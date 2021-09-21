Ocean Power Technologies : ‘We Cannot Afford to Wait to Bolster Maritime Cybersecurity'

Nextgov has published an op-ed co-written by OPT CEO Philipp Stratmann and Fathom5 founder and CEO Zac Staples calling for government support for improving maritime cybersecurity.

"Tapping the expertise of the private sector can help government agencies defend against cybersecurity threats," write Stratmann and Staples. "Working closely with the private sector can be vital for government agencies and the armed services to increase maritime cybersecurity awareness of vulnerabilities and allow for more effective information sharing."

Read the Nextgov op-ed in its entirety here: https://www.nextgov.com/ideas/2021/09/we-cannot-afford-wait-bolster-maritime-cybersecurity/185359/