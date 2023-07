Ocean's King Lighting Science & Technology Co., Ltd. is a China-based company principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and sale of special ambient lighting equipment, as well as the provision of related services. The Company's main products include fixed lighting, mobile lighting and portable lighting. The Company's products are mainly used in electric power, metallurgy, railway, oil field, petrochemicals, public security, fire protection, coal, military, port, venue, civil aviation, shipbuilding and machinery manufacturing industries. The Company distributes its products mainly in domestic market.