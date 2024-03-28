NI 43-101 Technical Report Haile Gold Mine
Lancaster County, South Carolina
Effective Date: December 31, 2023
Report Date: March 28, 2024
Report Prepared for
OceanaGold Haile Gold Mine
Report Prepared by
SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc.
999 Seventeenth Street, Suite 400 Denver, CO 80202
SRK Project Number: USPR001819
Signed by Qualified Persons:
David Carr, BEng Metallurgical (Hons), MAusIMM (CP) (OceanaGold Group Manager Metallurgy)
David Londono, BSC, MEng, MSc Earth and Systems Engineering, MBA, RM-SME (OceanaGold Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer Americas)
Jonathan Moore, BSc Geology (Hons), Mausam (CP) (OceanaGold Group Manager Resource Development) Brianna Drury, BEng Mining, RM-SME (OceanaGold Underground Engineering Superintendent)
Larry Standridge, PE, MSE Geotechnical (Call & Nicholas Principal Engineer, Geotechnical Engineer) Robert Cook, PE, RM-SME (Call & Nicholas Principal I Geological Engineer)
Jay Newton Janney-Moore, PE, RM-SME (NewFields Senior Project Manager I)
William Lucas Kingston, MSc, P.G., RM-SME, Hydrogeology and Groundwater Management (NewFields Senior Hydrogeologist)
Matt Sullivan, BEng, RM-SME (SRK Principal Consultant, Mineral Economics) Brooke Miller Clarkson, MSc., CPG (SRK Principal Consultant, Geology)
Reviewed by:
Joanna Poeck, BEng Mining, SME-RM, MMSAQP (SRK Principal Consultant, Mining Engineer)
SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc.
NI 43-101 Technical Report - Haile Gold Mine Open Pit and Underground Update
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This report contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact regarding OceanaGold Corporation ("OceanaGold") or the Haile Gold Mine, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "intend", "project", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "potential", "may", "will", "can", "could" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this report contains forward-looking statements with respect to cash flow forecasts, projected capital, operating and exploration expenditures, targeted cost reductions, mine life and production rates, potential mineralization and metal or mineral recoveries, and information pertaining to potential improvements to financial and operating performance and mine life at the Haile Gold Mine. All forward-looking statements in this report are necessarily based on opinions and estimates made as of the date such statements are made and are subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which cannot be controlled or predicted. Material assumptions regarding forward-looking statements are discussed in this report, where applicable. In addition to such assumptions, the forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of metals and commodities (including gold, diesel fuel, natural gas and electricity); the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes; diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; increased costs, delays, suspensions, and technical challenges associated with the construction of capital projects; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; damage to OceanaGold's or the Haile Gold Mine's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including: negative publicity with respect to the handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; uncertainty whether the Haile Gold Mine will meet OceanaGold's capital allocation objectives; the impact of global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows; the impact of inflation; fluctuations in the currency markets; changes in interest rates; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices; expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals; litigation; contests over title to properties or over access to water, power and other required infrastructure; increased costs and physical risks including extreme weather events and resource shortages, related to climate change; and availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development, and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).
Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect OceanaGold's actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, OceanaGold. All of the forward-looking statements made in this report are qualified by these cautionary statements and OceanaGold and the qualified persons who authored this report undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward‐looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
Table of Contents
1 Summary ..................................................................................................................... 17
1.1 Property Description and Ownership ................................................................................................ 17
1.2 Geology and Mineralization .............................................................................................................. 17
1.3 Status of Exploration; Development and Operations ........................................................................ 17
1.4 Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing .................................................................................. 18
1.5 Mineral Resource Estimate ............................................................................................................... 18
Open Pit Mineral Resource Estimate .................................................................................... 19
Underground Mineral Resource Estimate ............................................................................. 19
Combined Open Pit and Underground Resource Estimate .................................................. 22
1.6 Mineral Reserve Estimate ................................................................................................................. 22
Open Pit Mineral Reserves Estimate .................................................................................... 22
Underground Mineral Reserves Estimate ............................................................................. 23
Combined Open Pit and Underground Reserves Estimate .................................................. 24
1.7 Mining Methods ................................................................................................................................. 25
Open Pit Mining Methods ...................................................................................................... 25
Underground Mining Methods ............................................................................................... 28
Combined OP and UG Production Schedule ........................................................................ 30
1.8 Recovery Methods ............................................................................................................................ 32
1.9 Project Infrastructure ......................................................................................................................... 32
1.10 Environmental Studies and Permitting .............................................................................................. 32
1.11 Capital and Operating Costs ............................................................................................................. 33
1.12 Economic Analysis ............................................................................................................................ 34
1.13 Conclusions and Recommendations ................................................................................................ 35
Geology and Mineral Resources ........................................................................................... 36
Status of Exploration; Development and Operations ............................................................ 36
Mining and Reserves ............................................................................................................. 37
Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing ....................................................................... 38
Recovery Methods ................................................................................................................ 38
Project Infrastructure ............................................................................................................. 38
Environmental Studies and Permitting .................................................................................. 38
Economic Analysis ................................................................................................................ 39
