  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Ocean Plastics Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    1321   TW0001321008

OCEAN PLASTICS CO., LTD.

(1321)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Indonesia releases 33 sea turtles after rescue from poachers

01/08/2022 | 01:22am EST
Volunteers release 33 sea turtles confiscated from poachers and traders at Kuta beach in Bali

KUTA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Authorities on the Indonesian tropical island Bali released 33 endangered green sea turtles into the ocean on Saturday in an effort to boost a population threatened by poachers and illegal traders.

The turtles, from the Chelonia mydas species that is protected in Indonesia, were released on Kuta beach after they being rescued during a Navy operation against poachers in December.

Tourists gathered to watch and film the release on their mobile phones, cheering the turtles on as they trudged across on the beach.

"It's a great idea for the conservation effort," said Australian tourist Briant Firth. "They were getting some of the poachers and they were saving the turtles."

Indonesia has become a hub of international trafficking of marine turtles, feeding demand from countries like Malaysia, Vietnam and China. Anyone convicted of involvement in the trade can be jailed for up to five years under Indonesian law.

The turtles had been in rehabilitation at the Bali Conservation and Natural Resources Agency, authorities said.

"They are evidence in a naval operation ... we are releasing them because we can't keep these wild animals as evidence long," Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Ahmadi Heri Purwono told reporters.

"With the release, hopefully they go on and reproduce," he said, adding that this could help improve marine ecosystem around Bali island.

The population of green turtles, one the largest sea turtles, has been on a significant decline in recent years due to hunting, loss of beach nesting sites and getting caught in fishing gears.

They are also victims of the world's growing ocean plastics crisis. The creatures are known for eating plastic bags, mistaking them for jellyfish, according to the World Wildlife Fund, which said many turtles had plastic in their stomachs.

(Reporting by Sultan Anshori; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by William Mallard)

By Sultan Anshori


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 4 980 M 180 M 180 M
Net income 2020 715 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
Net Debt 2020 2 555 M 92,6 M 92,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
Yield 2020 2,79%
Capitalization 7 771 M 281 M 282 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,59x
EV / Sales 2020 2,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart OCEAN PLASTICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ocean Plastics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCEAN PLASTICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chin Ming Chen Chairman & General Manager
Yi Ho Wang Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
I Yun Chang Independent Director
Ming Li Hou Independent Director
Chao Min Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCEAN PLASTICS CO., LTD.-2.43%281
DOW INC.2.68%43 075
LG CHEM, LTD.16.91%42 147
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION1.44%24 499
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-0.25%17 120
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.-17.20%16 867