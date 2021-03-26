Log in
OCEAN YIELD  : Annual Report and ESG Report 2020
PU
05:46aOCEAN YIELD  : Annual Report and ESG Report 2020
AQ
03/25OCEAN YIELD  : Declaration of purchase option
AQ
03/26/2021 | 05:55am EDT
Fornebu, 26th March 2021

Ocean Yield ASA has today published its Annual Report and ESG Report for 2020. The reports are also available on the Company's website www.oceanyield.no.

Annual Report 2020

ESG Report 2020

Company contact:

Eirik Eide (CFO), Tel +47 24 13 01 91

Investor Relations contact:

Marius Magelie (SVP Finance & Investor Relations), Tel +47 24 13 01 82

Company information:

Ocean Yield ASA is a ship owning company with investments in vessels on long-term charters. The company has a significant contract backlog that offers visibility with respect to future earnings and dividend capacity.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Ocean Yield ASA published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 09:54:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 244 M - -
Net income 2020 -134 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 573 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,37x
Yield 2020 5,94%
Capitalization 591 M 590 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,88x
EV / Sales 2021 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 36,4%
Chart OCEAN YIELD ASA
Duration : Period :
Ocean Yield ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCEAN YIELD ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 35,25 NOK
Last Close Price 29,10 NOK
Spread / Highest target 54,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lars Solbakken Chief Executive Officer
Eirik Eide Chief Financial Officer
Frank Ove Reite Chairman
Andreas Reklev Senior Vice President-Investments
Anne-Christin Døvigen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCEAN YIELD ASA9.60%600
WORLEY LIMITED-8.70%4 435
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-0.89%3 387
SUBSEA 7 S.A.2.39%3 344
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.-0.10%2 106
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY ASA1.09%2 008
