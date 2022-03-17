Occidental Petroleum : ESG Report
OXY 2019-20 ANNUAL ESG PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
PLANET
METRIC
2020
2019
WEF-IBC
IPIECA-API-IOGP
SASB
Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions (million metric tons CO
2
equivalent)-Total Oxy
[1] [2] [3] [4]
Total GHGs (Scope 1 and 2) operated basis,
24.46
27.65
Pillar 2: Climate Change
CCE-4: C1, C2
verified by ERM CVS
Total GHGs (Scope 1 and 2)
17.85
19.59
Pillar 2: Climate Change
CCE-4: A1
operated-equity basis
Direct GHGs (Scope 1) operated basis
19.81
22.34
Pillar 2: Climate Change
CCE-4: C1
Direct GHGs (Scope 1) operated-equity basis
14.40
15.69
Pillar 2: Climate Change
CCE-4: A1
Indirect GHGs (Scope 2) operated basis
4.65
5.31
Pillar 2: Climate Change
CCE-4: C2
Indirect GHGs (Scope 2) operated-equity basis
3.46
3.90
Pillar 2: Climate Change
CCE-4: A1
GHG Emissions (million metric tons CO
2
equivalent)-Oil & Gas
[1] [2] [3] [4]
Direct GHGs (Scope 1) operated basis
16.13
Pillar 2: Climate Change
EM-EP-110.a1
13.71
Direct GHGs (Scope 1) operated-equity basis
8.30
9.48
Pillar 2: Climate Change
EM-EP-110.a1
Indirect GHGs (Scope 2) operated basis
3.01
3.42
Pillar 2: Climate Change
Indirect GHGs (Scope 2) operated-equity basis
1.82
2.01
Pillar 2: Climate Change
Indirect GHGs (Scope 3) operated basis,
226
260
Pillar 2: Climate Change
CCE-4: A2
Transportation, Refining and Use of
Sold Products
[5]
Indirect GHGs (Scope 3) operated-equity
165
126
basis, Transportation, Refining and Use
of Sold Products
[5]
Indirect GHGs (Scope 3) equity basis,
201
153
Transportation, Refining and Use of
Sold Products
[5]
GHG Emissions (million metric tons CO
2 equivalent)-OxyChem
Direct GHGs (Scope 1)
6.21
Pillar 2: Climate Change
RT-CH-110.a1
6.10
Indirect GHGs (Scope 2)
1.64
1.89
Pillar 2: Climate Change
GHG Emissions Intensity (metric tons CO
e/BOE)-Oil & Gas
[1] [2] [3] [4]
2
Total GHG intensity (Scope 1 and 2)
0.0329
0.0338
operated basis
Total GHG intensity (Scope 1 and 2)
0.0329
0.0338
operated-equity basis
Direct GHG intensity (Scope 1)
0.0270
0.0279
operated basis
Direct GHG intensity (Scope 1)
0.0270
0.0279
operated-equity basis
Indirect GHG intensity (Scope 2)
0.0059
0.0059
operated basis
Indirect GHG intensity (Scope 2)
0.0059
0.0059
operated-equity basis
GHG Emissions Intensity (metric tons CO
2e/MT Production)-OxyChem
Total GHG intensity (Scope 1 and 2)
0.699
0.672
CCE-4: C4
Direct GHG intensity (Scope 1)
0.551
0.515
CCE-4: C4
Indirect GHG intensity (Scope 2)
0.148
0.157
CCE-4: C4
Methane Emissions (CH
4) (thousand metric tons)
Methane Emissions, operated basis-Total Oxy
166.611
Pillar 2: Climate Change
CCE-5: C1
171.849
Methane Emissions, operated basis-Oil & Gas
166.495
171.740
Pillar 2: Climate Change
CCE-5: C1
Methane Emissions-OxyChem
0.116
0.109
Pillar 2: Climate Change
CCE-5: C1
Methane Emissions (CH
4) Intensity
Methane Emissions Intensity-Oil & Gas,
0.49
0.47
operated basis (% of marketed gas)
[6]
Methane Emissions Intensity-Oil & Gas,
0.0003
0.0003
operated basis (MT CH
4/BOE)
Methane Emissions Intensity-OxyChem
0.0105
0.0091
(MT CH
4/Thousand MT Production)
Gas Flaring-Oil & Gas
[7]
Volume of total gas vented/flared (MMscf)
28,526
33,649
CCE-7: C1
Volume of routine gas vented/flared (MMscf)
12,425
CCE-7: A2
Volume of non-routine and safety-related
16,101
CCE-7: A2
gas vented/flared (MMscf)
Emissions from venting/flaring
2.24
2.95
CCE-7: C4
EM-EP-110a.2
(million metric tons CO
2e)
Other Air Emissions
[8]
Nitrogen oxides (NO
X)
47.49
49.53
ENV-5: C1
EM-EP-120.a1
(thousand metric tons)
RT-CH-120.a1
Sulfur oxides (SO
X)
35.05
37.93
ENV-5: C1
EM-EP-120.a1
(thousand metric tons)
RT-CH-120.a1
Carbon monoxide (CO)
40.64
41.10
ENV-5: A1
(thousand metric tons)
Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)
141.66
150.51
ENV-5: C1
EM-EP-120.a1
(thousand metric tons)
RT-CH-120.a1
Particulate Matter (PM)
2.50
2.73
ENV-5: A1
EM-EP-120.a1
(thousand metric tons)
RT-CH-120.a1
Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs)
394.65
409.84
ENV-5: A1
RT-CH-12a.1
(thousand pounds)
Ozone Depleting Substances (ODS) (pounds)
26.04
11.3
ENV-5: A1
Energy, Electricity, Hydrogen and CO
2 Utilization
Total energy consumption (GJ)-Total Oxy
151,444,601
274,902,302
CCE-6: C1
RT-CH-130a.1
Total energy intensity
10.43
CCE-6: A2
(MMbtu/MT Production)-OxyChem
Total electricity consumption
17,409,724
14,333,909
CCE-3: A4
RT-CH-130a.1
(MWh)-Total Oxy
Total renewable electricity consumption
36,344
14,730
CCE-3: A7
RT-CH-130a.1
(MWh)-Total Oxy
Total hydrogen produced as non-carbon
12,602,473
CCE-3: A4
feedstock (MMBtu)-OxyChem
[9]
Environmental Spills and Fines
Reportable spills, crude-volume (bbl)
ENV-6: C2
EM-EP-160a.2
7,842
3,839
Reportable spills, crude-normalized volume
15.45
6.73
ENV-6: C2
EM-EP-160a.2
(bbl/MMBOE)
Reportable spills, crude-number
217
354
ENV-6: C2
EM-EP-160a.2
Spilled hydrocarbons recovered-volume (bbl)
5,777
1,392
ENV-6: A1
EM-EP-160a.2
Reportable spills, produced water-volume
59,534
14,913
ENV-6: A5
(bbl)
Reportable spills, produced water-number
142
163
ENV-6: A5
Reportable spills - mass (lbs)
[10]
10,597
61,615
ENV-6: A5
Reportable spills - number
[10]
11
16
ENV-6: A5
Spills, vinyl resin-mass (lbs)
[11]
0
ENV-6: A5
Spills, vinyl resin-number
[11]
0
ENV-6: A5
Environmental and safety
186,855
186,446
fines and citations (US$)
Hydraulic Fracturing
[12]
Percent of hydraulically fractured wells for
EM-EP-
100
100
which there is public disclosure of frac-fluid
140a.3
chemicals used
Percent of hydraulically fractured sites
0
0
EM-EP-
where ground or surface water quality
140a.4
deteriorated compared to baseline
Water
Total water withdrawn (megaliters)
[13]
ENV-1: A4, A7
RT-CH-140a.1
419,680
610,579
Total fresh water withdrawn (megaliters)
145,853
257,770
Pillar 2: Freshwater
ENV-1: C1
EM-EP-140a.1
Total non-fresh water withdrawn (megaliters)
273,827
352,809
ENV-1: A4
Total fresh water consumption (megaliters)
41,482
63,141
Pillar 2: Freshwater
ENV-1: C2
EM-EP-140a.1
RT-CH-140a.1
Total wastewater discharged (megaliters)
196,596
295,536
ENV-2: A5
Total produced/flowback water
234,959
247,837
ENV-1: A10
EM-EP-
recycled/reused (megaliters)
[14]
140a.2
Percent produced/flowback water
60
41
ENV-1: A10
EM-EP-
recycled/reused (%)
[14]
140a.2
Waste
[15]
Hazardous waste (thousand tons)
ENV-7: C3
RT-CH-150a.1
48.1
79.0
Non-hazardous waste (thousand tons)
79.6
122.0
ENV-7: C3
Waste recycled (thousand tons)
84.5
ENV-7: C3
RT-CH-150a.1
Total waste to landfill (thousand tons)
60.9
10.2
ENV-7: C3
Biodiversity and Habitat Conservation
Acres of land under management, including
811,820
812,187
ENV-4: C1
Conservation Agreements or Candidate
Conservation Agreements
[16]
Number of designated habitats
14
12
ENV-4: C1
protected or restored
[17]
PEOPLE AND PROSPERITY
METRIC
2020
2019
WEF-IBC
IPIECA-API-IOGP
SASB
Fatalities
Total Fatalities
Pillar 3: Health & Safety
SHS-3: C1
EM-EP-320a.1
0
0
RT-CH-320a.1
Employees
0
0
Pillar 3: Health & Safety
SHS-3: C1
EM-EP-320a.1
RT-CH-320a.1
Contractors
0
0
Pillar 3: Health & Safety
SHS-3: C1
EM-EP-320a.1
RT-CH-320a.1
Injuries and Safety Incidents
Total Injury and Illness Incident Rate (IIR),
Pillar 3: Health & Safety
SHS-3: C1
EM-EP-320a.1
0.19
0.36
employees only
RT-CH-320a.1
Total Injury and Illness Incident Rate (IIR),
0.21
0.29
Pillar 3: Health & Safety
SHS-3: C1
EM-EP-320a.1
employees and contractors
RT-CH-320a.1
Days Away Restricted and Transfer (DART),
0.12
0.17
Pillar 3: Health & Safety
SHS-3: C1
EM-EP-320a.1
employees only
RT-CH-320a.1
Process Safety Incidents
Tier 1 process safety events
[18]
SHS-6: C1
EM-EP-540a.
