Ocean Power Technologies : Q3 2022 Earnings Transcript

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript March 15, 2022 Presenters Philipp Stratmann - President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Powers - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Joseph DiPietro - Controller, Treasurer and Principal Accounting Officer Q&A Participants Jeffrey Campbell - Alliance Global Partners Robert Silvera - R.E. Silvera

After the market closed on March 14, 2022, OPT issued its earnings press release and filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter that ended January 31, 2022. All OPT public filings are available on the SEC website at sec.gov or within the Investor Relations section of the OPT website. This call will include forward-looking statements that are within the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include financial projections or other statements of the company's plans, objectives, expectations or intentions. These statements are based on assumptions made by management regarding future circumstances over which the company may have little or no control and involve risks,

uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be, materially, different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Additional information about these risks and uncertainties can be found in the company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The company disclaims any obligation or intent to update the forward-looking statements made on this call. Now, I am pleased to introduce Dr. Philipp Stratmann. Philipp Stratmann Thank you, Joe. Good morning and thank you for taking the time to join us for our business update. I will start with a broad overview of our strategy. We are moving fast, and I want to make sure everyone fully understands what we are doing, why we are doing it and where we are heading. I feel that it is important, since we've added several new revenue streams to what we have been known for in recent years, the PowerBuoy. Our vision is to be the first company that someone thinks of when it comes to monitoring assets or areas in our visions. This vision is bold, and our recently expanded business strategy has three main components. First is Data-as-a-Service. Here, we are providing robust data to customers. We believe, long- term, that this will be the part of our strategy that is our largest recurring revenue producer. We can do this through our Maritime Domain Awareness software and WAM-V autonomous surface vessels. Our MDA software and development will be used with our PowerBuoys and WAM-Vs. Plus, it can also work with other vessels, offshore assets and structures to provide real-time data. Applications for trucking and monitoring include illegal fishing, crude oil theft and national security. Second is Power-as-a-Service. We will continue to manufacture and upgrade our category leading PowerBuoys, which can be leased or let. For example, we are making interactive design changes to our hybrid PowerBuoy to increase solar power conversion capabilities and improved stability. We are also developing the next generation PowerBuoy with the development of the Mass-on- Spring Wave Energy Converter, or what we refer to as MOSWEC. We are in the final stage of the Phase 1 study for this development with the U.S. Department of Energy, and we have already commenced scoping our submission for Phase 2 funding that would bring us closer to a first of a class system, if granted. We are currently targeting a late fiscal 2023 completion date of this development. InComm Conferencing Page 2 of 11 www.incommconferencing.com

Finally, is our Strategic Consulting Services. We will continue to provide the most robust offering of consulting services available to those who do business in the oceans. As noted on our last call, activity for offshore energy-related engineering consulting services has been steadily ramping back up, as companies restart exploration and production projects that paused during the pandemic. We are also broadening our non-oil and gas services, including the delivery of our first wind farm support project. OPT's strategic consulting services team is also, increasingly, in demand to provide expert engineering analysis on legal matters. Our highly respected engineers use data analysis and proprietary simulation techniques to model vessels and equipment using environmental and other case-specific data to simulate incident conditions. With that as an overview, I'd like to take you through an update of each component of our growth strategy in a little more detail. Ocean Intelligence is at the core of Data-as-a-Service and it's a component of our strategy that we believe has the most opportunity, long-term. In the short-term, recently acquired Marine Advanced Robotics will drive a significant portion of our revenue growth. Not only did the existing team come over to us, but so did the existing customer base and customer pipeline. We now have autonomous roaming assets in the WAM- V to provide intelligence and data to customers. It includes the hydrographic survey market, providing customers with critical seafloor data nearshore, in ports and harbors, far offshore in shipping lanes and wind farm development sites. It can also include defense and security in maritime domain awareness applications. For example, WAM-Vs can identify suspicious vessels, patrol security perimeters and inspect objects of interest. Longer term, we expect to provide robust reliable data through our autonomous maritime domain awareness software in development with software and integration experts, such as Fathom5 and Greensea. We identified this need over the course of the past two years in working with our targeted customer group. There is significant demand from commercial entities and government agencies, who are monitoring area, offshore, and want to do so without the need for crude vessel or a human capital, which significantly increases the cost. We believe we can deliver a better solution that reduces the ongoing cost, considerably, and take out human error. Examples include offshore national security efforts, enforcement of InComm Conferencing Page 3 of 11 www.incommconferencing.com

fishing activity and marine protected areas, protection of shipping lanes and prevention of crude oil theft. Our proprietary cutting-edge system will interact with multiple hardware sources. It can be mounted on PowerBuoys, WAM-Vs, platforms, vessels or elsewhere to provide real-time analytics about activity in a designated area. Beyond the capabilities to truck vessels and capture and store evidentiary vessel data in the cloud, including radar and video, our software will facilitate the integration of public and private third-party data sources and analytics. This capability can only further enhance the site- specific information and data for our customer. Our investment in continuous improvement cycles of the software will be ongoing. We expect a strong return on this investment, through monthly fees for this data. This is valuable data with high interest, and we're currently building the customer pipeline to support its launch. Other data intelligence we can collect and provide includes ocean environmental condition monitoring, weather data collection, memo tracking and additional sensor-based information critical for a broad range of needs, from wind farm development to ensuring the vitality of marine-protected areas for future generations. Our value proposition is strong, since we can do this autonomously with sensors and software, eliminating the use of carbon-producing vessels and cruise, which are very expensive and have varying degrees of human risk. We believe our Data-as-a-Service business directly addresses the single biggest hurdle we have to ramping up sales of PowerBuoys. Buying cycles for our platforms are generally very long, especially in end markets with government involvement or dependent on the primary projects to be developed, such as oil and gas projects. Our Data-as-a-Service models are closer to subscriptions, where the monthly fee is significantly lower, which we believe will speed up the decision-making process for our customers and result in a materially bigger customer pipeline. For this reason, we are focusing on creating a leading-edge maritime domain awareness offering that combines autonomous low-carbon OPT hardware and proprietary OPT software. We are continuing to refine system operation with continued ocean trials off the coast of New Jersey with PB3 and hybrid PowerBuoys, before moving on to future incorporation of WAM-Vs. The integration of Marine Advanced Robotics continues, diligently, and remains on plan. We've recently added and continued to actively recruit additional staff to accelerate fulfilling the backlog and delivering on the growing pipeline. InComm Conferencing Page 4 of 11 www.incommconferencing.com