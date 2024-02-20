Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. pipeline operator Western Midstream Partners said on Tuesday it has not launched a sale process nor has it engaged bankers or other advisors to do so.

The company added that it cannot speak on the assets Occidental Petroleum might seek to divest. Shares of the pipeline operator were still halted.

Occidental owns 49% of Western Midstream and controls the company's operations by also owning its general partner. (Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)