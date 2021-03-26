Ocean Yield : Annual Report and ESG Report 2020

Fornebu, 26th March 2021

Ocean Yield ASA has today published its Annual Report and ESG Report for 2020. The reports are also available on the Company's website www.oceanyield.no.

Annual Report 2020

ESG Report 2020

Company contact:

Eirik Eide (CFO), Tel +47 24 13 01 91

Investor Relations contact:

Marius Magelie (SVP Finance & Investor Relations), Tel +47 24 13 01 82

Company information:

Ocean Yield ASA is a ship owning company with investments in vessels on long-term charters. The company has a significant contract backlog that offers visibility with respect to future earnings and dividend capacity.

