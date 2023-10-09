I N T E R I M R E P O R T 2 0 2 3
SECTION ONE - Chair's Statement
About Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited
Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited ("Ocean Wilsons" or the "Company") is a Bermuda investment holding company which, through its subsidiaries, holds a portfolio of international investments and operates a maritime services company in Brazil. The Company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange.
Principal Activities
The Company's principal activities are the management of a diverse global investment portfolio and the provision of maritime and logistics services in Brazil.
Ocean Wilsons has two operating subsidiaries: Ocean Wilsons (Investments) Limited ("OWIL") and Wilson Sons S.A. ("Wilson Sons") (together with the Company and their subsidiaries, the "Group").
The Company owns 57% of Wilson Sons which is fully consolidated in the financial statements with a 43% non-controlling interest. Wilson Sons is one of the largest providers of maritime services in Brazil with activities including towage, container terminals, offshore oil and gas support services, small vessel construction, logistics and ship agency.
Objective
The Company's objective is to focus on long-term value creation through both the investment portfolio and the investment in Wilson Sons. This longer-term view directs an OWIL investment strategy of a balanced thematic portfolio of funds leveraging our long-standing investment market relationships and through detailed insights and analysis. The Wilson Sons' strategy focuses on providing best in class or innovative solutions in a rapidly growing maritime logistics market.
Contents
02 Data Highlights
03 Strategic Report
S E C T I O N O N E
04 Chair's Statement
05 Investment Manager's Report
- Wilson Sons' Management Report
- Financial Report
10
Interim Consolidated
Financial Statements
S E C T I O N T W O
- Interim Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
- Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
- Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
- Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
- Notes to the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
32 Directory
1
Data Highlights
KEY OPERATING DATA (in US$ millions)
6 months ended
6 months ended
30 June 2023
30 June 2022
Change
Revenue
229.7
211.0
+18.7
Operating profit
54.7
54.7
-
Investment portfolio net return
11.2
(50.5)
+61.7
Profit/(loss) after tax
47.9
(20.4)
+68.3
Net cash inflow from operating activities
44.3
24.7
+19.6
KEY FINANCIAL POSITION DATA (in US$ millions)
At 30 June 2023
At 31 December 2022
Change
Investment portfolio assets
299.6
293.8
+5.8
Net assets
773.9
754.1
+19.8
Net debt
525.9
442.3
+83.6
SHARE DATA
6 months ended
6 months ended
30 June 2023
30 June 2022
Change
Proposed/Actual dividend per share (USD)
70 cents
70 cents
-
Earnings per share (USD)
86.2 cents
(98.0) cents
+184.2 cents
At 30 June 2023
At 31 December 2022
Change
Share price discount to net asset value
56.55%
50.50%
+6.05%
Implied net asset value per share* (GBP)
22.10
18.78
+3.32
Share price (GBP)
9.60
9.30
+0.30
*net asset value per share of Ocean Wilsons based on the market value of each operating subsidiary
S E C T I O N O N E
Strategic Report
