Occidental Petroleum : ESG Report

Sustainability is a guiding principle at Oxy, influencing the way we operate our businesses, empower our employees, engage with our stakeholders and contribute to society.

We believe our service as a leader in promoting the sustainability of the broader world around us is integral to our long-term success. Our Board of Directors, management team and talented workforce share this vision.

We continue to make meaningful progress on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments and efforts to develop products, services and solutions that improve lives, advance an inclusive and equitable low-carbon future, and support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Oxy was the first U.S. oil and gas company to endorse the World Economic Forum's Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics, a global ESG framework that promotes transparency with investor and stakeholder engagement.

We were also the first U.S. oil and gas company to establish goals to achieve net-zero GHG emissions for our total carbon inventory in Scope 1, 2 and 3, including in our operations and energy use before 2040 and in the use of our sold products before 2050. Oxy's commitment to the Paris Agreement is evident in our ambitious interim targets to achieve significant GHG emission reductions in our operations by 2024, to lower carbon and methane intensities of our products by 2025, to end routine gas flaring by 2030, and to facilitate the storage and utilization in our value chain of large quantities of carbon dioxide captured from the atmosphere or industrial sources by 2032.

To achieve these goals, our employees are deploying new ideas, practices and technologies to enhance the safety, efficiency and environmental quality of our operations. At the same time, we are leveraging our 50 years of carbon management expertise with innovative partnerships and leading-edge technologies to benefit our company and society. Oxy's pathway to net zero prioritizes sustained investment in our people and communities. Our Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging program guides our recruitment, development and retention of the best talent in a competitive marketplace. We value the communities where we live and work, with active outreach to understand local interests and needs, obtain feedback about our operations, and promote shared prosperity.