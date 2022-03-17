Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Occidental Petroleum Corporation
  News
  Summary
    OXY   US6745991058

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(OXY)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Occidental Petroleum : ESG Report

03/17/2022 | 04:59pm EDT
OXY 2019-20 ANNUAL ESG PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

PLANET

METRIC

2020

2019

WEF-IBC

IPIECA-API-IOGP

SASB

Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions (million metric tons CO

2

equivalent)-Total Oxy [1] [2] [3] [4]

Total GHGs (Scope 1 and 2) operated basis,

24.46

27.65

Pillar 2: Climate Change

CCE-4: C1, C2

verified by ERM CVS

Total GHGs (Scope 1 and 2)

17.85

19.59

Pillar 2: Climate Change

CCE-4: A1

operated-equity basis

Direct GHGs (Scope 1) operated basis

19.81

22.34

Pillar 2: Climate Change

CCE-4: C1

Direct GHGs (Scope 1) operated-equity basis

14.40

15.69

Pillar 2: Climate Change

CCE-4: A1

Indirect GHGs (Scope 2) operated basis

4.65

5.31

Pillar 2: Climate Change

CCE-4: C2

Indirect GHGs (Scope 2) operated-equity basis

3.46

3.90

Pillar 2: Climate Change

CCE-4: A1

GHG Emissions (million metric tons CO

2

equivalent)-Oil & Gas [1] [2] [3] [4]

Direct GHGs (Scope 1) operated basis

16.13

Pillar 2: Climate Change

EM-EP-110.a1

13.71

Direct GHGs (Scope 1) operated-equity basis

8.30

9.48

Pillar 2: Climate Change

EM-EP-110.a1

Indirect GHGs (Scope 2) operated basis

3.01

3.42

Pillar 2: Climate Change

Indirect GHGs (Scope 2) operated-equity basis

1.82

2.01

Pillar 2: Climate Change

Indirect GHGs (Scope 3) operated basis,

226

260

Pillar 2: Climate Change

CCE-4: A2

Transportation, Refining and Use of

Sold Products [5]

Indirect GHGs (Scope 3) operated-equity

165

126

basis, Transportation, Refining and Use

of Sold Products [5]

Indirect GHGs (Scope 3) equity basis,

201

153

Transportation, Refining and Use of

Sold Products [5]

GHG Emissions (million metric tons CO2 equivalent)-OxyChem

Direct GHGs (Scope 1)

6.21

Pillar 2: Climate Change

RT-CH-110.a1

6.10

Indirect GHGs (Scope 2)

1.64

1.89

Pillar 2: Climate Change

GHG Emissions Intensity (metric tons CO

e/BOE)-Oil & Gas [1] [2] [3] [4]

2

Total GHG intensity (Scope 1 and 2)

0.0329

0.0338

operated basis

Total GHG intensity (Scope 1 and 2)

0.0329

0.0338

operated-equity basis

Direct GHG intensity (Scope 1)

0.0270

0.0279

operated basis

Direct GHG intensity (Scope 1)

0.0270

0.0279

operated-equity basis

1

Indirect GHG intensity (Scope 2)

0.0059

0.0059

operated basis

Indirect GHG intensity (Scope 2)

0.0059

0.0059

operated-equity basis

GHG Emissions Intensity (metric tons CO2e/MT Production)-OxyChem

Total GHG intensity (Scope 1 and 2)

0.699

0.672

CCE-4: C4

Direct GHG intensity (Scope 1)

0.551

0.515

CCE-4: C4

Indirect GHG intensity (Scope 2)

0.148

0.157

CCE-4: C4

Methane Emissions (CH4) (thousand metric tons)

Methane Emissions, operated basis-Total Oxy

166.611

Pillar 2: Climate Change

CCE-5: C1

171.849

Methane Emissions, operated basis-Oil & Gas

166.495

171.740

Pillar 2: Climate Change

CCE-5: C1

Methane Emissions-OxyChem

0.116

0.109

Pillar 2: Climate Change

CCE-5: C1

Methane Emissions (CH4) Intensity

Methane Emissions Intensity-Oil & Gas,

0.49

0.47

operated basis (% of marketed gas) [6]

Methane Emissions Intensity-Oil & Gas,

0.0003

0.0003

operated basis (MT CH4/BOE)

Methane Emissions Intensity-OxyChem

0.0105

0.0091

(MT CH4/Thousand MT Production)

Gas Flaring-Oil & Gas [7]

Volume of total gas vented/flared (MMscf)

28,526

33,649

CCE-7: C1

Volume of routine gas vented/flared (MMscf)

12,425

CCE-7: A2

Volume of non-routine and safety-related

16,101

CCE-7: A2

gas vented/flared (MMscf)

