Occidental Petroleum : 2nd Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

Detail of Capital Expenditures and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
Oil & Gas Net Production Volumes Per Day
MBOE/D
By Commodity
Oil & Gas Net Sales Volumes Per Day and Realized Prices
MBOE/D
Realized Prices and Related Index Prices
Oil and Gas Metrics
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
SCHEDULE 1
Summary Highlights
2020
2021
Quarterly
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
TY
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
YTD
Net Loss ($ millions)
Reported loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(2,232)
$
(8,353)
$
(3,778)
$
(1,312)
$(15,675)
$
(346)
$
(97)
$
(443)
Reported EPS - Diluted ($/share)
$
(2.49)
$
(9.12)
$
(4.07)
$
(1.41)
$
(17.06)
$
(0.36)
$
(0.10)
$
(0.47)
Effective tax rate on reported income (loss) (%)
1 %
18 %
10 %
19 %
14 %
5 %
30 %
13 %
Adjusted income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (Non-
(a)
$
(598)
$
(1,692)
$
(788)
$
(610)
$
(3,688)
$
(136)
$
311
$
175
GAAP)
Adjusted EPS - Diluted (Non-GAAP) ($/share)
(b)
$
(0.67)
$
(1.85)
$
(0.85)
$
(0.65)
$
(4.01)
$
(0.15)
$
0.32
$
0.18
Effective tax rate on adjusted income (loss) (%)
2 %
15 %
8 %
8 %
11 %
(327)%
31 %
24 %
Average Shares Outstanding - Reported Loss
Basic (millions)
896.7
915.5
929.3
933.0
918.7
933.1
934.2
933.8
Diluted (millions)
896.7
915.5
929.3
933.0
918.7
947.9
934.2
933.8
Average Shares Outstanding - Adjusted Income (Loss)
(b)
Basic (millions)
896.7
915.5
929.3
933.0
918.7
933.1
934.2
933.8
Diluted (millions)
896.7
915.5
929.3
933.0
918.7
933.1
956.8
952.4
Daily Production Volumes
Total US (MBOE/D)
1,175
1,116
960
900
1,037
904
961
932
US Oil (MBBL/D)
662
603
508
477
561
488
517
502
Worldwide - Reported (MBOE/D)
1,497
1,434
1,265
1,195
1,347
1,139
1,225
1,182
Worldwide - Continuing Operations (MBOE/D)
1,437
1,373
1,204
1,143
1,289
1,117
1,203
1,160
Worldwide Sales - Continuing Operations (MBOE/D)
1,432
1,386
1,192
1,158
1,291
1,113
1,199
1,156
Commodity Price Realizations
Worldwide oil ($/BBL)
$
46.96
$
23.14
$
38.51
$
40.76
$
37.34
$
55.65
$
64.18
$
60.05
Worldwide NGL ($/BBL)
$
13.09
$
7.79
$
14.85
$
14.95
$
12.58
$
23.44
$
25.06
$
24.31
Domestic gas ($/MCF)
$
1.18
$
0.90
$
1.18
$
1.55
$
1.18
$
2.56
$
2.59
$
2.58
Cash Flows - Continuing Operations ($ millions)
Operating cash flow before working capital (Non-GAAP)
(c)
$
1,484
$
587
$
1,644
$
1,405
$
5,120
$
2,135
$
2,710
$
4,845
Working capital changes
(189)
(222)
(829)
(38)
(1,278)
(1,347)
614
(733)
Operating cash flow
$
1,295
$
365
$
815
$
1,367
$
3,842
$
788
$
3,324
$
4,112
Capital expenditures
$
(1,300)
$
(375)
$
(246)
$
(614)
$
(2,535)
$
(579)
$
