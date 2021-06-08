Ocean Power Technologies : Joins Industry Leaders to Urge Governments to Increase Investment in Blue Technology to Protect Our Oceans

Open Letter Calls for Public & Private Collaboration to Realize UN Goals

To mark World Oceans Day, Ocean Power Technologies is joining with other organizations in signing an open letter today calling on the United States - and governments worldwide - to increase their investment in the innovation of blue technology to successfully achieve the ocean-related goals outlined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The United Nations declared 2021 to 2030 as a Decade for Ocean Science for Sustainable Development. Governments worldwide are encouraged to work together with companies and researchers to develop and implement innovative solutions to reverse the cycle of decline in ocean health and sustainably develop a blue economy. This Decade aims to provide U.N. member countries a framework to enable countries to achieve all their ocean-related Agenda 2030 priorities.

'As we honor World Oceans Day and continue on this Decade for Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, it is pivotal that governments see the potential of partnering with the private sector to more efficiently meet the UN's ocean-related 2030 Agenda goals,' said George Kirby, President and Chief Executive Officer of OPT. 'In protecting our oceans, Governments should collaborate with like-minded partners from the private sector. When addressing illegal fishing and improving marine protected areas, blue technologies can help government leaders better address global maritime security and move closer toward meeting and exceeding conservation goals.'

In the open letter issued today, signatories emphasized the need for governments around the world to tap innovative blue technologies and solutions to further advance the protection of the world's oceans and their resources from marine threats, such as illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, that pose risks to countries' economies and security. According to U.S. Coast Guard's 2020 IUU Fishing Strategic Outlook, 93 percent of global fisheries are fully exploited, overexploited, or significantly depleted.

'World Oceans Day is a moment to mark the tremendous progress of the blue technology industry, but also the need for continuing to move forward,' said Rich Lawson, CEO of the International Ocean Science & Technology Industry Association (IOSTIA). 'Meeting the commitments of government leaders around the world as we confront the realities facing our oceans will require investing in these breakthrough tools and technologies. Enterprising businesses in the industry can lead the way forward in developing innovation that will support achieving these conservation goals and driving growth across the blue economy.'

Click here to read 'A Call to Action on World Oceans Day' open letter.