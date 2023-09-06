Inspired by nature, our patented technology is based on solar modules mounted on hydro-elastic membranes and offers cost and performance benefits not seen in any other floating PV system today.
With offices in Oslo, Singapore and Shanghai, Ocean Sun aims to become the world's leading technology provider of innovation in green energy by floating solar.
OUR VALUES
RESPONSIBLE
We develop sustainable solutions in harmony with nature
SIMPLICITY
We create value by working smart, following the highest quality standards
INNOVATIVE
We are committed to continuous improvements in our solutions
SUPPORTIVE
We bring out the best in each other, as a team and among our partners
ESG Report 2022
TABLE OF CONTENTS
About Ocean Sun..
How we work
Our ESG commitment
(E) Environmental
(S) Social
(G) Governance
Appendix
HSSE Policy
Code of Conduct
HydroSun project visit. Banja, Albania.
4 | About Ocean Sun
OCEAN SUN IN BRIEF
Ocean Sun is a technology provider, offering license agreements to developers and independent power producers worldwide. Our technology offers the lowest levelized cost of energy of any FPV solution available, thanks to the lean design and the cooling effect from the water which increases the power output from the solar modules.
Working towards a renewable energy future, we have
installed seven demonstration systems on two continents. Since its foundation, Ocean Sun is working towards its vision to provide a
bold solution for our global energy needs.
EMPLOYEES
OFFICES
PROJECTS
COUNTRIES
+2,8 MWp
Installed capacity
Ocean Sun's Office
Ocean Sun's Project
5 | HOW WE WORK
HOW WE WORK
GOVERNANCE POLICY
Our governance policy sets the framework for how we manage our company. The policy reflects all elements within ESG and helps us make sustainable and responsible choices throughout the value chain.
GOVERNING SYSTEM
Ocean Sun has defined and documented the key process in our business. Although we are not formally certified, we comply with the central elements in an ISO certification having documented processes, fostering continuous development and allowing for reporting and follow-up routines on deviations, accidents and improvements.
MANAGEMENT AND COLLABORATION
As highlighted by our values, work at Ocean Sun is characterized by supporting each other, both internally and with our partners.
We have close cooperation between management and employees, and between the management and our board of directors.
Ocean Sun AS is a Norway-based technology provider to floating Photovoltaic (PV) systems. The Company delivers a technology based on photovoltaic panels mounted on a hydro-elastic membrane that minimizes the use of materials and enables direct cooling of the PV cells, increasing production efficiency. The Company is offering its customers this technology, detailed design and solutions in addition to approved vendors, both key material and the installation companies. The Company does not manufacture the components but offer license agreements, whereby developers and in dependent power producers are granted rights to deploy the technology for their projects around the world.