(698)
$
(1,277)
2020
2021
Year-to-date
Mar
Jun
Sep
Dec
Mar
Jun
Sep
Dec
Net Loss ($ millions)
Reported loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(2,232)
$(10,585)
$(14,363)
$(15,675)
$
(346)
$
(443)
Reported EPS - Diluted ($/share)
$
(2.49)
$
(11.68)
$
(15.72)
$
(17.06)
$
(0.36)
$
(0.47)
Effective tax rate on reported income (loss) (%)
1 %
15 %
14 %
14 %
5 %
13 %
Adjusted income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (Non-
(a)
$
(598)
$
(2,290)
$
(3,078)
$
(3,688)
$
(136)
$
175
GAAP)
Adjusted EPS - Diluted (Non-GAAP) ($/share)
(b)
$
(0.67)
$
(2.53)
$
(3.37)
$
(4.01)
$
(0.15)
$
0.18
Effective tax rate on adjusted income (loss) (%)
2 %
13 %
12 %
11 %
(327)%
24 %
Average Shares Outstanding - Reported Loss
Basic (millions)
896.7
906.2
913.9
918.7
933.1
933.8
Diluted (millions)
896.7
906.2
913.9
918.7
947.9
933.8
Average Shares Outstanding - Adjusted Income (Loss)
(b)
Basic (millions)
896.7
906.2
913.9
918.7
933.1
933.8
Diluted (millions)
896.7
906.2
913.9
918.7
933.1
952.4
Daily Production Volumes
Total US (MBOE/D)
1,175
1,146
1,083
1,037
904
932
US Oil (MBBL/D)
662
633
591
561
488
502
Worldwide - Reported (MBOE/D)
1,497
1,466
1,398
1,347
1,139
1,182
Worldwide - Continuing Operations (MBOE/D)
1,437
1,405
1,337
1,289
1,117
1,160
Worldwide Sales - Continuing Operations (MBOE/D)
1,432
1,409
1,336
1,291
1,113
1,156
Commodity Price Realizations
Worldwide oil ($/BBL)
$
46.96
$
35.52
$
36.44
$
37.34
$
55.65
$
60.05
Worldwide NGL ($/BBL)
$
13.09
$
10.43
$
11.84
$
12.58
$
23.44
$
24.31
Domestic gas ($/MCF)
$
1.18
$
1.04
$
1.09
$
1.18
$
2.56
$
2.58
Cash Flows - Continuing Operations ($ millions)
Operating cash flows before working capital (Non-GAAP)
(c)
$
1,484
$
2,071
$
3,715
$
5,120
$
2,135
$
4,845
Working capital changes
(189)
(411)
(1,240)
(1,278)
(1,347)
(733)
Operating cash flow
$
1,295
$
1,660
$
2,475
$
3,842
$
788
$
4,112
Capital expenditures
$
(1,300)
$
(1,675)
$
(1,921)
$
(2,535)
$
(579)
$
(1,277)
See schedule 3 for non-GAAP reconciliation.
See schedule 4 for non-GAAP reconciliation. The adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) calculations include the dilutive effect of potential common stocks since Occidental generated adjusted income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, dilutive securities for adjusted diluted EPS were 22.6 million and 18.6 million, respectively, resulting in total dilutive weighted-average shares of 956.8 million and 952.4 million shares, respectively. The reported EPS (GAAP) calculations do not include dilutive effect of potential common stocks as their effect is anti-dilutive since Occidental generated net losses from continuing operations.
See schedule 7 for non-GAAP reconciliation.
