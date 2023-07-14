Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 13, 2023 Presenters Joseph DiPietro, Controller, Treasurer, and Principal Accounting Officer Philipp Stratmann, President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Powers, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Q&A Participants Shawn Severson - Water Tower Research Robert Silvera - R.E. Silvera & Associates R.J. Tanner - Tanner Capital Management Operator Good morning and welcome to the Ocean Power Technologies Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. A webcast of this call is also available and can be accessed by a link on the company's website at www.oceanpowertechnologies.com. This conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay, shortly after its completion. On the call today are Dr. Philipp Stratmann, President, and Chief Executive Officer; Bob Powers, Senior Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer; and Joseph DiPietro, Controller, Treasurer, and Principal Accounting Officer. Following the prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Now, I am pleased to introduce Joseph DiPietro. Sir, please go ahead. Joseph DiPietro Thank you and good morning. After the market closed yesterday, we issued our earnings press release for the period ended April 30, 2023. Our public filings are available on the SEC website and within the Investor Relations section of the OPT website. During this call, we will make forward-looking statements that are within the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include financial projections or other statements of the company's plans, objectives, expectations, or intentions. These statements are based on assumptions made by management regarding future circumstances over which the company may have little or no control and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any InComm Conferencing Page 1 of 13 www.incommconferencing.com

future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation or intention to update the forward-looking statements made on this call. Now I am pleased to introduce Dr. Philipp Stratmann. Philipp Stratmann Thank you, Joe, and good morning. We appreciate you joining us. Fiscal 2023 was a great year and another step towards positive cash flow for our company. The two top highlights were that we had our best year of revenue generation since fiscal 2015 and we generated our best gross profit, since fiscal 2011. We're also entering fiscal 2024 with over $4 million of contracted backlog. Those are nice wins for us as we continue executing on our growth strategy. I will focus my comments on two areas, our older pipeline, and an update on our key projects. Both are critical to our near-term success. As you know, we serve two main customer groups, the U.S. government and the commercial ocean technology industry. Both view our company as critical for finding cost effective ways to use and monitor the world's oceans and waterways. We see this in our order pipeline, which continues to grow and now stands at approximately $68 million of various projects in various stages of negotiation. The average order size varies across the product lines with Buoy-based orders typically several million dollars and vehicle-based orders closer to the hundreds of thousands of dollars. Decision timing by new and current customers is influenced by budget cycles and offshore installation seasons. I would like to unpack this for you since it is critically important to understand how these orders will get booked, converted to revenue and, ultimately, generate cash to cover our recent OpEx investment and bring us to sustained profitability. Approximately 60% to 70% of our order activity is with government agencies, and another 20% to 25% is with energy companies. The remaining orders are related to a variety of customers such as wind farms and strategic consulting projects across a wide range of businesses that use water in some ways. This past fiscal year, we had a $9 million order target all year with a pipeline that hovered between $20 million and $30 million. We closed the year at $6 million of closed orders, which is a strong performance compared to recent years but reflects the significant time it takes to get a deal signed, especially in these challenging macroeconomic times where it seems everyone is cautious and moving slow. InComm Conferencing Page 2 of 13 www.incommconferencing.com

The important point I want to make is that none of the potential orders that we have not yet closed went away. They continue to proceed at various speeds, and we have a high degree of confidence they will eventually be booked. Another way to look at our order pipeline is by type of project. Thirty percent to 40% of our pipeline is related to WAMVs. Generally speaking, the entities we are talking to want multiple WAMVs, and we see a steady stream of repeat activity as customers realize how effective the WAMVs are to covering massive area and minimizing costs. This acquisition continues to be a great deal for us. Fifty percent to 60% of our pipeline is use of PowerBuoys and our new MDAS to provide coverage for mainly governmental reasons. This includes monitoring of various activities like illegal fishing, border protection and other classified activities. Five percent to 10% is related to strategic consulting. We are one of the few experts governments and businesses can turn to when it comes to optimizing the use of ocean going assets. This gives us an unfair advantage with potential customers calling us first with their needs. Fiscal 2023 was the year we, significantly, invested in our sales organization for really the first time in our company's history. I appreciate our investors patience as the team ramps its activity, as fast as possible. With the recent onboarding of retired Admiral Joe DiGuardo and several other defense experts, we have a great complement to our sales engine. We are confident that with the right resources to drive activity of WAMV sales and leases, feasibility studies demonstrations and future orders. We now just need to execute. For fiscal 2024, our target for contracted orders is $15 million. Based on the pipeline I just outlined for you, we have a high degree of confidence we will hit this target, and we're working hard to create a sense of urgency with our customers so we can get these booked more timely. Our operations teams are ready and are scalable as we close our open deals. I will now move to an update for our key active projects. First is the digital horizon exercise for the U.S. Navy. We're currently in our second deployment in Bahrain for use of unmanned surface vehicles with WAMVs to support the International Maritime Exercise 2023. Next is the U.S. Department of Energy for the development of a next generation wave energy converter program award. Over the next 18 months, we'll complete Phase 2 by developing and testing a modular and scalable Mass-on-Spring Wave Energy Converter PowerBuoy for reliable InComm Conferencing Page 3 of 13 www.incommconferencing.com

powering of autonomous ocean monitoring systems, bringing an entirely new PowerBuoy into our offering. The first offshore demonstration was deployed off the coast of New Jersey in April. And as always, we have several ongoing government-related projects, which are classified so we cannot share details. We believe we're a great partner with many government entities and expect that to continue. We had a nice year but the best is yet to come. We have the team and the product portfolio to grow OPT to levels it has not been but it's certainly capable of achieving. With that, I will turn over to Bob for more details on our financials. Bob Powers Thanks, Philip. Let's start with revenue. For the quarter, our top line was $980,000, which was up 30% from the prior fourth quarter. It was our best quarter in seven-plus years and continued the traction we saw, this year. For the year, our revenue was $2.7 million, which is up 55% over last year and is our best year, since fiscal 2015. Deferred revenue is another indicator of our sales activity. As a reminder, the biggest component of deferred revenue is related to the $1.1 million MOSWEC Buoy project, which started in December 2022. This project is expected to be active throughout fiscal 2024. For the year, we had $236,000 of gross profit and an 8.6% gross margin. This is the first time since fiscal 2016 that we had gross profit, which we are pleased with. We have a long ways to go until we hit our long-term targets, but it's definitely a step in the right direction. Moving to our cost structure, I'd like to take a few seconds to walk you through our recent growth in OpEx and what is driving that. Included here were a full-year of expenses related to our MAR acquisition that occurred midway through our prior fiscal year. Included our expenses related to ongoing development of our MDAS product, increases in headcount related to staffing of our sales and marketing leadership team, as well as investments related to the growth in our corporate team. We continue to manage cost tightly with deliberate investments in our sales organization and our WAMV business. Our sales teams continue to make strong inroads with our growing list of prospective customers, and we believe this additional sales talent investment will be instrumental to maintaining our momentum for fiscal 2024. We expect our OpEx to be materially in line with our level of OpEx for fiscal 2023. InComm Conferencing Page 4 of 13 www.incommconferencing.com