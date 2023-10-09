SECTION ONE - Chair's Statement

About Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited ("Ocean Wilsons" or the "Company") is a Bermuda investment holding company which, through its subsidiaries, holds a portfolio of international investments and operates a maritime services company in Brazil. The Company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

Principal Activities

The Company's principal activities are the management of a diverse global investment portfolio and the provision of maritime and logistics services in Brazil.

Ocean Wilsons has two operating subsidiaries: Ocean Wilsons (Investments) Limited ("OWIL") and Wilson Sons S.A. ("Wilson Sons") (together with the Company and their subsidiaries, the "Group").

The Company owns 57% of Wilson Sons which is fully consolidated in the financial statements with a 43% non-controlling interest. Wilson Sons is one of the largest providers of maritime services in Brazil with activities including towage, container terminals, offshore oil and gas support services, small vessel construction, logistics and ship agency.

Objective

The Company's objective is to focus on long-term value creation through both the investment portfolio and the investment in Wilson Sons. This longer-term view directs an OWIL investment strategy of a balanced thematic portfolio of funds leveraging our long-standing investment market relationships and through detailed insights and analysis. The Wilson Sons' strategy focuses on providing best in class or innovative solutions in a rapidly growing maritime logistics market.