Ocean Power Technologies : Q4 2022 Earnings Transcript

Ocean Power Technologies Fiscal Year 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings July 14, 2022 Presenters Philipp Stratmann, President and CEO Robert Powers, Senior Vice President, CFO Joseph DiPietro, Controller, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer Q&A Participants Robert Silvera - RE Silvera & Associates Peter Ruggiere - Dawson James

Finally, please note that we posted an updated investor presentation on our IR website. Please take a moment to review it as it provides a nice overview of our company and strategy. Now, I am pleased to introduce Dr. Philipp Stratmann. Philipp Stratmann Thank you, Joe. Good morning, everyone. Our fiscal 2022 proved to be a transformative year for us and was filled with a number of important accomplishments. We identified and pursued new revenue streams. We defined a clear strategy to establish our leadership position in offshore monitoring of assets in areas of our oceans, and we solidified our executive team with key additions in the areas of finance, sales and marketing, engineering, and human resources. Your investment is in excellent hands. Finally, 2022 was a year of meaningful progress for OPT as many elements of our strategy came together. This strategy has us positioned well, and we believe fiscal 2023 should be the first of many years where we are operating the business on a solid foundation and are executing on our mission and plan for growth. To that end, I would like to give you a quick update on the three components of our strategy. First is data as a service, where we are focused on being the leader of offshore data collection, integration, analytics and real time communication. Our primary revenue drivers within data-as-a-service are expected to be our maritime domain awareness solution and our WAM-V autonomous surface vessels. Throughout fiscal 2022, we invested considerable time, capital and resources towards the development of our proprietary cutting edge MDA technology, and we are close to having it ready for its commercial launch. Our MDA solution is currently undergoing testing and is expected to be operational by the end of Q2 of fiscal 2023. Our software will enable data to be processed onboard power buoys, WAM-Vs, and many other non-OPT offshore assets. Our team is thrilled at the capabilities of our technology, and we are excited as we conduct our initial meetings with potential customers for subscriptions. Our selling proposition is strong. We will provide a wide range of valuable data which will help customers reduce cost and eliminate human error. Our autonomous system enables 24/7 data collection that can automatically be analyzed by artificial intelligence systems, materially increasing the granularity of data to improve decision making. Since a sizeable portion of our WAM-V sales activity is expected to fall under our data-as-a- service segment, I wanted to provide a short update on our integration efforts. We have had a nice start to working with the MAR leadership team to integrate their business with ours. HR and finance are now on OPT systems. We're fostering a continuing learning culture through engineering exchanges, and the commercial teams have started focusing on cross-selling opportunities. Recent customer contract wins include Brigham Young University, Nippon Kaiyo, Australian Government Department of Defense, ST Hudson, and the Applied Research Lab at the University of Hawaii.

One of the final areas of integration is underway, the transition of manufacturing to our New Jersey facility, which started recently. Once completed, we believe we will improve efficiency and reduce costs for the manufacturing of future WAM-Vs. Second is power-as-a-service, which are solutions that deliver value to customers by utilizing our managed power platforms of power buoys, hybrid power buoys, and sub-sea batteries. Each can be purchased or leased. Additionally, during the past year we developed a model where the power buoy or hybrid is owned and operated by OPT or an affiliate who then sells the power produced to the customer for a recurring fee. To date, our focus has been on building awareness of our new offering and growing our pipeline for customers. Feedback from potential customers suggests this enables them to utilize our systems for short duration projects and being able to procure these services from opex budgets. We are now actively working on converting these to orders. Finally, we have our strategic consulting services. Our team managing this part of our business had an excellent year. We are quickly becoming recognized as the go-to firm for offshore energy-related engineering consulting services. We are best known for simulation engineering, software engineering, concept design, and motions monitoring, all of which help our customers increase operational efficiencies and reduce risk. Collectively, the three components of our strategy delivered $1.76 million of revenues. While this was a nice move in the right direction, it is far from where we want to be. We expect to continue our momentum into fiscal 2023. We expect to generate up to $9 million of order activity in fiscal 2023, much of which is expected to be reflected in revenue for the year. This will be good progress towards having the record set revenue level to deliver sustained profitability for our company. Before I turn it over to Bob for a discussion on financials, I would like to provide an update on our top three projects in process throughout the world. First is our project in Chile with EDP, which primarily falls under power-as-a-service. During fiscal 2022, deployment of the PV3 was completed and it has operated continuously since installation. Ongoing installation and commissioning activities of the open sea lab sub-sea equipment continues into fiscal 2023. Second is our work with the U.S. Naval post-graduate school SLAMR initiative, to support its autonomous offshore defense network. Details remain classified, but I can tell you that we made progress and continue to support our customer with this important demonstration. Third is our offshore demonstration of our MDAS off the coast of New Jersey. To date, we have collected more than 2,000 radar and AIS tracks from this demonstration which are being used to refine the design of our MDAS. Initial field demonstration of our MDAS software began in Q1 of fiscal year 2023 and will be ongoing.

Fiscal 2022 was an important year for OPT and successful in many ways. Most importantly, it has set the foundation for where we are headed. We have the expanded revenue sources, we have the team, and we believe we have the best offshore solutions and products in the world. We are excited to demonstrate the potential of a focused and integrated OPT, bringing to market resident and roaming autonomous platforms. With that, let me turn the call over to Bob to discuss the financial results. Robert Powers Thanks Philipp. I will start with the metric we are most closely driving, as it validates we are executing on our strategy, revenue. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, our top line was $756,000. This was driven primarily by growth of our strategic consulting services in the quarter. For the year, our revenue was $1.76 million and reflects the growth of our strategic consulting business and our MAR acquisition. While we were pleased with the increase in revenue from the prior year, I cannot stress enough that this is not close to where we think we can be if we are successful in executing on the strategy that Philipp outlined. The traction we gained in fiscal 2022, combined with an environment that is receptive and responsive to our products and service offerings, give us the confidence that we are on the right path. From a cost structure perspective, we continue to manage costs tightly while still investing in the business. Engineering and product development costs came down for the second consecutive quarter and was our lowest quarter of the year, reflecting that we are past the major part of the MDAS development. SG&A costs were $3.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, which was sequentially about $1 million more than the third quarter. This was primarily due to non-cash equity compensation awards, increased travel as we get closer to pre-COVID levels and recruiting and relocation expenses due to increased hiring. We maintained a strong balance sheet, ending the fourth quarter with $57.7 million of total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short term investments with no bank debt, giving us a long runway of liquidity and flexibility to drive our strategy. Regarding our near term financial use of cash, we continue to expect to use approximately $5 million of cash per quarter to fund our operating expenses. Additionally, we will continue to look for tuck-in acquisition opportunities that reinforce the three components of our growth strategy. As you can tell from both Philipp's and my comments, fiscal 2022 was a successful year for us in that it brought alignment, focus and energy to our company, but we like to think it is just the start. We believe fiscal 2023 will be even more exciting. With that, Philipp and I are happy to take your questions.