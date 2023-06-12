Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OCN   BMG6699D1074

OCEAN WILSONS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(OCN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:05:44 2023-06-12 am EDT
922.00 GBX   +12.44%
11:19aOcean Wilsons says reviewing investment in Brazil's Wilson Sons
RE
05:00aOcean Wilsons notes Wilson Sons sale rumours, holds review
AN
04:52aOceans Wilsons rises on unit review
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ocean Wilsons says reviewing investment in Brazil's Wilson Sons

06/12/2023 | 11:19am EDT
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian shipping company Wilson Sons' controlling shareholder said on Monday it is conducting a strategic review of its investment in the firm, sending shares in both companies soaring 12%.

London-listed Ocean Wilsons said in a statement that "all potential strategic options" would be considered as part of the review, but noted the move was at an early stage and there was still no certainty as to its outcome.

It was responding to a Sunday piece by Brazilian newspaper O Globo saying that Swiss shipping group MSC was in talks to buy Wilson Sons, in a deal that could total around 5 billion reais ($1.02 billion).

MSC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares in Wilson Sons surged more than 12% after the news, while Ocean Wilsons also jumped 12%.

A potential deal for Wilson Sons would mark the second major investment by the Swiss firm in Brazil in two years, following a deal in 2021 to buy logistics company Log-In.

($1 = 4.8890 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.03% 5.2457 Delayed Quote.-7.63%
OCEAN WILSONS HOLDINGS LIMITED 12.44% 922 Delayed Quote.-11.83%
WILSON SONS S.A. 12.17% 11.79 Delayed Quote.-2.68%
Analyst Recommendations on OCEAN WILSONS HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 372 M 468 M 468 M
Net income 2023 35,2 M 44,3 M 44,3 M
Net Debt 2023 346 M 435 M 435 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,25x
Yield 2023 6,92%
Capitalization 290 M 365 M 365 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
EV / Sales 2024 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 3 296
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart OCEAN WILSONS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCEAN WILSONS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 820,00 GBX
Average target price 1 650,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 101%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leslie J. Rans Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Caroline Jean Foulger Chairman
Christopher Townsend Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrey Charles Berzins Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Fiona E. Beck Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCEAN WILSONS HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.83%365
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED-10.16%19 258
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.1.12%17 638
ABU DHABI PORTS COMPANY10.63%8 799
MISC-3.60%6 994
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.15.61%6 233
