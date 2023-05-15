Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. OceanaGold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OGC   CA6752221037

OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION

(OGC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-12 pm EDT
3.150 CAD   +2.27%
03:28aOceanagold : Assurance Statement
PU
05/12Oceanagold : Basis of Preparation
PU
05/08Oceanagold : 2023 - SEDAR Voting Instruction Form
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

OceanaGold : Assurance Statement

05/15/2023 | 03:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INDEPENDENT ASSURANCE STATEMENT

To: The Stakeholders of OceanaGold Corporation

Introduction and Objectives of Work

Bureau Veritas Australia Pty Ltd ("Bureau Veritas") was engaged by OceanaGold Corporation ("OceanaGold") to undertake a limited assurance engagement on selected subject matter information ("the Information") presented in the 2022 OceanaGold Sustainability Report ("the Report"). This Assurance Statement applies to the related information included within the scope of assurance described below.

Scope of Limited Assurance

The scope of assurance consisted of a review of the disclosures made by OceanaGold within the Report and the associated underlying systems, processes and performance applicable to its four operating assets: Haile Gold Mine (USA), Didipio Mine (Philippines), Waihi Operation (New Zealand) and Macraes Operation (New Zealand) for the period of 1st January 2022 to 31st December 2022.

The Information was prepared following the criteria set out in the 2022 Sustainability Report Basis of Preparation dated 10 May 2023 produced by OceanaGold.

The complete list of assured disclosures is referred to within the table below.

Subject Matter Information

Report Page

Assured

Figure

Total recordable injury frequency rate (TRIFR)

3, 4, 10, 24, 25

2.3

Number of lost time injuries (LTI)

25

7

% of senior management who are females

39

20.3

Total employee turnover

ESG Data Centre - People

17

Total economic value distributed: voluntary contribution to community programs (USD)

31

4,271,537

ESG Data Centre - Community

Total expenditure with local suppliers (USD)

30

194,057,737

ESG Data Centre - Community

Total payments to Government (USD)

ESG Data Centre - Community

44,200,000

Total direct (scope 1) GHG emissions (tCO2e)

44

191,789

ESG Data Centre - Environment

Total indirect (scope 2) GHG emissions (tCO2e)

44

122,253

ESG Data Centre - Environment

Total emissions per ounce of gold produced

44

0.67

ESG Data Centre - Environment

Total water withdrawal (m3)

ESG Data Centre - Environment

35,649,888

Total water discharge (m3)

ESG Data Centre - Environment

26,800,589

Number of independent reviews of Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) conducted

47

1

Number of category 3,4 or 5 environmental events

ESG Data Centre - Environment

0

Number of bow-tie workshops completed in 2022

27

13

Number of critical control checklists commenced in 2022

27

45

Number of Site Social Change Assessment completed by 31 December 2022

29

4

Review of Anti-Bribery & Corruption ("ABC") program and roll-out of refreshed ABC training.

42

As per

statement

Recertified in

Recertification of Haile gold mine against the International Cyanide Management Code (ICMC)

49

September

2022

ESG Data Centre available at https://icrm.indigotools.com/IR/IAC/?Ticker=OGC2&Exchange=TSX#

Our assurance engagement does not extend to any other information included in the Report or information in respect of earlier periods.

INDEPENDENT ASSURANCE STATEMENT

Limited Assurance Conclusion

On the basis of our procedures as described under "Methodology" and the evidence we have obtained; we provide limited assurance that nothing has come to our attention:

  • To indicate that the statements reviewed within the scope of our assurance engagement are inaccurate and the Information included therein is not fairly stated.
  • That causes us to believe that the Information, within the scope of our assurance engagement, is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria indicated under "Scope of Limited Assurance."

It is our opinion that OceanaGold has established relevant systems and processes for the collection, aggregation, and analysis of the Information.

OceanaGold's Responsibilities

Management of OceanaGold was responsible for:

  • Selecting and establishing suitable criteria for preparing the Report and Information subject to our limited assurance;
  • Preparing and presenting the Report and Information subject to our limited assurance in accordance with the criteria; and
  • Designing, implementing and maintaining internal controls over Information relevant to the preparation of the Report that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Our Responsibilities

Bureau Veritas was responsible for:

  • Planning and performing the engagement to obtain limited assurance about whether the Information included within the scope of assurance is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error;
  • Forming an independent conclusion, based on the procedures we have performed and the evidence we have obtained; and
  • Reporting our conclusion to the Directors of OceanaGold.