Before Tax Allocations
Oil & Gas Domestic
Asset impairments
Asset sales gains (losses), net Rig termination and others
Oil, gas and CO2 derivative gains (losses), net Total Domestic
International
Asset impairments
Asset sales gains (losses), net Rig termination and others Total International
Total Oil and Gas
Chemical
No items affecting comparability
Total Chemical
Midstream & Marketing
Asset sales gains (losses) and others, net Goodwill impairment and equity losses Derivative gains (losses), net
Total Midstream & Marketing
Corporate
Anadarko acquisition-related costs Acquisition-related pension & termination benefits Interest rate swap gains (losses), net Warrants gains (losses), net
Total Corporate
Valuation allowance on tax assets Income taxes
Income (loss) from continuing operations
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests Discontinued operations, net of taxes (a) Total
After Tax Allocations
Oil & Gas Domestic
Asset impairments
Asset sales gains (losses), net Rig termination and others
Oil, gas and CO2 derivative gains (losses), net Total Domestic
International
Asset impairments
Asset sales gains (losses), net Rig termination and others Total International
Total Oil and Gas
Chemical
No items affecting comparability
Total Chemical
Midstream & Marketing
Asset sales gains (losses), net
Goodwill impairment and equity losses
Derivative gains (losses), net
Total Midstream & Marketing
Corporate
Anadarko acquisition-related costs Acquisition-related pension & termination benefits Interest rate swap gains (losses), net Warrants gains (losses), net
Total Corporate
Valuation allowance on tax assets
State tax rate revaluation
Income (loss) from continuing operations
Discontinued operations, net of taxes (a)
Total
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
Items Affecting Comparability Detail
(Amounts in millions)
2020
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
TY
$
(282)
$
(5,514)
$
(21)
$
(87)
$
(5,904)
-
14
(439)
(850)
(1,275)
(35)
(3)
(23)
2
(59)
870
53
136
31
1,090
553
(5,450)
(347)
(904)
(6,148)
(264)
(931)
-
-
(1,195)
-
-
(356)
3
(353)
-
(6)
(4)
(3)
(13)
(264)
(937)
(360)
-
(1,561)
289
(6,387)
(707)
(904)
(7,709)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(46)
-
(46)
(1,458)
(7)
(2,729)
-
(4,194)
251
54
(20)
(188)
97
(1,207)
47
(2,795)
(188)
(4,143)
(148)
(149)
(5)
(37)
(339)
-
114
-
-
114
(669)
4
88
149
(428)
84
(79)
-
-
5
(733)
(110)
83
112
(648)
-
-
(37)
2
(35)
17
1,204
386
239
1,846
(1,634)
(5,246)
(3,070)
(739)
(10,689)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,415)
80
37
(1,298)
$
(1,634)
$
(6,661)
$
(2,990)
$
(702)
$
(11,987)
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
TY
$
(219)
$
(4,299)
$
(17)
$
(67)
$
(4,602)
-
11
(342)
(663)
(994)
(27)
5
(18)
2
(38)
677
42
105
24
848
431
(4,241)
(272)
(704)
(4,786)
(264)
(931)
-
-
(1,195)
-
-
(356)
3
(353)
-
(6)
(4)
(3)
(13)
(264)
(937)
(360)
-
(1,561)
167
(5,178)
(632)
(704)
(6,347)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(50)
-
(50)
(1,443)
(6)
(2,402)
23
(3,828)
195
42
(15)
(147)
75
(1,248)
36
(2,467)
(124)
(3,803)
(115)
(117)
(3)
(29)
(264)
-
89
-
-
89
(522)
3
69
116
(334)
84
(79)
-
-
5
(553)
(104)
66
87
(504)
-
-
(37)
2
(35)
-
-
-
-
-
(1,634)
(5,246)
(3,070)
(739)
(10,689)
-
(1,415)
80
37
(1,298)
$
(1,634)
$
(6,661)
$
(2,990)
$
(702)
$
(11,987)
SCHEDULE 2
2021
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
YTD
$
(135)
$
(21)
$
(156)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(40)
(140)
(180)
(175)
(161)
(336)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(175)
(161)
(336)
-
-
-
-
-
-
102
22
124
-
-
-
15
(180)
(165)
117
(158)
(41)
(41)
(52)
(93)
-
-
-
399
(223)
176
-
-
-
358
(275)
83
-
-
-
(65)
128
63
235
(411)
(176)
-
-
-
(445)
3
(442)
$
(210)
$
(408)
$
(618)
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
YTD
$
(106)
$
(16)
$
(122)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(31)
(110)
(141)
(137)
(126)
(263)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(137)
(126)
(263)
-
-
-
-
-
-
79
17
96
-
-
-
12
(141)
(129)
91
(124)
(33)
(31)
(41)
(72)
-
-
-
312
(175)
137
-
-
-
281
(216)
65
-
-
-
-
55
55
235
(411)
(176)
(445)
3
(442)
$
(210)
$
(408)
$
(618)
(a) The pre-tax impairment for the second quarter of 2020 was $2.2 billion.
