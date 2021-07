Ocean Power Technologies is getting ready for the 2021 Offshore Technology Conference! Set for August 16-19 at Houston's NRG Park, the OTC21 is being staged as hybrid in-person and virtual event and OPT will be in Houston exhibiting and participating in a subsea power panel.

Plan to visit OPT at OTC exhibit booth 1041, where we'll be showcasing our innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power and data solutions, including our Maritime Domain Awareness Solution, and our Strategic Consulting Services.

On Thursday, August 19 (9:30 am local time), be sure to see OPT President & CEO Philipp Stratmann as he takes part in the OTC technical program's 'Subsea Power Generation' panel.

Want to set up some time to meet with a member of the OPT team? Send a note to info@oceanpowertech.com so we can make a plan.

We can't wait to see you in Houston!