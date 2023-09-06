4 | About Ocean Sun

OCEAN SUN IN BRIEF

Ocean Sun is a technology provider, offering license agreements to developers and independent power producers worldwide. Our technology offers the lowest levelized cost of energy of any FPV solution available, thanks to the lean design and the cooling effect from the water which increases the power output from the solar modules.

Working towards a renewable energy future, we have

installed seven demonstration systems on two continents. Since its foundation, Ocean Sun is working towards its vision to provide a

bold solution for our global energy needs.

14 3 7 5 EMPLOYEES OFFICES PROJECTS COUNTRIES from 5 in Europe worldwide where our different and Asia projects are nationalities installed

+2,8 MWp

Installed capacity

Ocean Sun's Office

Ocean Sun's Project