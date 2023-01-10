Advanced search
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(OXY)
04:22:36 2023-01-10 pm EST
64.13 USD   +0.08%
Occidental to Announce Fourth Quarter Results Monday, February 27, 2023; Hold Conference Call Tuesday, February 28, 2023

01/10/2023 | 04:16pm EST
HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental (NYSE: OXY) will announce its fourth quarter 2022 financial results after close of market on Monday, February 27, 2023, and will hold a conference call to discuss results on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 1 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Central.

The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors. Participants may pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10173524/f531c7c588.        

Fourth quarter 2022 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website within several hours after the call is completed.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international energy company with assets primarily in the United States, the Middle East and North Africa. We are one of the largest oil producers in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of Mexico. Our midstream and marketing segment provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas. Our chemical subsidiary OxyChem manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. Our Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow our business while reducing emissions. We are committed to using our global leadership in carbon management to advance a lower-carbon world. Visit oxy.com for more information.

Contacts

Media Investors
Eric Moses
713-497-2017
eric_moses@oxy.com		 Neil Backhouse
713-552-8811
investors@oxy.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 37 294 M - -
Net income 2022 12 962 M - -
Net Debt 2022 17 035 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,99x
Yield 2022 0,81%
Capitalization 58 049 M 58 049 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 11 678
Free-Float 82,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 64,08 $
Average target price 75,73 $
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
Managers and Directors
Vicki A. Hollub President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Lee Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Yanni Charalambous Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Avedick Baruyr Poladian Independent Director
Carlos Miguel Gutierrez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION1.21%58 049
CHEVRON CORPORATION-1.63%338 735
CONOCOPHILLIPS0.19%146 239
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-1.37%75 039
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-1.74%61 192
CNOOC LIMITED-0.30%60 640