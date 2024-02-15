Ocean Sun AS announced that the director for North-East Asia, Kristian Tørvold is appointed to the role of CEO to the company, while the current CEO and founder, Børge Bjørneklett, leaves the company. The Board of Directors believe no-one is better positioned than Kristian Tørvold to lead the company in scaling up. As a member of Ocean Sun´s management team for 5 years, Kristian has played a leading role in building up the North-East Asia office before relocating to Norway.

His understanding of the important Asian market, combined with his varied skills in operations and business development, make him very well qualified for leading Ocean Sun.