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
SCHEDULE 3
Segment Results BeforeTax Allocations
(Amounts in millions, except per share and effective tax rate amounts)
2020
2021
Reported Income (Loss)
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
TY
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
YTD
Oil & Gas
Domestic
$
233
$
(6,841)
$
(885)
$
(1,265)
$
(8,758)
$
(214)
$
367
$
153
International
40
(860)
(158)
236
(742)
180
350
530
Exploration
(37)
(33)
(29)
(33)
(132)
(28)
(86)
(114)
Total Oil & Gas
236
(7,734)
(1,072)
(1,062)
(9,632)
(62)
631
569
Chemical
186
108
178
192
664
251
312
563
Midstream & Marketing
(1,287)
(7)
(2,791)
(90)
(4,175)
282
(30)
252
Segment income (loss)
(865)
(7,633)
(3,685)
(960)
(13,143)
471
913
1,384
Corporate
Interest
(352)
(310)
(353)
(409)
(1,424)
(395)
(385)
(780)
Other
(821)
(241)
(20)
(56)
(1,138)
239
(385)
(146)
Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes
(2,038)
(8,184)
(4,058)
(1,425)
(15,705)
315
143
458
Taxes
Federal and state
90
1,577
511
429
2,607
102
8
110
International
(65)
(109)
(108)
(153)
(435)
(118)
(51)
(169)
Income (loss) from continuing operations
(2,013)
(6,716)
(3,655)
(1,149)
(13,533)
299
100
399
Discontinued operations, net of taxes
-
(1,415)
80
37
(1,298)
(445)
3
(442)
Net income (loss)
(2,013)
(8,131)
(3,575)
(1,112)
(14,831)
(146)
103
(43)
Less: Preferred stock dividends
(219)
(222)
(203)
(200)
(844)
(200)
(200)
(400)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(2,232)
$
(8,353)
$
(3,778)
$
(1,312)
$
(15,675)
$
(346)
$
(97)
$
(443)
Reported diluted loss per share
$
(2.49)
$
(9.12)
$
(4.07)
$
(1.41)
$
(17.06)
$
(0.36)
$
(0.10)
$
(0.47)
Effective Tax Rate
1 %
18 %
10 %
19 %
14 %
5 %
30 %
13 %
Items Affecting Comparability
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
TY
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
YTD
Oil & Gas
Domestic
$
553
$
(5,450)
$
(347)
$
(904)
$
(6,148)
$
(175)
$
(161)
$
(336)
International
(264)
(937)
(360)
-
(1,561)
-
-
-
Exploration
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Oil & Gas
289
(6,387)
(707)
(904)
(7,709)
(175)
(161)
(336)
Chemical
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Midstream & Marketing
(1,207)
47
(2,795)
(188)
(4,143)
117
(158)
(41)
Segment income (loss)
(918)
(6,340)
(3,502)
(1,092)
(11,852)
(58)
(319)
(377)
Corporate
Interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other
(733)
(110)
83
112
(648)
358
(275)
83
Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes
(1,651)
(6,450)
(3,419)
(980)
(12,500)
300
(594)
(294)
Taxes
Federal and state
17
1,204
349
241
1,811
(65)
183
118
International
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Income (loss) from continuing operations
(1,634)
(5,246)
(3,070)
(739)
(10,689)
235
(411)
(176)
Discontinued operations, net of taxes
-
(1,415)
80
37
(1,298)
(445)
3
(442)
Net loss
(1,634)
(6,661)
(2,990)
(702)
(11,987)
(210)
(408)
(618)
Less: Preferred stock dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(1,634)
$
(6,661)
$
(2,990)
$
(702)
$
(11,987)
$
(210)
$
(408)
$
(618)
Adjusted Income (Loss) (Non-GAAP) (a)
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
TY
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
YTD
Oil & Gas
Domestic
$
(320)
$
(1,391)
$
(538)
$
(361)
$
(2,610)
$
(39)
$
528
$
489
International
304
77
202
236
819
180
350
530
Exploration
(37)
(33)
(29)
(33)
(132)
(28)
(86)
(114)
Total Oil & Gas
(53)
(1,347)
(365)
(158)
(1,923)
113
792
905
Chemical
186
108
178
192
664
251
312
563