2 Introduction ................................................................................................................ 40
2.1 Terms of Reference and Purpose of the Report ............................................................................... 40
2.2 Qualifications of Consultants ............................................................................................................ 40
2.3 Details of Inspection .......................................................................................................................... 42
NI 43-101 Technical Report - Haile Gold Mine Open Pit and Underground Update
2.4 Sources of Information ...................................................................................................................... 42
2.5 Effective Date .................................................................................................................................... 42
2.6 Units of Measure ............................................................................................................................... 43
3 Reliance on Other Experts ........................................................................................ 44
4 Property Description and Location .......................................................................... 45
4.1 Property Location .............................................................................................................................. 45
4.2 Ownership ......................................................................................................................................... 47
5 Accessibility, Climate, Local Resources, Infrastructure and Physiography ........ 49
5.1 Accessibility ....................................................................................................................................... 49
5.2 Climate .............................................................................................................................................. 49
5.3 Local Resources and Infrastructure .................................................................................................. 49
5.4 Physiography .................................................................................................................................... 49
5.5 Infrastructure Availability and Sources .............................................................................................. 49
6 History ......................................................................................................................... 50
7 Geological Setting and Mineralization ..................................................................... 52
7.1 Regional Geology .............................................................................................................................. 52
7.2 Local Geology ................................................................................................................................... 55
Lithology ................................................................................................................................ 56
Structure ................................................................................................................................ 62
Mineralization and Alteration ................................................................................................. 64
8 Deposit Type .............................................................................................................. 66
8.1 Haile Genetic Model .......................................................................................................................... 66
8.2 Haile Geological Model ..................................................................................................................... 67
9 Exploration ................................................................................................................. 68
9.1 Pre-Romarco ..................................................................................................................................... 68
9.2 Romarco ............................................................................................................................................ 68
9.3 OceanaGold ...................................................................................................................................... 68
Geologic Mapping and Surface Sampling ............................................................................. 68
Geophysics ............................................................................................................................ 69
10 Drilling ......................................................................................................................... 71
10.1 Type and Extent ................................................................................................................................ 71
10.2 Sample Collection ............................................................................................................................. 72
10.3 Collar Locations and Downhole Surveys .......................................................................................... 73
10.4 Significant Results and Interpretation ............................................................................................... 74
11 Sample Preparation, Analysis and Security ............................................................ 75
11.1 Sample Preparation for Analysis ....................................................................................................... 75
Off-Site Sample Preparation ................................................................................................. 76
11.2 Sample Analysis ................................................................................................................................ 77
11.3 Check Assays ................................................................................................................................... 79
11.4 Quality Assurance/Quality Control Procedures ................................................................................ 79
Standards .............................................................................................................................. 79
Blanks .................................................................................................................................... 79
Duplicates .............................................................................................................................. 79
Actions and Results ............................................................................................................... 79
11.5 Opinion on Adequacy (Security, Sample Preparation, Analysis) ...................................................... 80
12 Data Verification ......................................................................................................... 81
12.1 Data Validation of Pre-Romarco Holes ............................................................................................. 81
12.2 Verification of Romarco and OceanaGold Data ................................................................................ 81
12.3 Romarco Data Verification ................................................................................................................ 82
12.4 Horseshoe Data Verification 2016 .................................................................................................... 83
12.5 Haile QA/QC ALS July 2017-January 2022 ...................................................................................... 85
July 2017- January 2022 CRM Performance ........................................................................ 85
Contamination Monitoring ..................................................................................................... 90
Statement of Data Adequacy ................................................................................................ 90
13 Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing ........................................................ 91
13.1 Testing and Procedures .................................................................................................................... 92
Comminution ......................................................................................................................... 92
Throughput Estimate Assumptions ....................................................................................... 97
Flotation and Cyanidation ...................................................................................................... 98
Sample Representativeness ............................................................................................... 107