Bureau Veritas was not involved in the drafting of the Report and our independence has not been compromised.

Methodology

Our limited assurance engagement was performed in accordance with International Standard on Assurance Engagements 3000 (Revised) Assurance Engagements other than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information issued by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board, and informed by Bureau Veritas' standard procedures and guidelines for external verification and assurance of Sustainability Report.

Our work was planned and executed in a manner designed to produce a limited level of assurance and to provide a sound basis for our conclusions. We undertook the following activities:

  • Review of the suitability of the criteria used as the basis for preparing the Information subject to assurance;
  • Enquiries of management to gain an understanding of OceanaGold's processes and systems in place;
  • Enquiries of staff responsible for the performance of the processes and preparation of the disclosures;
  • Review of documentary evidence produced by OceanaGold representatives;
  • Audit of performance data and factual information including source verification; and
  • Review of OceanaGold's processes for identification, aggregation and analysis of relevant information, report content and performance data.

Inherent Limitations and Exclusions

Excluded from the scope of our work is any assurance of information relating to:

  • Activities outside the defined reporting period;
  • Statements of commitment to, or intention to undertake future actions by OceanaGold;
  • Statements of position, opinion, belief and/or aspiration by OceanaGold;
  • Financial data audited by an external third party; and
  • Other sites and/or activities not included in the scope.

This independent assurance statement should not be relied upon to detect all errors, omissions or misstatements that may exist within the Report.

INDEPENDENT ASSURANCE STATEMENT

Statement of Independence, Impartiality and Competence

Bureau Veritas is a global leader in Testing, Inspection and Certification ("TIC") services. The Group's mission is to reduce its clients' risks, improve their performance and help them innovate to meet the challenges of quality, health, safety, hygiene, environmental protection and social responsibility. Leveraging its renowned expertise, as well as its impartiality, integrity and independence, Bureau Veritas has helped build trust between companies, public authorities and consumers for 195 years.

Bureau Veritas has implemented a Code of Ethics across the business to maintain high ethical standards among its personnel in their day-to-day business activities. We are particularly vigilant in the prevention of conflicts of interest.

No member of the assurance team has a business relationship with OceanaGold, its Directors or Managers beyond that required of this assignment. We have conducted this assurance engagement independently and there has been no conflict of interest.

The assurance team was selected based on its extensive Industry Sector knowledge and experience in conducting independent verification, validation and assurance of Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) information and associated systems and processes.

Jeremy Leu

General Manager - Certification and Sustainability Pacific

15th May 2023

Bureau Veritas Australia Pty Ltd

Disclaimer

OceanaGold Corporation published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 07:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION
03:28aOceanagold : Assurance Statement
PU
05/12Oceanagold : Basis of Preparation
PU
05/08Oceanagold : 2023 - SEDAR Voting Instruction Form
PU
05/08Oceanagold : 2023 - SEDAR Notice of Proxy Materials
PU
05/08Oceanagold : 2023 - AGM Management Information Circular
PU
05/03National Bank of Canada Notes OceanaGold's Q1 Earnings Beat
MT
05/03Transcript : OceanaGold Corporation, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 03, 2023
CI
05/03Oceanagold : Q1 2023 Financial Statements
PU
05/02Oceanagold : Q1 2023 Results Presentation
PU
05/02Oceanagold : Q1 2023 md&a
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 034 M - -
Net income 2023 153 M - -
Net Debt 2023 117 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,6x
Yield 2023 0,57%
Capitalization 1 646 M 1 646 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
EV / Sales 2024 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 2 158
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
OceanaGold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2,33 $
Average target price 2,98 $
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerard Michael Bond President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott McQueen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Benson Chairman
Scott Sullivan Chief Technical & Projects Officer, Executive VP
Michelle Du Plessis EVP, Chief People & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION22.09%1 646
NEWMONT CORPORATION-2.67%36 509
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION10.60%33 718
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED9.16%28 014
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.29.02%22 833
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED36.87%16 744
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer