Ocean Thermal Energy : UNREGISTERED SALES OF EQUITY SECURITIES - Form 8-K

Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): January 1, 2023

OCEAN THERMAL ENERGY CORPORATION

ITEM 3.02-UNREGISTERED SALES OF EQUITY SECURITIES

From January 1, 2023, to May 31, 2023, the Company issued 722 shares of the Series D Convertible Preferred Shares to approximately 40 accredited investors. Of these, 191 Series D Convertible Preferred Shares were issued for cash of $382,000 and the remaining 531 Series D Convertible Preferred Shares were issued when loans of $1,059,420.29 were converted from debt to equity.

These transactions were undertaken in reliance on the exemption from registration provided in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 506(b), as promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

ITEM 5.02-DEPARTURE OF DIRECTORS OR CERTAIN OFFICERS; ELECTION OF

DIRECTORS; APPOINTMET OF CERTAIN OFFICERS; COMPENSATORY

ARRANGEMENTS OF CERTAIN OFFICERS

On June 6, 2023, the board of directors agreed to increase compensation for the Company's officers by 25% and to begin paying compensation of $40,000 a year to the Company's directors for their service on the board. The following table sets forth the dollar value of all cash and noncash compensation earned by the Principal Executive Officer. Prior to the resolution to increase the compensation, the rest of the board of directors had served without compensation. All officer and director compensation will be accrued but unpaid, as it has been since 2015:

Name and Principal Position FYE Dec 31 Salary $ Bonus $ Stock Awards $ Option Awards Non-Equity Incentive Plan Compensation $ Non-Qualified Deferred Compensation Earnings $ All Other Compensation $ Total $ Jeremy P. Feakins 2022 $388,220 -- -- -- -- -- -- $388,220 Jeremy P. Feakins 2023 $485,275 -- -- -- -- -- -- $485,275

ITEM 5.03-AMENDMENTS TO ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION OR BYLAWS; CHANGE IN FISCAL YEAR

On June 6, 2023, the board of directors agreed to amend the Certificate of Designation to authorize an additional 400 Series D Convertible Preferred Shares. On June 9, 2023, the Series D Convertible Preferred Stockholders approved that increase by majority written consent and the amendment was filed with the Nevada Secretary of State on June 12, 2023.

ITEM 9.01-FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

The following is filed as an exhibit to this report:

Exhibit Number* Title of Document Location Item 3 Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws 3.08 Certificate of Amendment to Designation (Series D Convertible Preferred Stock) filed June 12, 2023 This filing.

