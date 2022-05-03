Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Ocean Outdoor Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OOUT   VGG6702A1084

OCEAN OUTDOOR LIMITED

(OOUT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/03 04:14:35 am EDT
10.00 USD   -1.48%
05:14aOcean Outdoor Agrees $580 Million Sale to Atairos Unit
MT
05:09aUK's Ocean Outdoor inks $580 million buyout deal with top shareholder
RE
04/13Ocean Outdoor Jumps 8% on Confirmed Deal Talks With Atairos
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK's Ocean Outdoor inks $580 million buyout deal with top shareholder

05/03/2022 | 05:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - British digital advertising operator Ocean Outdoor Ltd said on Tuesday that its largest shareholder Atairos would buy the remaining shares it does not already own in a deal that valued the company at about $580 million.

Atoll Bidco, a unit of private investment company Atairos, will pay $10.40 per share in cash to shareholders, the London-listed company said.

Atairos currently owns 37.9% of Ocean Outdoor, whose board plans to unanimously recommend remaining shareholders vote in favour of the deal.

"The proposal from Atairos can deliver clear benefits to the wider stakeholder group, providing support for Ocean as it continues to invest in its people and technology and expand its scope and reach across new and existing markets," Ocean Chief Executive Officer Tim Bleakley said.

Shares of Ocean Outdoor were down as much as 1.5% at $10 by 0850 GMT.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
All news about OCEAN OUTDOOR LIMITED
05:14aOcean Outdoor Agrees $580 Million Sale to Atairos Unit
MT
05:09aUK's Ocean Outdoor inks $580 million buyout deal with top shareholder
RE
04/13Ocean Outdoor Jumps 8% on Confirmed Deal Talks With Atairos
MT
04/13Ocean Outdoor Confirms Talks With Atairos on Potential Offer
MT
04/13Ocean Outdoor Says It’s in Talks with Investment Firm Atairos About Takeover
CI
03/15Ocean Outdoor Poised to Secure $33 Million Advertising Contract in London
MT
03/15Ocean Outdoor Retains £25 million BFI IMAX contract
CI
02/17Ocean Outdoor mulls sale after strong results
AQ
02/16FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.1% as Ukraine Fears Weigh
DJ
02/16FTSE Edges Lower, 10Y Gilt Yield Falls After Soft Reaction to Inflation Data
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 124 M 156 M 156 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 21,5 M 27,0 M 27,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 436 M 547 M 547 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,33x
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,7%
Chart OCEAN OUTDOOR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ocean Outdoor Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCEAN OUTDOOR LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 10,15 $
Average target price 11,10 $
Spread / Average Target 9,36%
Managers and Directors
Timothy James Bleakley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Zev Joseph Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Aryeh Benjamin Bourkoff Chairman
Robert D. Marcus Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin H. P. Söderström Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCEAN OUTDOOR LIMITED-6.02%547
STRÖER SE & CO. KGAA-19.19%3 335
VGI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-24.85%1 611
CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.-27.79%1 127
PLAN B MEDIA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED2.61%955
APG|SGA SA-6.53%570