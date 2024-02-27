(Alliance News) - Ocean Harvest Technology Group PLC on Tuesday said a new patent for OceanFeed enabled it to "uniquely" make and protect claims over performance improvements.

Ocean Harvest shares rose 7.1% to 12.85 pence each on Tuesday afternoon in London.

The Theale, England-headquartered producer of seaweed-based ingredients for animal feed said the patent issued by the UK Intellectual Property Office covers claims about the benefit of using its OceanFeed product in the diets of a range of animals.

The patent, GB1909443.2, "Seaweed Blend for Modifying Gut Microbiota" protects the claims of how its product positively impacts the gut through its pre-biotic effect. This results in increased body weight and/or improved feed efficiency in several animals, the firm said.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Williams said granting of patent "is a very important milestone for OHT. For a number of years we have been demonstrating improved performance in production animals from adding OceanFeedTM to their diets including higher growth rates, reduced mortality and improved feed efficiency. The grant of this patent enables us to uniquely make and protect the claims over these performance improvements and how they are achieved, which is through the specific pre-biotic effect our product has in the microbiome of the animals."

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.