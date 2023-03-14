Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 13, 2023 , Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") issued a press release announcing its financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended January 31, 2023 . A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is incorporated herein by reference.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information set forth in Item 2.02 and in the attached Exhibit 99.1 shall be deemed to be "furnished" and shall not be deemed to be "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibit Number Description *99.1 Press release dated March 13, 2023 regarding fiscal third quarter earnings. 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

