OceanaGold : Assurance Statement

INDEPENDENT ASSURANCE STATEMENT To: The Stakeholders of OceanaGold Corporation Introduction and Objectives of Work Bureau Veritas Australia Pty Ltd ("Bureau Veritas") was engaged by OceanaGold Corporation ("OceanaGold") to undertake a limited assurance engagement on selected subject matter information ("the Information") presented in the 2022 OceanaGold Sustainability Report ("the Report"). This Assurance Statement applies to the related information included within the scope of assurance described below. Scope of Limited Assurance The scope of assurance consisted of a review of the disclosures made by OceanaGold within the Report and the associated underlying systems, processes and performance applicable to its four operating assets: Haile Gold Mine (USA), Didipio Mine (Philippines), Waihi Operation (New Zealand) and Macraes Operation (New Zealand) for the period of 1st January 2022 to 31st December 2022. The Information was prepared following the criteria set out in the 2022 Sustainability Report Basis of Preparation dated 10 May 2023 produced by OceanaGold. The complete list of assured disclosures is referred to within the table below. Subject Matter Information Report Page Assured Figure Total recordable injury frequency rate (TRIFR) 3, 4, 10, 24, 25 2.3 Number of lost time injuries (LTI) 25 7 % of senior management who are females 39 20.3 Total employee turnover ESG Data Centre - People 17 Total economic value distributed: voluntary contribution to community programs (USD) 31 4,271,537 ESG Data Centre - Community Total expenditure with local suppliers (USD) 30 194,057,737 ESG Data Centre - Community Total payments to Government (USD) ESG Data Centre - Community 44,200,000 Total direct (scope 1) GHG emissions (tCO2e) 44 191,789 ESG Data Centre - Environment Total indirect (scope 2) GHG emissions (tCO2e) 44 122,253 ESG Data Centre - Environment Total emissions per ounce of gold produced 44 0.67 ESG Data Centre - Environment Total water withdrawal (m3) ESG Data Centre - Environment 35,649,888 Total water discharge (m3) ESG Data Centre - Environment 26,800,589 Number of independent reviews of Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) conducted 47 1 Number of category 3,4 or 5 environmental events ESG Data Centre - Environment 0 Number of bow-tie workshops completed in 2022 27 13 Number of critical control checklists commenced in 2022 27 45 Number of Site Social Change Assessment completed by 31 December 2022 29 4 Review of Anti-Bribery & Corruption ("ABC") program and roll-out of refreshed ABC training. 42 As per statement Recertified in Recertification of Haile gold mine against the International Cyanide Management Code (ICMC) 49 September 2022 ESG Data Centre available at https://icrm.indigotools.com/IR/IAC/?Ticker=OGC2&Exchange=TSX# Our assurance engagement does not extend to any other information included in the Report or information in respect of earlier periods.

INDEPENDENT ASSURANCE STATEMENT Limited Assurance Conclusion On the basis of our procedures as described under "Methodology" and the evidence we have obtained; we provide limited assurance that nothing has come to our attention: To indicate that the statements reviewed within the scope of our assurance engagement are inaccurate and the Information included therein is not fairly stated.

That causes us to believe that the Information, within the scope of our assurance engagement, is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria indicated under "Scope of Limited Assurance." It is our opinion that OceanaGold has established relevant systems and processes for the collection, aggregation, and analysis of the Information. OceanaGold's Responsibilities Management of OceanaGold was responsible for: Selecting and establishing suitable criteria for preparing the Report and Information subject to our limited assurance;

Preparing and presenting the Report and Information subject to our limited assurance in accordance with the criteria; and

Designing, implementing and maintaining internal controls over Information relevant to the preparation of the Report that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. Our Responsibilities Bureau Veritas was responsible for: Planning and performing the engagement to obtain limited assurance about whether the Information included within the scope of assurance is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error;

Forming an independent conclusion, based on the procedures we have performed and the evidence we have obtained; and

Reporting our conclusion to the Directors of OceanaGold. Bureau Veritas was not involved in the drafting of the Report and our independence has not been compromised. Methodology Our limited assurance engagement was performed in accordance with International Standard on Assurance Engagements 3000 (Revised) Assurance Engagements other than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information issued by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board, and informed by Bureau Veritas' standard procedures and guidelines for external verification and assurance of Sustainability Report. Our work was planned and executed in a manner designed to produce a limited level of assurance and to provide a sound basis for our conclusions. We undertook the following activities: Review of the suitability of the criteria used as the basis for preparing the Information subject to assurance;

Enquiries of management to gain an understanding of OceanaGold's processes and systems in place;

Enquiries of staff responsible for the performance of the processes and preparation of the disclosures;

Review of documentary evidence produced by OceanaGold representatives;

Audit of performance data and factual information including source verification; and

Review of OceanaGold's processes for identification, aggregation and analysis of relevant information, report content and performance data. Inherent Limitations and Exclusions Excluded from the scope of our work is any assurance of information relating to: Activities outside the defined reporting period;

Statements of commitment to, or intention to undertake future actions by OceanaGold;

Statements of position, opinion, belief and/or aspiration by OceanaGold;

Financial data audited by an external third party; and

Other sites and/or activities not included in the scope. This independent assurance statement should not be relied upon to detect all errors, omissions or misstatements that may exist within the Report.