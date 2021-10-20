Log in
    OPTT   US6748705067

OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(OPTT)
Ocean Power Technologies : OPT's Stratmann Discusses 'Enabling Technologies' at Energy 2050 Summit

10/20/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
"Offshore wind and ocean energy in general [should] play a bigger role in the U.S. in the next decade, just as it has … in other parts of the world," said OPT CEO Philipp Stratmann today during the first day of the Energy 2050 Summit. Stratmann appeared as a presenter on the virtual "Innovation & Technology" panel at the London-based hybrid event.

Participants representing a variety of clean energy sectors profiled innovations that act as enablers to a carbon neutral future during the session. Moderated by Tony Blair Institute for Global Change's Phil McNally, panelists included Stratmann, Konexa CEO Pradeep Pursnani, and Clean Planet Energy Operations & Project Director Marta Marjan, as well as Global Data Managing Analyst Will Scargill and PB Launchpad's Cathal Hughes.

Stratmann said he believes "marine energy in general - tidal, floating wind, wave power, river power - has been … underestimated in the past decade."

Regarding offshore wind development, Stratmann noted that although development in the United States lags behind Europe and other parts of the world he believes "there are opportunities for creating better installations within the regulatory challenges ahead." He said there is an opportunity for "getting it right from the beginning" to avoid some of the challenges of earlier developments and believes OPT has the tools and technologies to help them get it right.

Recordings of the "Innovation & Technology" panel and all event sessions are available to conference registrants for a short time via the event's website and accessible anytime by Frontier Energy Network members. Find out more: frontierenergy.network/events/energy-2050-summit-2021/agenda

Disclaimer

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 21:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,21 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 81,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,10x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 113 M 113 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -2,75x
EV / Sales 2021 38,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
J. Philipp Stratmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph DiPietro CFO, Treasurer, CAO & Controller
Terence James Cryan Chairman
Maurice E. Kordahi Vice President-Engineering & Operations
Diana Garvis Purcel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-21.56%113
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.121.91%36 636
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-20.97%19 762
FIRST SOLAR, INC.9.46%11 512
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED51.63%8 556
JIANGSU GOODWE POWER SUPPLY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD80.68%5 708