13.2 Palomino Deposit ............................................................................................................................ 107
13.3 Recovery Estimate Assumptions .................................................................................................... 112
14 Mineral Resource Estimate ..................................................................................... 116
14.1 Open Pit Mineral Resources Estimate ............................................................................................ 116
Drillhole Database ............................................................................................................... 117
Geologic Model Concepts ................................................................................................... 118
Lithology .............................................................................................................................. 118
Silicification .......................................................................................................................... 118
Pyrite ................................................................................................................................... 119
Grade Domain Construction ................................................................................................ 119
Compositing ......................................................................................................................... 120
Assay Cap Values ............................................................................................................... 120
Multiple Indicator Gold Class Thresholds and Means ......................................................... 121
Variogram Analysis and Modeling .................................................................................. 122
Block Model .................................................................................................................... 125
Estimation Methodology Gold, Sulfur and Carbon ......................................................... 125
Estimation Methodology Silver ....................................................................................... 126
Bulk Density .................................................................................................................... 128
Resource Classification .................................................................................................. 128
Model Validation Prior and Post Estimation ................................................................... 130
Resource Model Reconciliation ...................................................................................... 134
Mineral Resource Statement .......................................................................................... 134
14.2 Underground Mineral Resource Estimate ....................................................................................... 135
Horseshoe Mineral Resource Estimate ............................................................................... 135
Palomino Mineral Resource Estimate ................................................................................. 153
14.3 Open Pit, Stockpile and Underground Combined Mineral Resource Statement ............................ 171
14.4 Relevant Factors ............................................................................................................................. 172
15 Mineral Reserve Estimate ........................................................................................ 173
15.1 Open Pit Mineral Reserve Estimate ................................................................................................ 173
Introduction .......................................................................................................................... 173
Conversion Assumptions, Parameters and Methods .......................................................... 174
Reserve Estimate ................................................................................................................ 176
15.2 Underground Mineral Reserve Estimate ......................................................................................... 177
Introduction .......................................................................................................................... 177
Conversion Assumptions, Parameters and Methods .......................................................... 177
Reserve Estimate ................................................................................................................ 179
15.3 Open Pit and Underground Combined Reserves Statement .......................................................... 180
16 Mining Methods ........................................................................................................ 181
16.1 Open Pit Mining Methods ................................................................................................................ 181
Current or Proposed Mining Methods ................................................................................. 181
Parameters Relevant to Mine or Pit Designs and Plans ..................................................... 182
Optimization ......................................................................................................................... 188
Mine Design ......................................................................................................................... 192
Overburden/Geochemical ................................................................................................... 193
Mine Production Schedule .................................................................................................. 198
Mining Fleet and Requirements .......................................................................................... 204
Labor ................................................................................................................................... 205
Mine Dewatering ................................................................................................................. 206
16.2 Underground Mining Methods ......................................................................................................... 208
Cut-off Grade Calculations .................................................................................................. 209
Underground Geotechnical ................................................................................................. 211
Hydrogeology and Mine Dewatering ................................................................................... 238
Geochemical ........................................................................................................................ 239
Stope Optimization .............................................................................................................. 239
Mine Design ......................................................................................................................... 240
Productivities ....................................................................................................................... 248
Mine Production Schedule .................................................................................................. 249
Mining Operations ............................................................................................................... 258
Ventilation ....................................................................................................................... 267
Mine Services ................................................................................................................. 273
16.3 Combined Open Pit and Underground Production Schedule ......................................................... 274
17 Recovery Methods ................................................................................................... 277
17.1 Processing Methods ........................................................................................................................ 277
17.2 Processing Flowsheet ..................................................................................................................... 279
17.3 Operational Results ......................................................................................................................... 281
17.4 Process Unit Costs .......................................................................................................................... 284
17.5 Water Treatment Plant .................................................................................................................... 286