Emissions from venting/flaring

2.24

2.95

CCE-7: C4

EM-EP-110a.2

(million metric tons CO2e)

Other Air Emissions [8]

Nitrogen oxides (NOX)

47.49

49.53

ENV-5: C1

EM-EP-120.a1

(thousand metric tons)

RT-CH-120.a1

Sulfur oxides (SOX)

35.05

37.93

ENV-5: C1

EM-EP-120.a1

(thousand metric tons)

RT-CH-120.a1

Carbon monoxide (CO)

40.64

41.10

ENV-5: A1

(thousand metric tons)

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)

141.66

150.51

ENV-5: C1

EM-EP-120.a1

(thousand metric tons)

RT-CH-120.a1

Particulate Matter (PM)

2.50

2.73

ENV-5: A1

EM-EP-120.a1

(thousand metric tons)

RT-CH-120.a1

Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs)

394.65

409.84

ENV-5: A1

RT-CH-12a.1

(thousand pounds)

Ozone Depleting Substances (ODS) (pounds)

26.04

11.3

ENV-5: A1

Energy, Electricity, Hydrogen and CO2 Utilization

Total energy consumption (GJ)-Total Oxy

151,444,601

274,902,302

CCE-6: C1

RT-CH-130a.1

Total energy intensity

10.43

CCE-6: A2

(MMbtu/MT Production)-OxyChem

2

Total electricity consumption

17,409,724

14,333,909

CCE-3: A4

RT-CH-130a.1

(MWh)-Total Oxy

Total renewable electricity consumption

36,344

14,730

CCE-3: A7

RT-CH-130a.1

(MWh)-Total Oxy

Total hydrogen produced as non-carbon

12,602,473

CCE-3: A4

feedstock (MMBtu)-OxyChem[9]

Environmental Spills and Fines

Reportable spills, crude-volume (bbl)

ENV-6: C2

EM-EP-160a.2

7,842

3,839

Reportable spills, crude-normalized volume

15.45

6.73

ENV-6: C2

EM-EP-160a.2

(bbl/MMBOE)

Reportable spills, crude-number

217

354

ENV-6: C2

EM-EP-160a.2

Spilled hydrocarbons recovered-volume (bbl)

5,777

1,392

ENV-6: A1

EM-EP-160a.2

Reportable spills, produced water-volume

59,534

14,913

ENV-6: A5

(bbl)

Reportable spills, produced water-number

142

163

ENV-6: A5

Reportable spills - mass (lbs)[10]

10,597

61,615

ENV-6: A5

Reportable spills - number[10]

11

16

ENV-6: A5

Spills, vinyl resin-mass (lbs) [11]

0

ENV-6: A5

Spills, vinyl resin-number[11]

0

ENV-6: A5

Environmental and safety

186,855

186,446

fines and citations (US$)

Hydraulic Fracturing [12]

Percent of hydraulically fractured wells for

EM-EP-

100

100

which there is public disclosure of frac-fluid

140a.3

chemicals used

Percent of hydraulically fractured sites

0

0

EM-EP-

where ground or surface water quality

140a.4

deteriorated compared to baseline

Water

Total water withdrawn (megaliters) [13]

ENV-1: A4, A7

RT-CH-140a.1

419,680

610,579

Total fresh water withdrawn (megaliters)

145,853

257,770

Pillar 2: Freshwater

ENV-1: C1

EM-EP-140a.1

Total non-fresh water withdrawn (megaliters)

273,827

352,809

ENV-1: A4

Total fresh water consumption (megaliters)

41,482

63,141

Pillar 2: Freshwater

ENV-1: C2

EM-EP-140a.1

RT-CH-140a.1

Total wastewater discharged (megaliters)

196,596

295,536

ENV-2: A5

Total produced/flowback water

234,959

247,837

ENV-1: A10

EM-EP-

recycled/reused (megaliters) [14]

140a.2

Percent produced/flowback water

60

41

ENV-1: A10

EM-EP-

recycled/reused (%) [14]

140a.2

Waste [15]

Hazardous waste (thousand tons)

ENV-7: C3

RT-CH-150a.1

48.1

79.0

Non-hazardous waste (thousand tons)

79.6

122.0

ENV-7: C3

Waste recycled (thousand tons)

84.5

ENV-7: C3

RT-CH-150a.1

Total waste to landfill (thousand tons)

60.9

10.2

ENV-7: C3

3

Biodiversity and Habitat Conservation

Acres of land under management, including

811,820

812,187

ENV-4: C1

Conservation Agreements or Candidate

Conservation Agreements [16]