Midstream & Marketing
(80)
(54)
4
98
(32)
165
128
293
Adjusted segment income (loss)
53
(1,293)
(183)
132
(1,291)
529
1,232
1,761
Corporate
Interest
(352)
(310)
(353)
(409)
(1,424)
(395)
(385)
(780)
Other
(88)
(131)
(103)
(168)
(490)
(119)
(110)
(229)
Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations before
(387)
(1,734)
(639)
(445)
(3,205)
15
737
752
taxes
Taxes
Federal and state
73
373
162
188
796
167
(175)
(8)
International
(65)
(109)
(108)
(153)
(435)
(118)
(51)
(169)
Adjusted income (loss)
(379)
(1,470)
(585)
(410)
(2,844)
64
511
575
Less: Preferred stock dividends
(219)
(222)
(203)
(200)
(844)
(200)
(200)
(400)
Adjusted income (loss) attributable to common
$
(598)
$
(1,692)
$
(788)
$
(610)
$
(3,688)
$
(136)
$
311
$
175
stockholders
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share (Non-GAAP)
$
(0.67)
$
(1.85)
$
(0.85)
$
(0.65)
$
(4.01)
$
(0.15)
$
0.32
$
0.18
Effective Tax Rate
2 %
15 %
8 %
8 %
11 %
(327)%
31 %
24 %
Non-GAAPMeasureAdjusted income is a non-GAAP measure. Occidental defines adjusted income as net income excluding the effects of significant transactions and events that affect earnings but vary widely and unpredictably in nature, timing and amount. These events may recur, even across successive reporting periods. This non-GAAP measure is not meant to disassociate those items from management's performance, but rather is meant to provide useful information to investors interested in comparing Occidental's earnings performance between periods. Reported net income is considered representative of management's performance over the long term, and adjusted income is not considered to be an alternative to net income reported in accordance with GAAP.
.
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
SCHEDULE 4
Segment Results AfterTax Allocations
(Amounts in millions, except per share and effective tax rate amounts)
2020
2021
Reported Income (Loss)
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
TY
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
YTD
Oil & Gas
Domestic
$
182
$
(5,336)
$
(690)
$
(987)
$
(6,831)
$
(167)
$
286
$
119
International
(85)
(926)
(233)
98
(1,146)
69
193
262
Exploration
(32)
(26)
(26)
(29)
(113)
(23)
(72)
(95)
Total Oil & Gas
65
(6,288)
(949)
(918)
(8,090)
(121)
407
286
Chemical
142
82
137
146
507
193
240
433
Midstream & Marketing
(1,306)
2
(2,455)
(64)
(3,823)
251
(3)
248
Segment income (loss)
(1,099)
(6,204)
(3,267)
(836)
(11,406)
323
644
967
Corporate
Interest
(352)
(310)
(353)
(409)
(1,424)
(395)
(385)
(780)
Other
(641)
(235)
(20)
(56)
(952)
162
(271)
(109)
Taxes
79
33
(15)
152
249
209
112
321
Income (loss) from continuing operations
(2,013)
(6,716)
(3,655)
(1,149)
(13,533)
299
100
399
Discontinued operations, net of taxes
-
(1,415)
80
37
(1,298)
(445)
3
(442)
Net income (loss)
(2,013)
(8,131)
(3,575)
(1,112)
(14,831)
(146)
103
(43)
Less: Preferred stock dividends
(219)
(222)
(203)
(200)
(844)
(200)
(200)
(400)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(2,232)
$
(8,353)
$
(3,778)
$
(1,312)
$
(15,675)
$
(346)
$
(97)
$
(443)
Reported diluted loss per share
$
(2.49)
$
(9.12)
$
(4.07)
$
(1.41)
$
(17.06)
$
(0.36)
$
(0.10)
$
(0.47)
Items Affecting Comparability
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
TY
YTD
Oil & Gas
Domestic
$
431
$
(4,241)
$
(272)
$
(704)
$
(4,786)
$
(137)
$
(126)
$
(263)
International
(264)
(937)
(360)
-
(1,561)
-
-
-
Exploration
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Oil & Gas
167
(5,178)
(632)
(704)
(6,347)
(137)
(126)
(263)
