OceanaGold : Assurance Statement

Bureau Veritas Australia Pty Ltd ("Bureau Veritas") was engaged by OceanaGold Corporation ("OceanaGold") to undertake a limited assurance engagement on selected subject matter information ("the Information") presented in the 2022 OceanaGold Sustainability Report ("the Report"). This Assurance Statement applies to the related information included within the scope of assurance described below.
Scope of Limited Assurance
The scope of assurance consisted of a review of the disclosures made by OceanaGold within the Report and the associated underlying systems, processes and performance applicable to its four operating assets: Haile Gold Mine (USA), Didipio Mine (Philippines), Waihi Operation (New Zealand) and Macraes Operation (New Zealand) for the period of 1st January 2022 to 31st December 2022.
The Information was prepared following the criteria set out in the 2022 Sustainability Report Basis of Preparation dated 10 May 2023 produced by OceanaGold.
The complete list of assured disclosures is referred to within the table below.
Subject Matter Information
Report Page
Assured
Figure
Total recordable injury frequency rate (TRIFR)
3, 4, 10, 24, 25
2.3
Number of lost time injuries (LTI)
25
7
% of senior management who are females
39
20.3
Total employee turnover
ESG Data Centre - People
17
Total economic value distributed: voluntary contribution to community programs (USD)
31
4,271,537
ESG Data Centre - Community
Total expenditure with local suppliers (USD)
30
194,057,737
ESG Data Centre - Community
Total payments to Government (USD)
ESG Data Centre - Community
44,200,000
Total direct (scope 1) GHG emissions (tCO2e)
44
191,789
ESG Data Centre - Environment
Total indirect (scope 2) GHG emissions (tCO2e)
44
122,253
ESG Data Centre - Environment
Total emissions per ounce of gold produced
44
0.67
ESG Data Centre - Environment
Total water withdrawal (m3)
ESG Data Centre - Environment
35,649,888
Total water discharge (m3)
ESG Data Centre - Environment
26,800,589
Number of independent reviews of Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) conducted
47
1
Number of category 3,4 or 5 environmental events
ESG Data Centre - Environment
0
Number of bow-tie workshops completed in 2022
27
13
Number of critical control checklists commenced in 2022
27
45
Number of Site Social Change Assessment completed by 31 December 2022
29
4
Review of Anti-Bribery & Corruption ("ABC") program and roll-out of refreshed ABC training.
42
As per
statement
Recertified in
Recertification of Haile gold mine against the International Cyanide Management Code (ICMC)
Our assurance engagement does not extend to any other information included in the Report or information in respect of earlier periods.
Limited Assurance Conclusion
On the basis of our procedures as described under "Methodology" and the evidence we have obtained; we provide limited assurance that nothing has come to our attention:
To indicate that the statements reviewed within the scope of our assurance engagement are inaccurate and the Information included therein is not fairly stated.
That causes us to believe that the Information, within the scope of our assurance engagement, is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria indicated under "Scope of Limited Assurance."
It is our opinion that OceanaGold has established relevant systems and processes for the collection, aggregation, and analysis of the Information.
OceanaGold's Responsibilities
Management of OceanaGold was responsible for:
Selecting and establishing suitable criteria for preparing the Report and Information subject to our limited assurance;
Preparing and presenting the Report and Information subject to our limited assurance in accordance with the criteria; and
Designing, implementing and maintaining internal controls over Information relevant to the preparation of the Report that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
Our Responsibilities
Bureau Veritas was responsible for:
Planning and performing the engagement to obtain limited assurance about whether the Information included within the scope of assurance is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error;
Forming an independent conclusion, based on the procedures we have performed and the evidence we have obtained; and
Reporting our conclusion to the Directors of OceanaGold.
Bureau Veritas was not involved in the drafting of the Report and our independence has not been compromised.
Methodology
Our limited assurance engagement was performed in accordance with International Standard on Assurance Engagements 3000 (Revised) Assurance Engagements other than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information issued by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board, and informed by Bureau Veritas' standard procedures and guidelines for external verification and assurance of Sustainability Report.
Our work was planned and executed in a manner designed to produce a limited level of assurance and to provide a sound basis for our conclusions. We undertook the following activities:
Review of the suitability of the criteria used as the basis for preparing the Information subject to assurance;
Enquiries of management to gain an understanding of OceanaGold's processes and systems in place;
Enquiries of staff responsible for the performance of the processes and preparation of the disclosures;
Review of documentary evidence produced by OceanaGold representatives;
Audit of performance data and factual information including source verification; and
Review of OceanaGold's processes for identification, aggregation and analysis of relevant information, report content and performance data.
Inherent Limitations and Exclusions
Excluded from the scope of our work is any assurance of information relating to:
Activities outside the defined reporting period;
Statements of commitment to, or intention to undertake future actions by OceanaGold;
Statements of position, opinion, belief and/or aspiration by OceanaGold;
Financial data audited by an external third party; and
Other sites and/or activities not included in the scope.
This independent assurance statement should not be relied upon to detect all errors, omissions or misstatements that may exist within the Report.
Statement of Independence, Impartiality and Competence
Bureau Veritas is a global leader in Testing, Inspection and Certification ("TIC") services. The Group's mission is to reduce its clients' risks, improve their performance and help them innovate to meet the challenges of quality, health, safety, hygiene, environmental protection and social responsibility. Leveraging its renowned expertise, as well as its impartiality, integrity and independence, Bureau Veritas has helped build trust between companies, public authorities and consumers for 195 years.
Bureau Veritas has implemented a Code of Ethics across the business to maintain high ethical standards among its personnel in their day-to-day business activities. We are particularly vigilant in the prevention of conflicts of interest.
No member of the assurance team has a business relationship with OceanaGold, its Directors or Managers beyond that required of this assignment. We have conducted this assurance engagement independently and there has been no conflict of interest.
The assurance team was selected based on its extensive Industry Sector knowledge and experience in conducting independent verification, validation and assurance of Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) information and associated systems and processes.
Jeremy Leu
General Manager - Certification and Sustainability Pacific
