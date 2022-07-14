Log in
    ALPHAX   TH5084010005

OCEAN COMMERCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(ALPHAX)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-11
1.320 THB   -0.75%
Ocean Commerce Public : Report on the results of the sale of warrants offered to existing common shareholders (F53-5) Edit

07/14/2022 | 07:24am EDT
Headline:

Report on the results of the sale of warrants offered to existing common

shareholders (F53-5) Edit

Security Symbol:

ALPHAX

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company ALPHA DIVISIONS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 14-Jul-2022

Report on the results of the sale of warrants as follows

Number of

Name of warrant

Allocated to

offered

warrants

(units)

Warrants to purchase ordinary shares of

existing

191,398,377

Alpha Divisions Public Company Limited

common

No. 4(ALPHAX-W4)

shareholders

Offering

Allocation /

Number of

Number of

The company will deal

price (baht

Subscription

allotted/subscribed

remaining

with the remaining

per unit)

date

warrants (units)

warrants (units)

warrants as follows

0.00

From 07-Jul-2022

191,398,377

0

Considered warrants

to 05-Apr-2023

terminated without the

(Update)

exercise of rights.

Signature ________________________________

Signature ________________________________

(Mr. TEERA CHUTIVARAPON)

(Mr. PRASERTSAK AMATYAKUL)

DIRECTOR

DIRECTOR

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Alpha Divisions pcl published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 11:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