Chemical
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Midstream & Marketing
(1,248)
36
(2,467)
(124)
(3,803)
91
(124)
(33)
Segment loss
(1,081)
(5,142)
(3,099)
(828)
(10,150)
(46)
(250)
(296)
Corporate
Interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other
(553)
(104)
66
87
(504)
281
(216)
65
Taxes
-
-
(37)
2
(35)
-
55
55
Income (loss) from continuing operations
(1,634)
(5,246)
(3,070)
(739)
(10,689)
235
(411)
(176)
Discontinued operations, net of taxes
-
(1,415)
80
37
(1,298)
(445)
3
(442)
Net loss
(1,634)
(6,661)
(2,990)
(702)
(11,987)
(210)
(408)
(618)
Less: Preferred stock dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(1,634)
$
(6,661)
$
(2,990)
$
(702)
$
(11,987)
$
(210)
$
(408)
$
(618)
Adjusted Income (Loss) (Non-GAAP)
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
TY
Qtr 1
Qtr 2
Qtr 3
Qtr 4
YTD
Oil & Gas
Domestic
$
(249)
$
(1,095)
$
(418)
$
(283)
$
(2,045)
$
(30)
$
412
$
382
International
179
11
127
98
415
69
193
262
Exploration
(32)
(26)
(26)
(29)
(113)
(23)
(72)
(95)
Total Oil & Gas
(102)
(1,110)
(317)
(214)
(1,743)
16
533
549
Chemical
142
82
137
146
507
193
240
433
Midstream & Marketing
(58)
(34)
12
60
(20)
160
121
281
Segment income
(18)
(1,062)
(168)
(8)
(1,256)
369
894
1,263
Corporate
Interest
(352)
(310)
(353)
(409)
(1,424)
(395)
(385)
(780)
Other
(88)
(131)
(86)
(143)
(448)
(119)
(55)
(174)
Taxes
79
33
22
150
284
209
57
266
Income (loss) from continuing operations
(379)
(1,470)
(585)
(410)
(2,844)
64
511
575
Less: Preferred stock dividends
(219)
(222)
(203)
(200)
(844)
(200)
(200)
(400)
Adjusted income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
(598)
$
(1,692)
$
(788)
$
(610)
$
(3,688)
$
(136)
$
311
$
175
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$
(0.67)
$
(1.85)
$
(0.85)
$
(0.65)
$
(4.01)
$
(0.15)
$
0.32
$
0.18
Reconciliation - Diluted Earnings Per Share (a)
Reported Diluted Loss Per Share (GAAP)
$
(2.49)
$
(9.12)
$
(4.07)
$
(1.41)
$
(17.06)
After-Tax Adjustments for Items Affecting Comparability
Oil & Gas
Domestic
$
0.48
$
(4.63)
$
(0.30)
$
(0.76)
$
(5.21)
International
(0.29)
(1.02)
(0.39)
-
(1.70)
Exploration
-
-
-
-
-
Chemical
-
-
-
-
-
Midstream & Marketing
(1.39)
0.04
(2.65)
(0.13)
(4.14)
Corporate
Interest
-
-
-
-
-
Other
(0.62)
(0.11)
0.07
0.09
(0.55)
Taxes
-
-
(0.04)
-
(0.04)
Discontinued Operations
-
(1.55)
0.09
0.04
(1.41)
Total After-Tax Adjustments for Items Affecting Comparability
$
(1.82)
$
(7.27)
$
(3.22)
$
(0.76)
$
(13.05)
Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (Non-GAAP)
$
(0.67)
$
(1.85)
$
(0.85)
$
(0.65)
$
(4.01)
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding -Reported (millions)
896.7
915.5
929.3
933.0
918.7
$ (0.36) $ (0.10)
$ (0.14) $ (0.13)
- -
- -
- -
0.10 (0.13)
- -
0.30 (0.22)
- 0.06
(0.47) -
$ (0.21) $ (0.42)
$
(0.15)
$
0.32
947.9 934.2
$
(0.47)
$
(0.28)
-
-
-
(0.04)
-
0.07
0.06
(0.46)
$
(0.65)
$
0.18
933.8
The adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) calculations include the dilutive effect of potential common stocks since Occidental generated adjusted income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, dilutive securities for adjusted diluted EPS were 22.6 million and 18.6 million, respectively, resulting in total dilutive weighted-average shares of 956.8 million and 952.4 million shares, respectively. The reported EPS (GAAP) calculations do not include dilutive effect of potential common stocks as their effect is anti-dilutive since Occidental generated net losses from continuing operations.
