Ocean GeoLoop: 200 kWh per tonne carbon capture for the quicklime and cement industries

(Verdal, 20 June 2024) Ocean GeoLoop AS (Ocean GeoLoop, OSE:OCEAN) today

announces energy data based on flue gas conditions for the quicklime and cement

industries. The strong results reaffirm Ocean GeoLoop´s target to provide world

class carbon capture solutions.



"Based on a thorough test program including flue gases with 25% CO2

concentration, recent calculations conclude an electricity consumption for

carbon capture in the size order of 200 kWh per tonne (approx. 0,7 GJ per

tonne). These energy data position Ocean GeoLoop in the front line of technology

providers for carbon capture worldwide. We continue to develop disruptive

solutions for further reduction of the electricity consumption for our next

generation carbon capture " says Odd-Geir Lademo, Chief Executive Officer of

Ocean GeoLoop.



The quicklime and cement industries account for more than 8% of the world´s CO2

emissions and CO2 capture is necessary to achieve these industries' climate

goals.



"The results confirm the attractiveness of our carbon capture offering and

provide significant commercial opportunities to the global quicklime and cement

industries," says Anders Onarheim, Chairman of the Board in Ocean GeoLoop.



For further information, please contact:

Odd-Geir Lademo, CEO, e-mail: odd.geir.lademo@oceangeoloop.com, cell: +47 92 05

29 01

Anders Onarheim, Chairman of the board, Ocean GeoLoop AS, cell: +47 97 40 15 11



About Ocean GeoLoop | www.oceangeoloop.com



Ocean GeoLoop AS uses nature's own way to solve the challenges of our time in a

circular way. The company has introduced the GeoLoop CC technology that captures

CO2 from point source emissions using natural and harmless processes. Ocean

GeoLoop will help companies and countries achieve their goals of reduced

emissions and access to renewable electricity for the green transition. The

company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange Euronext Growth under the ticker

OCEAN.



This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU

Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant

to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange

announcement was published by Maria Hosen, CFO, Ocean GeoLoop AS, on 20 June

2024 at 14:25 CEST.





