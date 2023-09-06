ESG REPORT 2022

A BOLD SOLUTION

TO OUR GLOBAL

ENERGY NEEDS

Inspired by nature, our patented technology is based on solar modules mounted on hydro-elastic membranes and offers cost and performance benefits not seen in any other floating PV system today.

With offices in Oslo, Singapore and Shanghai, Ocean Sun aims to become the world's leading technology provider of innovation in green energy by floating solar.

OUR VALUES

RESPONSIBLE

We develop sustainable solutions in harmony with nature

SIMPLICITY

We create value by working smart, following the highest quality standards

INNOVATIVE

We are committed to continuous improvements in our solutions

SUPPORTIVE

We bring out the best in each other, as a team and among our partners

ESG Report 2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS

About Ocean Sun..

How we work

Our ESG commitment

(E) Environmental

(S) Social

(G) Governance

Appendix

HSSE Policy

Code of Conduct

HydroSun project visit. Banja, Albania.

ESG Report 2022

4 | About Ocean Sun

OCEAN SUN IN BRIEF

Ocean Sun is a technology provider, offering license agreements to developers and independent power producers worldwide. Our technology offers the lowest levelized cost of energy of any FPV solution available, thanks to the lean design and the cooling effect from the water which increases the power output from the solar modules.

Working towards a renewable energy future, we have

installed seven demonstration systems on two continents. Since its foundation, Ocean Sun is working towards its vision to provide a

bold solution for our global energy needs.

14

3

7

5

EMPLOYEES

OFFICES

PROJECTS

COUNTRIES

from 5

in Europe

worldwide

where our

different

and Asia

projects are

nationalities

installed

+2,8 MWp

Installed capacity

Ocean Sun's Office

Ocean Sun's Project

ESG Report 2022

5 | HOW WE WORK

HOW WE WORK

GOVERNANCE POLICY

Our governance policy sets the framework for how we manage our company. The policy reflects all elements within ESG and helps us make sustainable and responsible choices throughout the value chain.

GOVERNING SYSTEM

Ocean Sun has defined and documented the key process in our business. Although we are not formally certified, we comply with the central elements in an ISO certification having documented processes, fostering continuous development and allowing for reporting and follow-up routines on deviations, accidents and improvements.

MANAGEMENT AND COLLABORATION

As highlighted by our values, work at Ocean Sun is characterized by supporting each other, both internally and with our partners.

We have close cooperation between management and employees, and between the management and our board of directors.

ESG Report 2022

