $ (1,277) See schedule 3 for non-GAAP reconciliation. See schedule 4 for non-GAAP reconciliation. The adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) calculations include the dilutive effect of potential common stocks since Occidental generated adjusted income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, dilutive securities for adjusted diluted EPS were 22.6 million and 18.6 million, respectively, resulting in total dilutive weighted-average shares of 956.8 million and 952.4 million shares, respectively. The reported EPS (GAAP) calculations do not include dilutive effect of potential common stocks as their effect is anti-dilutive since Occidental generated net losses from continuing operations. See schedule 7 for non-GAAP reconciliation. Before Tax Allocations Oil & Gas Domestic Asset impairments Asset sales gains (losses), net Rig termination and others Oil, gas and CO2 derivative gains (losses), net Total Domestic International Asset impairments Asset sales gains (losses), net Rig termination and others Total International Total Oil and Gas Chemical No items affecting comparability Total Chemical Midstream & Marketing Asset sales gains (losses) and others, net Goodwill impairment and equity losses Derivative gains (losses), net Total Midstream & Marketing Corporate Anadarko acquisition-related costs Acquisition-related pension & termination benefits Interest rate swap gains (losses), net Warrants gains (losses), net Total Corporate Valuation allowance on tax assets Income taxes Income (loss) from continuing operations Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests Discontinued operations, net of taxes (a) Total After Tax Allocations Oil & Gas Domestic Asset impairments Asset sales gains (losses), net Rig termination and others Oil, gas and CO2 derivative gains (losses), net Total Domestic International Asset impairments Asset sales gains (losses), net Rig termination and others Total International Total Oil and Gas Chemical No items affecting comparability Total Chemical Midstream & Marketing Asset sales gains (losses), net Goodwill impairment and equity losses Derivative gains (losses), net Total Midstream & Marketing Corporate Anadarko acquisition-related costs Acquisition-related pension & termination benefits Interest rate swap gains (losses), net Warrants gains (losses), net Total Corporate Valuation allowance on tax assets State tax rate revaluation Income (loss) from continuing operations Discontinued operations, net of taxes (a) Total Occidental Petroleum Corporation Items Affecting Comparability Detail (Amounts in millions) 2020 Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 TY $ (282) $ (5,514) $ (21) $ (87) $ (5,904) - 14 (439) (850) (1,275) (35) (3) (23) 2 (59) 870 53 136 31 1,090 553 (5,450) (347) (904) (6,148) (264) (931) - - (1,195) - - (356) 3 (353) - (6) (4) (3) (13) (264) (937) (360) - (1,561) 289 (6,387) (707) (904) (7,709) - - - - - - - - - - - - (46) - (46) (1,458) (7) (2,729) - (4,194) 251 54 (20) (188) 97 (1,207) 47 (2,795) (188) (4,143) (148) (149) (5) (37) (339) - 114 - - 114 (669) 4 88 149 (428) 84 (79) - - 5 (733) (110) 83 112 (648) - - (37) 2 (35) 17 1,204 386 239 1,846 (1,634) (5,246) (3,070) (739) (10,689) - - - - - - (1,415) 80 37 (1,298) $ (1,634) $ (6,661) $ (2,990) $ (702) $ (11,987) Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 TY $ (219) $ (4,299) $ (17) $ (67) $ (4,602) - 11 (342) (663) (994) (27) 5 (18) 2 (38) 677 42 105 24 848 431 (4,241) (272) (704) (4,786) (264) (931) - - (1,195) - - (356) 3 (353) - (6) (4) (3) (13) (264) (937) (360) - (1,561) 167 (5,178) (632) (704) (6,347) - - - - - - - - - - - - (50) - (50) (1,443) (6) (2,402) 23 (3,828) 195 42 (15) (147) 75 (1,248) 36 (2,467) (124) (3,803) (115) (117) (3) (29) (264) - 