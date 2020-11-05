Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Occidental Petroleum Corporation    OXY

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(OXY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/05 11:34:55 am
10.355 USD   +5.56%
11:13aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb, Extending Biggest Weekly Rally Since April
DJ
11:07aOCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Announces Dividend
PU
11:01aOCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Announces Dividend
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Occidental Petroleum : Announces Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 11:07am EST

HOUSTON - November 5, 2020 - Occidental (NYSE:OXY) said today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share on common stock payable on January 15, 2021, to stockholders of record as of December 10, 2020.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international energy company with operations in the United States, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. We are one of the largest oil producers in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of Mexico. Our midstream and marketing segment provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas. Our chemical subsidiary OxyChem manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. Our Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow our business while reducing emissions. We are committed to using our global leadership in carbon dioxide management to advance a lower-carbon world. Visit oxy.com for more information.

Disclaimer

OXY - Occidental Petroleum Corporation published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 16:06:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
11:13aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb, Extending Biggest Weekly Rally Since ..
DJ
11:07aOCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Announces Dividend
PU
11:01aOCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Announces Dividend
AQ
11:00aOccidental Announces Dividend
GL
11/04OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
10/28BP : REFILE-UPDATE 1-U.S. Gulf Coast energy complex braces for another storm str..
RE
10/28BP : U.S. Gulf Coast energy complex braces for another storm strike
RE
10/26U.S. offshore Gulf oil cut 16% as Hurricane Zeta heads toward rigs
RE
10/23Covid-19 Continues to Boost and Bust S&P 500 Companies
DJ
10/19ConocoPhillips to Buy Shale Rival Concho for $9.7 Billion -- 3rd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 889 M - -
Net income 2020 -11 221 M - -
Net Debt 2020 36 035 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,80x
Yield 2020 14,7%
Capitalization 9 125 M 9 125 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,52x
EV / Sales 2021 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 14 400
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Occidental Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 13,11 $
Last Close Price 9,81 $
Spread / Highest target 196%
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vicki A. Hollub President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen I. Chazen Chairman
Robert Lee Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Avedick Baruyr Poladian Independent Director
Carlos Miguel Gutierrez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-76.49%9 125
CNOOC LIMITED-43.44%41 735
CONOCOPHILLIPS-53.28%32 590
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-56.97%20 984
ECOPETROL S.A.-43.59%20 225
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-47.12%19 967
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group