18 Project Infrastructure ............................................................................................... 288
18.1 Tailing Storage Facility .................................................................................................................... 288
18.2 Overburden Storage ........................................................................................................................ 292
18.3 Potential Acid Generating (PAG) Overburden Storage Areas ........................................................ 294
18.4 Site Wide Water Management ........................................................................................................ 297
18.5 Site Wide Water Balance ................................................................................................................ 299
18.6 Water Supply ................................................................................................................................... 300
18.7 Surface Roads and Bridges ............................................................................................................ 300
18.8 Underground Access ....................................................................................................................... 300
18.9 Ancillary Facilities ............................................................................................................................ 301
18.10Power Supply .................................................................................................................................. 302
19 Market Studies and Contracts ................................................................................ 304
20 Environmental Studies, Permitting and Social or Community Impact ................ 306
20.1 Required Permits and Status .......................................................................................................... 308
20.2 Environmental Studies .................................................................................................................... 308
20.3 Environmental Issues ...................................................................................................................... 308
21 Capital and Operating Costs ................................................................................... 309
21.1 Capital Expenditure Estimates ........................................................................................................ 309
Basis for Capital Expenditure Estimates ............................................................................. 309
21.2 Operating Cost Estimates ............................................................................................................... 311
Basis for Operating Cost Estimates .................................................................................... 312
22 Economic Analysis .................................................................................................. 316
22.1 Principal Assumptions and Input Parameters ................................................................................. 316
22.2 Cashflow Forecasts and Annual Production Forecasts .................................................................. 316
Mine Production .................................................................................................................. 316
Mill Production ..................................................................................................................... 318
Revenue .............................................................................................................................. 319
Operating and Capital Costs ............................................................................................... 320
Economic Results ................................................................................................................ 321
22.3 Taxes, Royalties and Other Interests .............................................................................................. 325
22.4 Sensitivity Analysis .......................................................................................................................... 325
Operational Sensitivity ......................................................................................................... 325
Gold Price Sensitivity .......................................................................................................... 326
Discount Rate Sensitivity ..................................................................................................... 327
22.5 OceanaGold Pricing Model Result .................................................................................................. 328
23 Adjacent Properties ................................................................................................. 330
23.1 Ridgeway Mine ................................................................................................................................ 330
23.2 Brewer Mine .................................................................................................................................... 330
23.3 Barite Hill Mine ................................................................................................................................ 331
24 Other Relevant Data and Information ..................................................................... 332
25 Interpretation and Conclusions .............................................................................. 333
25.1 Geology and Mineralization ............................................................................................................ 333
25.2 Resource Estimation ....................................................................................................................... 333
Open Pit ............................................................................................................................... 334
Underground ........................................................................................................................ 334
25.3 Status of Exploration, Development and Operations ...................................................................... 334
25.4 Mining and Reserves ...................................................................................................................... 335
Open Pit ............................................................................................................................... 335
Underground ........................................................................................................................ 335
25.5 Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing ................................................................................ 336
25.6 Recovery Methods .......................................................................................................................... 336
25.7 Project Infrastructure ....................................................................................................................... 336
Underground Support Infrastructure ................................................................................... 336
25.8 Environmental Studies and Permitting ............................................................................................ 337
25.9 Economic Analysis .......................................................................................................................... 337
26 Recommendations ................................................................................................... 338
26.1 Recommended Work Programs ...................................................................................................... 338
Exploration ........................................................................................................................... 338
Resource Estimation ........................................................................................................... 338
Status of Exploration; Development and Operations .......................................................... 339
Mining and Reserves ........................................................................................................... 339
Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing ..................................................................... 340
Project Infrastructure ........................................................................................................... 340
Environmental Study Results .............................................................................................. 341
Economic Analysis .............................................................................................................. 342
