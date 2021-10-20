Ocean Power Technologies : OPT's Stratmann Discusses ‘Enabling Technologies' at Energy 2050 Summit

"Offshore wind and ocean energy in general [should] play a bigger role in the U.S. in the next decade, just as it has … in other parts of the world," said OPT CEO Philipp Stratmann today during the first day of the Energy 2050 Summit. Stratmann appeared as a presenter on the virtual "Innovation & Technology" panel at the London-based hybrid event.

Participants representing a variety of clean energy sectors profiled innovations that act as enablers to a carbon neutral future during the session. Moderated by Tony Blair Institute for Global Change's Phil McNally, panelists included Stratmann, Konexa CEO Pradeep Pursnani, and Clean Planet Energy Operations & Project Director Marta Marjan, as well as Global Data Managing Analyst Will Scargill and PB Launchpad's Cathal Hughes.

Stratmann said he believes "marine energy in general - tidal, floating wind, wave power, river power - has been … underestimated in the past decade."

Regarding offshore wind development, Stratmann noted that although development in the United States lags behind Europe and other parts of the world he believes "there are opportunities for creating better installations within the regulatory challenges ahead." He said there is an opportunity for "getting it right from the beginning" to avoid some of the challenges of earlier developments and believes OPT has the tools and technologies to help them get it right.

Recordings of the "Innovation & Technology" panel and all event sessions are available to conference registrants for a short time via the event's website and accessible anytime by Frontier Energy Network members. Find out more: frontierenergy.network/events/energy-2050-summit-2021/agenda