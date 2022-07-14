Ocean Commerce Public : Report on the results of the sale of warrants offered to existing common shareholders (F53-5) Edit
Report on the results of the sale of warrants offered to existing common
shareholders (F53-5) Edit
ALPHAX
Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)
Name of Company ALPHA DIVISIONS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Date 14-Jul-2022
Report on the results of the sale of warrants as follows
Number of
Name of warrant
Allocated to
offered
warrants
(units)
Warrants to purchase ordinary shares of
existing
191,398,377
Alpha Divisions Public Company Limited
common
No. 4(ALPHAX-W4)
shareholders
Offering
Allocation /
Number of
Number of
The company will deal
price (baht
Subscription
allotted/subscribed
remaining
with the remaining
per unit)
date
warrants (units)
warrants (units)
warrants as follows
0.00
From 07-Jul-2022
191,398,377
0
Considered warrants
to 05-Apr-2023
terminated without the
(Update)
exercise of rights.
(Mr. TEERA CHUTIVARAPON)
(Mr. PRASERTSAK AMATYAKUL)
DIRECTOR
DIRECTOR
Authorized to sign on behalf of the company
Authorized to sign on behalf of the company
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.