    OPTT   US6748705067

OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(OPTT)
Ocean Power Technologies : ‘We Cannot Afford to Wait to Bolster Maritime Cybersecurity'

09/21/2021 | 08:42am EDT
Nextgov has published an op-ed co-written by OPT CEO Philipp Stratmann and Fathom5 founder and CEO Zac Staples calling for government support for improving maritime cybersecurity.

"Tapping the expertise of the private sector can help government agencies defend against cybersecurity threats," write Stratmann and Staples. "Working closely with the private sector can be vital for government agencies and the armed services to increase maritime cybersecurity awareness of vulnerabilities and allow for more effective information sharing."

Read the Nextgov op-ed in its entirety here: https://www.nextgov.com/ideas/2021/09/we-cannot-afford-wait-bolster-maritime-cybersecurity/185359/

Disclaimer

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 12:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,21 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 81,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,10x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 108 M 108 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -2,75x
EV / Sales 2021 38,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
J. Philipp Stratmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew T. Shafer Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Terence James Cryan Chairman
Maurice E. Kordahi Vice President-Engineering & Operations
Diana Garvis Purcel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.24%108
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.71.53%27 936
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.32%18 882
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-25.36%18 649
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-3.27%10 174
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED39.36%7 885