Number of designated habitats

14

12

ENV-4: C1

protected or restored [17]

PEOPLE AND PROSPERITY

METRIC

2020

2019

WEF-IBC

IPIECA-API-IOGP

SASB

Fatalities

Total Fatalities

Pillar 3: Health & Safety

SHS-3: C1

EM-EP-320a.1

0

0

RT-CH-320a.1

Employees

0

0

Pillar 3: Health & Safety

SHS-3: C1

EM-EP-320a.1

RT-CH-320a.1

Contractors

0

0

Pillar 3: Health & Safety

SHS-3: C1

EM-EP-320a.1

RT-CH-320a.1

Injuries and Safety Incidents

Total Injury and Illness Incident Rate (IIR),

Pillar 3: Health & Safety

SHS-3: C1

EM-EP-320a.1

0.19

0.36

employees only

RT-CH-320a.1

Total Injury and Illness Incident Rate (IIR),

0.21

0.29

Pillar 3: Health & Safety

SHS-3: C1

EM-EP-320a.1

employees and contractors

RT-CH-320a.1

Days Away Restricted and Transfer (DART),

0.12

0.17

Pillar 3: Health & Safety

SHS-3: C1

EM-EP-320a.1

employees only

RT-CH-320a.1

Process Safety Incidents

Tier 1 process safety events [18]

SHS-6: C1

EM-EP-540a.

148

182

RT-CH-540a.1

Number of reported pipeline incidents

0

1

EM-MD-540a.1

Employee Diversity

Number of Total Employees [19]

11,764

14,350

Number of U.S. Employees

8,108

10,290

Female Employees, U.S. FTE (%)

22.0

22.4

Pillar 3: D&I

SOC-5: C2

Minority Employees, U.S. FTE (%)

32.6

30.2

Pillar 3: D&I

SOC-5: C2

Number of Contractors

21,179

40,158

Women in Professional Positions

31.0

31.3

Pillar 3: D&I

SOC-5: C2

(%), U.S. FTE

Women in Management Positions

21.6

21.0

Pillar 3: D&I

SOC-5: C3

(%), U.S. FTE

Minorities in Professional Positions

34.6

28.6

Pillar 3: D&I

SOC-5: C2

(%), U.S. FTE

Minorities in Management Positions

22.7

23.9

Pillar 3: D&I

SOC-5: C3

(%), U.S. FTE

4

METRIC

2020

2019

WEF-IBC

IPIECA-API-IOGP

SASB

Local/National Employees Compared to

98.5

99.3

Pillar 3: D&I

SOC-5: C3

Expatriate Employees in Management

Positions (%)

Board Director Diversity

Independent Directors (%)

90.9

88.9

Women on Board (%)

18.2

33.3

Minorities on Board (%)

18.2

11.1

Employee Turnover

Voluntary Employee Turnover (%)

Pillar 4:

SOC-6: A1

7.8

15.8

Employment Rate

Non-voluntary Employee Turnover (%)

5.5

5.6

Pillar 4:

SOC-6: A1

Employment Rate

Workforce Training

Workforce Training, total avg hrs/year,

Pillar 3: Training

SOC-7: C2

25.3

30.3

per U.S. FTE

Workforce HSE Training

Workforce HSE Training, total avg hrs/year,

Pillar 3: Training

SHS1: C2

EM-EP-320a.1

35.7

per global FTE

Percent of Employees Unionized

Percent of Employees Unionized, U.S. FTE

6.6

5.3

Total Taxes and Royalties Paid

Total Taxes and Royalties Paid (US$, millions)

Pillar 4: Total Tax Paid

2,170

3,847

U.S.

1,654

Non-U.S.

516

Total Social Investments

Total Social Investments,

Pillar 4: Economic

SOC-13: C2

14.9

13.1

global (US$, millions) [20]

Contribution

Charitable Giving, (US$, millions) [21]

6.1

3.6

Pillar 4: Economic

SOC-13: A2

Contribution

Total Annual Capital Expenditures

Total Annual Capital Expenditures

Pillar 4:

2,535

6,367

(US$, millions)

Financial Investment

Total Production

Production of Crude (Mbbl) operated

EM-EP-000.A

348,127

410,057

Production of Natural Gas (MMcf) operated

957,282

1,014,439

EM-EP-000.A

Production of Chemicals (metric tons)

11,080,612

12,062,219

RT-CH-000.A

Total Production Sites [22]

Onshore operated oil and

EM-EP-000.C

5

7

gas basins or regions

Offshore operated oil and gas platforms

10

10

EM-EP-000.B

Chemical manufacturing plants

24

24

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OXY - Occidental Petroleum Corporation published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 20:58:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