26.2 Recommended Work Programs Costs ........................................................................................... 342
27 References ................................................................................................................ 344
28
Glossary .................................................................................................................... 347
28.1 Mineral Resources .......................................................................................................................... 347
28.2 Mineral Reserves ............................................................................................................................ 347
28.3 Definition of Terms .......................................................................................................................... 348
28.4 Abbreviations .................................................................................................................................. 349
List of Tables
Table 1-1: Open Pit Mineral Resources as of December 31, 2023 .................................................................. 19
Table 1-2: Horseshoe Underground Mineral Resource Statement as of December 31, 2023 ........................ 20
Table 1-3: Palomino Underground Mineral Resource Statement as of December 31, 2023 ........................... 21
Table 1-4: Haile Combined Open Pit and Underground Resource Statement as of December 31, 2023 ....... 22
Table 1-5: Haile Open Pit Mineral Reserves Estimate as of December 31, 2023 ........................................... 23
Table 1-6: Haile Underground Reserves Estimate as of December 31, 2023 ................................................. 24
Table 1-7: Combined OP and UG Reserve Statement for OceanaGold's Haile Gold Mine as of December 31,
2023 ..................................................................................................................................................... 24
Table 1-8: Major Equipment Required to Achieve the Mine Schedule ............................................................. 28
Table 1-9: Haile Underground Annual Production ............................................................................................ 29
Table 1-10: Combined OP and UG Production Schedule (1) ............................................................................ 31
Table 1-11: Total Capital Expenditure Summary (US$000's) .......................................................................... 33
Table 1-12: RoM Operating Cost Summary ..................................................................................................... 34
Table 1-13: RoM Indirect Costs Summary ....................................................................................................... 34
Table 1-14: Indicative Economic Results ......................................................................................................... 35
Table 2-1: Site Visit Participants ....................................................................................................................... 42
Table 7-1: Geological Summary of Major Gold Deposits of SE USA ............................................................... 55
Table 10-1: Haile Drilling Campaigns by Year, Owner and Lab ....................................................................... 71
Table 12-1: Number of Standards Inserted by Year ......................................................................................... 82
Table 13-1: Bond Ball Mill Work Indices (Wi) for Haile Samples ...................................................................... 92
Table 13-2: Bond Rod and Ball Mill Work Indices for Haile Composite ........................................................... 92
Table 13-3: Rod and Ball Mill Work Indices for Ledbetter Extension Samples ................................................ 93
Table 13-4: Rod and Ball Mill Work and Abrasion Indices for Horseshoe Samples ........................................ 93
Table 13-5: ALS Comminution Tests on Horseshoe Samples ......................................................................... 93
Table 13-6: ALS Comminution Tests on Mill Zone Pit Samples ....................................................................... 93
Table 13-7: ALS Comminution Test Results for 2018 Infill Sample Program .................................................. 95
Table 13-8 SGS Comminution Test Results for 2022 Variability Program ....................................................... 96
Table 13-9: RDi Whole-Ore Leach Test Results .............................................................................................. 99
Table 13-10: Flotation Test Results - Averages by Grind ................................................................................ 99
Table 13-11: Flotation Test Results Average by Grade and Grind ................................................................ 100
Table 13-12: Flotation Tailing Leach Test Results Average by Grade and Grind .......................................... 100
Table 13-13: Test Results for Flotation and Leaching .................................................................................... 102
Table 13-14: Gold Recovery by Ore Zone and Ore Grade ............................................................................ 103
Table 13-15: CIL Test Results for Fine Ground Flotation Concentrate .......................................................... 103
Table 13-16: Tests Results for Composites from Mill Zone and Snake areas ............................................... 104
Table 13-17: Test Results for Horseshoe Samples ........................................................................................ 105
Table 13-18: Test Results for Horseshoe Samples ........................................................................................ 105
Table 13-19 Palomino Competency Testing Results ..................................................................................... 109
Table 13-20: Palomino Flotation Test Results ................................................................................................ 111
Table 13-21: Palomino Leach Test Results .................................................................................................... 111
Table 14-1: Sample Numbers for Gold, Silver, Sulfur and Carbon ................................................................ 118
Table 14-2: HA0922OLM_V6 Block Model Dimensions ................................................................................. 125
Table 14-3: HA0922OLM_V6 BD Assignment ............................................................................................... 128
Table 14-4: Resource Classification Parameters ........................................................................................... 129
Table 14-5: Resource Model Reconciliation ................................................................................................... 134
Table 14-6: Open Pit Total Mineral Resources as of 31 December 2023 ...................................................... 135
Table 14-7: Densities Assigned in the Block Model ....................................................................................... 141
Table 14-8: Statistics Comparison .................................................................................................................. 141
Table 14-9: D Variogram Model, with Standardized Variogram Sill ............................................................... 142
Table 14-10: Block Model Dimensions and Origin ......................................................................................... 144
Table 14-11: Estimation Parameters for Au and Ag ....................................................................................... 145
Table 14-12: Statistics Comparison between Composite vs. Block Model .................................................... 146
Table 14-13: Horseshoe Underground Mineral Resource Statement as of December 31, 2023 .................. 151
Table 14-14: Densities Assigned in the Block Model via Lithology ................................................................ 156
Table 14-15 Basic Statistics for 3 m Composites by Domain ......................................................................... 157
Table 14-16: Palomino Block Model Dimensions and Origin ......................................................................... 158
Table 14-17: Statistics of Top-Cut 3 m Composite Data within 0.8 g/t Au Threshold - High / Low Indicator
Domains ............................................................................................................................................. 159