89 - - 89 (522) 3 69 116 (334) 84 (79) - - 5 (553) (104) 66 87 (504) - - (37) 2 (35) - - - - - (1,634) (5,246) (3,070) (739) (10,689) - (1,415) 80 37 (1,298) $ (1,634) $ (6,661) $ (2,990) $ (702) $ (11,987) SCHEDULE 2 2021 Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 YTD $ (135) $ (21) $ (156) - - - - - - (40) (140) (180) (175) (161) (336) - - - - - - - - - - - - (175) (161) (336) - - - - - - 102 22 124 - - - 15 (180) (165) 117 (158) (41) (41) (52) (93) - - - 399 (223) 176 - - - 358 (275) 83 - - - (65) 128 63 235 (411) (176) - - - (445) 3 (442) $ (210) $ (408) $ (618) Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 YTD $ (106) $ (16) $ (122) - - - - - - (31) (110) (141) (137) (126) (263) - - - - - - - - - - - - (137) (126) (263) - - - - - - 79 17 96 - - - 12 (141) (129) 91 (124) (33) (31) (41) (72) - - - 312 (175) 137 - - - 281 (216) 65 - - - - 55 55 235 (411) (176) (445) 3 (442) $ (210) $ (408) $ (618) (a) The pre-tax impairment for the second quarter of 2020 was $2.2 billion. Occidental Petroleum Corporation SCHEDULE 3 Segment Results BeforeTax Allocations (Amounts in millions, except per share and effective tax rate amounts) 2020 2021 Reported Income (Loss) Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 TY Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 YTD Oil & Gas Domestic $ 233 $ (6,841) $ (885) $ (1,265) $ (8,758) $ (214) $ 367 $ 153 International 40 (860) (158) 236 (742) 180 350 530 Exploration (37) (33) (29) (33) (132) (28) (86) (114) Total Oil & Gas 236 (7,734) (1,072) (1,062) (9,632) (62) 631 569 Chemical 186 108 178 192 664 251 312 563 Midstream & Marketing (1,287) (7) (2,791) (90) (4,175) 282 (30) 252 Segment income (loss) (865) (7,633) (3,685) (960) (13,143) 471 913 1,384 Corporate Interest (352) (310) (353) (409) (1,424) (395) (385) (780) Other (821) (241) (20) (56) (1,138) 239 (385) (146) Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes (2,038) (8,184) (4,058) (1,425) (15,705) 315 143 458 Taxes Federal and state 90 1,577 511 429 2,607 102 8 110 International (65) (109) (108) (153) (435) (118) (51) (169) Income (loss) from continuing operations (2,013) (6,716) (3,655) (1,149) (13,533) 299 100 399 Discontinued operations, net of taxes - (1,415) 80 37 (1,298) (445) 3 (442) Net income (loss) (2,013) (8,131) (3,575) (1,112) (14,831) (146) 103 (43) Less: Preferred stock dividends (219) (222) (203) (200) (844) (200) (200) (400) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (2,232) $ (8,353) $ (3,778) $ (1,312) $ (15,675) $ (346) $ (97) $ (443) Reported diluted loss per share $ (2.49) $ (9.12) $ (4.07) $ (1.41) $ (17.06) $ (0.36) $ (0.10) $ (0.47) Effective Tax Rate 1 % 18 % 10 % 19 % 14 % 5 % 30 % 13 % Items Affecting Comparability Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 TY Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 YTD Oil & Gas Domestic $ 553 $ (5,450) $ (347) $ (904) $ (6,148) $ (175) $ (161) $ (336) International (264) (937) (360) - (1,561) - - - Exploration - - - - - - - - Total Oil & Gas 289 (6,387) (707) (904) (7,709) (175) (161) (336) Chemical - - - - - - - - Midstream & Marketing (1,207) 47 (2,795) (188) (4,143) 117 (158) (41) Segment income (loss) (918) (6,340) (3,502) (1,092) (11,852) (58) (319) (377) Corporate Interest - - - - - - - - Other (733) (110) 83 112 (648) 358 (275) 83 Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes (1,651) (6,450) (3,419) (980) (12,500) 300 (594) (294) Taxes Federal and state 17 1,204 349 241 1,811 (65) 183 118 International - - - - - - - - Income (loss) from continuing operations (1,634) (5,246) (3,070) (739) (10,689) 235 (411) (176) Discontinued operations, net of taxes - (1,415) 80 37 (1,298) (445) 3 (442) Net loss (1,634) (6,661) (2,990) (702) (11,987) (210) (408) (618) Less: Preferred stock dividends - - - - - - - - Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (1,634) $ (6,661) $ (2,990) $ (702) $ (11,987) $ (210) $ (408) $ (618) Adjusted Income (Loss) (Non-GAAP) (a) Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 TY Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 YTD Oil & Gas Domestic $ (320) $ (1,391) $ (538) $ (361) $ (2,610) $ (39) $ 528 $ 489 International 304 77 202 236 819 180 350 530 Exploration (37) (33) (29) (33) (132) (28) (86) (114) Total Oil & Gas (53) (1,347) (365) (158) (1,923) 113 792 905 Chemical 186 108 178 192 664 251 312 563 Midstream & Marketing (80) (54) 4 98 (32) 165 128 293 Adjusted segment income (loss) 53 (1,293) (183) 132 (1,291) 529 1,232 1,761 Corporate Interest (352) (310) (353) (409) (1,424) (395) (385) (780) Other (88) (131) (103) (168) (490) (119) (110) (229) Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations before (387) (1,734) (639) (445) (3,205) 15 737 752 taxes Taxes Federal and state 73 373 162 188 796 167 (175) (8) International (65) (109) (108) (153) (435) (118) (51) (169) Adjusted income (loss) (379) (1,470) (585) (410) (2,844) 64 511 575 Less: Preferred stock dividends (219) (222) (203) (200) (844) (200) (200) (400) Adjusted income (loss) attributable to common $ (598) $ (1,692) $ (788) $ (610) $ (3,688) $ (136) $ 311 $ 175 stockholders Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share (Non-GAAP) $ (0.67) $ (1.85) $ (0.85) $ (0.65) $ (4.01) $ (0.15) $ 0.32 $ 0.18 Effective Tax Rate 2 % 15 % 8 % 8 % 11 % (327)% 31 % 24 % Non-GAAP Measure Adjusted income is a non-GAAP measure. Occidental defines adjusted income as net income excluding the effects of significant transactions and events that affect earnings but vary widely and unpredictably in nature, timing and amount. These events may recur, even across successive reporting periods. This non-GAAP measure is not meant to disassociate those items from management's performance, but rather is meant to provide useful information to investors interested in comparing Occidental's earnings performance between periods. Reported net income is considered representative of management's performance over the long term, and adjusted income is not considered to be an alternative to net income reported in accordance with GAAP. . Occidental Petroleum Corporation SCHEDULE 4 Segment Results AfterTax Allocations (Amounts in millions, except per share and effective tax rate amounts) 2020 2021 Reported Income (Loss) Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 TY Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 YTD Oil & Gas Domestic $ 182 $ (5,336) $ (690) $ (987) $ (6,831) $ (167) $ 286 $ 119 International (85) (926) (233) 98 (1,146) 69 193 262 Exploration (32) (26) (26) (29) (113) (23) (72) (95) Total Oil & Gas 65 (6,288) (949) (918) (8,090) (121) 407 286 Chemical 142 82 137 146 507 193 240 433 Midstream & Marketing (1,306) 2 (2,455) (64) (3,823) 251 (3) 248 Segment income (loss) (1,099) (6,204) (3,267) (836) (11,406) 323 644 967 Corporate Interest (352) (310) (353) (409) (1,424) (395) (385) (780) Other (641) (235) (20) (56) (952) 162 (271) (109) Taxes 79 33 (15) 152 249 209 112 321 Income (loss) from continuing operations (2,013) (6,716) (3,655) (1,149) (13,533) 299 100 399 Discontinued operations, net of taxes - (1,415) 80 37 (1,298) (445) 3 (442) Net income (loss) (2,013) (8,131) (3,575) (1,112) (14,831) (146) 103 (43) Less: Preferred stock dividends (219) (222) (203) (200) (844) (200) (200) (400) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (2,232) $ (8,353) $ (3,778) $ (1,312) $ (15,675) $ (346) $ (97) $ (443) Reported diluted loss per share $ (2.49) $ (9.12) $ (4.07) $ (1.41) $ (17.06) $ (0.36) $ (0.10) $ (0.47) Items Affecting Comparability Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 TY YTD Oil & Gas Domestic $ 431 $ (4,241) $ (272) $ (704) $ (4,786) $ (137) $ (126) $ (263) International (264) (937) (360) - (1,561) - - - Exploration - - - - - - - - Total Oil & Gas 167 (5,178) (632) (704) (6,347) (137) (126) (263) Chemical - - - - - - - - Midstream & Marketing (1,248) 36 (2,467) (124) (3,803) 91 (124) (33) Segment loss (1,081) (5,142) (3,099) (828) (10,150) (46) (250) (296) Corporate Interest - - - - - - - - Other (553) (104) 66 87 (504) 281 (216) 65 Taxes - - (37) 2 (35) - 55 55 Income (loss) from continuing operations (1,634) (5,246) (3,070) (739) (10,689) 235 (411) (176) Discontinued operations, net of taxes - (1,415) 80 37 (1,298) (445) 3 (442) Net loss (1,634) (6,661) (2,990) (702) (11,987) (210) (408) (618) Less: Preferred stock dividends - - - - - - - - Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (1,634) $ (6,661) $ (2,990) $ (702) $ (11,987) $ (210) $ (408) $ (618) Adjusted Income (Loss) (Non-GAAP) Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 TY Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 YTD Oil & Gas Domestic $ (249) $ (1,095) $ (418) $ (283) $ (2,045) $ (30) $ 412 $ 382 International 179 11 127 98 415 69 193 262 Exploration (32) (26) (26) (29) (113) (23) (72) (95) Total Oil & Gas (102) (1,110) (317) (214) (1,743) 16 533 549 Chemical 142 82 137 146 507 193 240 433 Midstream & Marketing (58) (34) 12 60 (20) 160 121 281 Segment income (18) (1,062) (168) (8) (1,256) 369 894 1,263 Corporate Interest (352) (310) (353) (409) (1,424) (395) (385) (780) Other (88) (131) (86) (143) (448) (119) (55) (174) Taxes 79 33 22 150 284 209 57 266 Income (loss) from continuing operations (379) (1,470) (585) (410) (2,844) 64 511 575 Less: Preferred stock dividends (219) (222) (203) (200) (844) (200) (200) (400) Adjusted income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (598) $ (1,692) $ (788) $ (610) $ (3,688) $ (136) $ 311 $ 175 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ (0.67) $ (1.85) $ (0.85) $ (0.65) $ (4.01) $ (0.15) $ 0.32 $ 0.18 Reconciliation - Diluted Earnings Per Share (a) Reported Diluted Loss Per Share (GAAP) $ (2.49) $ (9.12) $ (4.07) $ (1.41) $ (17.06) After-Tax Adjustments for Items Affecting Comparability Oil & Gas Domestic $ 0.48 $ (4.63) $ (0.30) $ (0.76) $ (5.21) International (0.29) (1.02) (0.39) - (1.70) Exploration - - - - - Chemical - - - - - Midstream & Marketing (1.39) 0.04 (2.65) (0.13) (4.14) Corporate Interest - - - - - Other (0.62) (0.11) 0.07 0.09 (0.55) Taxes - - (0.04) - (0.04) Discontinued Operations - (1.55) 0.09 0.04 (1.41) Total After-Tax Adjustments for Items Affecting Comparability $ (1.82) $ (7.27) $ (3.22) $ (0.76) $ (13.05) Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (Non-GAAP) $ (0.67) $ (1.85) $ (0.85) $ (0.65) $ (4.01) Average Diluted Shares Outstanding -Reported (millions) 896.7 915.5 929.3 933.0 918.7 $ (0.36) $ (0.10) $ (0.14) $ (0.13) - - - - - - 0.10 (0.13) - - 0.30 (0.22) - 0.06 (0.47) - $ (0.21) $ (0.42) $ (0.15) $ 0.32 947.9 934.2 $ (0.47) $ (0.28) - - - (0.04) - 0.07 0.06 (0.46) $ (0.65) $ 0.18 933.8 The adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) calculations include the dilutive effect of potential common stocks since Occidental generated adjusted income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, dilutive securities for adjusted diluted EPS were 22.6 million and 18.6 million, respectively, resulting in total dilutive weighted-average shares of 956.8 million and 952.4 million shares, respectively. The reported EPS (GAAP) calculations do not include dilutive effect of potential common stocks as their effect is anti-dilutive since Occidental generated net losses from continuing operations. Attachments Original document