148
182
RT-CH-540a.1
Number of reported pipeline incidents
0
1
EM-MD-540a.1
Employee Diversity
Number of Total Employees
[19]
11,764
14,350
Number of U.S. Employees
8,108
10,290
Female Employees, U.S. FTE (%)
22.0
22.4
Pillar 3: D&I
SOC-5: C2
Minority Employees, U.S. FTE (%)
32.6
30.2
Pillar 3: D&I
SOC-5: C2
Number of Contractors
21,179
40,158
Women in Professional Positions
31.0
31.3
Pillar 3: D&I
SOC-5: C2
(%), U.S. FTE
Women in Management Positions
21.6
21.0
Pillar 3: D&I
SOC-5: C3
(%), U.S. FTE
Minorities in Professional Positions
34.6
28.6
Pillar 3: D&I
SOC-5: C2
(%), U.S. FTE
Minorities in Management Positions
22.7
23.9
Pillar 3: D&I
SOC-5: C3
(%), U.S. FTE
METRIC
2020
2019
WEF-IBC
IPIECA-API-IOGP
SASB
Local/National Employees Compared to
98.5
99.3
Pillar 3: D&I
SOC-5: C3
Expatriate Employees in Management
Positions (%)
Board Director Diversity
Independent Directors (%)
90.9
88.9
Women on Board (%)
18.2
33.3
Minorities on Board (%)
18.2
11.1
Employee Turnover
Voluntary Employee Turnover (%)
Pillar 4:
SOC-6: A1
7.8
15.8
Employment Rate
Non-voluntary Employee Turnover (%)
5.5
5.6
Pillar 4:
SOC-6: A1
Employment Rate
Workforce Training
Workforce Training, total avg hrs/year,
Pillar 3: Training
SOC-7: C2
25.3
30.3
per U.S. FTE
Workforce HSE Training
Workforce HSE Training, total avg hrs/year,
Pillar 3: Training
SHS1: C2
EM-EP-320a.1
35.7
per global FTE
Percent of Employees Unionized
Percent of Employees Unionized, U.S. FTE
6.6
5.3
Total Taxes and Royalties Paid
Total Taxes and Royalties Paid (US$, millions)
Pillar 4: Total Tax Paid
2,170
3,847
U.S.
1,654
Non-U.S.
516
Total Social Investments
Total Social Investments,
Pillar 4: Economic
SOC-13: C2
14.9
13.1
global (US$, millions)
[20]
Contribution
Charitable Giving, (US$, millions)
[21]
6.1
3.6
Pillar 4: Economic
SOC-13: A2
Contribution
Total Annual Capital Expenditures
Total Annual Capital Expenditures
Pillar 4:
2,535
6,367
(US$, millions)
Financial Investment
Total Production
Production of Crude (Mbbl) operated
EM-EP-000.A
348,127
410,057
Production of Natural Gas (MMcf) operated
957,282
1,014,439
EM-EP-000.A
Production of Chemicals (metric tons)
11,080,612
12,062,219
RT-CH-000.A
Total Production Sites
[22]
Onshore operated oil and
EM-EP-000.C
5
7
gas basins or regions
Offshore operated oil and gas platforms
10
10
EM-EP-000.B
Chemical manufacturing plants
24
24
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
OXY - Occidental Petroleum Corporation published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 20:58:14 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Analyst Recommendations on OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Sales 2022
28 814 M
-
-
Net income 2022
5 087 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
15 032 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
9,45x
Yield 2022
0,88%
Capitalization
49 496 M
49 496 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
2,24x
EV / Sales 2023
2,21x
Nbr of Employees
11 678
Free-Float
86,0%
Chart OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
27
Last Close Price
52,99 $
Average target price
51,48 $
Spread / Average Target
-2,85%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.