Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. OceanaGold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OGC   CA6752221037

OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION

(OGC)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03/25 04:00:00 pm EDT
2.83 CAD   -2.08%
04:01pOCEANAGOLD : Haile supports recovery of Carolina Heelsplitter
PU
03/22OCEANAGOLD : sets climate change target to reduce emissions by 30 per cent by 2030
PU
03/09JUST LIKE MARS : Rover an inspiration
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OceanaGold : Haile supports recovery of Carolina Heelsplitter

03/27/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Historic progress for saving the Carolina Heelsplitter is underway in Lancaster County.

The Carolina Heelsplitter - a freshwater mussel - is one of the rarest species on the planet. Now, thanks to collective work led by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and funded by the Haile Gold Mine, the Carolina Heelsplitter has a better chance at survival than it has had in decades.

Morgan Wolf, is the USFWS' lead National Recovery Biologist for the Carolina Heelsplitter project. For the past several years, Morgan and her team have been working hard to save this critical species.

In 2017, for the first time in recorded history, they released the initial batch of lab-raised heelsplitters in Flat Creek. In October 2021, Wolf and fellow agents were back again, carefully trekking the calm Flat Creek waters in search of a stable area to introduce 559 juvenile heelsplitters.

"Flat Creek provides the clean, well-oxygenated water needed for nourishment. This area contains some of the best remaining habitat for the species known to exist," Morgan said.

Each juvenile Heelsplitter is raised at the Orangeburg Mussel Conservation Center (OMCC) through a program responsible for propagating the endangered species. The project, which began in 2015, included the challenge of figuring out how to emulate the reproduction process.

The female's fertilized eggs are released into the water to find and attach to a specific fish species during the phase. The larvae remain attached for weeks while drawing nourishment from their unharmed host. Once developed into juveniles, the heelsplitter drops off the fish and settles to the bottom of the stream.

If it's an area supportive to Heelsplitter, they will continue to grow. Habitat or water quality issues will hinder development, and they won't be able to reproduce, eventually dying out. Figuring out how to replicate the reproduction process in a lab was difficult.

Thankfully, the USFWS and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources worked together to solve the puzzle. The 559 mussels released in October joined more than 1,000 others released into river basins in the Pee Dee, Saluda, Savannah, and Catawba regions.

Morgan calls the OMCC a "game-changer" for species recovery. "It allows us to produce animals in South Carolina, near heelsplitter occupied habitats for the first time ever," she said.

Haile Gold Mine funding was one of the main components leading to the program's establishment. As part of Haile's Conservation Management Plan for impacts to local waters, the company committed a $3.7 million endowment divided into annual contributions for the Carolina Heelsplitter. Approximately $1.6 million has been provided for the program since 2015.

"This endowment is a substantial contribution to propagation and research efforts for the species for the foreseeable future," Morgan said.

Haile also supports the project by fostering some of the best remaining habitats for the heelsplitter known to exist. Juveniles released in October were stocked on the lower portion of Flat Creek, property Haile once owned before the company donated it to the Katawba Valley Land Trust.

"We respect and strive to protect our natural environments where we work," Haile Gold Mine Executive General Manager, David Londono, said. "The Haile Gold Mine team will continue to work with the USFWS and other supporting agencies to hopefully one day enjoy the Heelsplitters flourishing on their own."

Healthy habitats are critical to the heelsplitter's future and access to the areas helps to augment population numbers and monitor the program's success. Morgan said at least one heelsplitter population in the state is augmented each year.

"While our propagation efforts may be successful, recovery is limited by suitable stream habitat in which to place animals, and also the willingness of private landowners to allow augmentation on their lands," she said.

Fish and Wildlife consistently battles against negative factors such as climate change, deforestation, permitted and non-permitted discharges into streams, and other problems that threatens the species. For more information on the Carolina Heelsplitter visit https://www.fws.gov/species/carolina-heelsplitter-lasmigona-decorata.

Disclaimer

OceanaGold Corporation published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 20:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION
04:01pOCEANAGOLD : Haile supports recovery of Carolina Heelsplitter
PU
03/22OCEANAGOLD : sets climate change target to reduce emissions by 30 per cent by 2030
PU
03/09JUST LIKE MARS : Rover an inspiration
PU
03/04OceanaGold - Aligning with the World Gold Council's Responsible Gold Mining Principles
AQ
03/03OCEANAGOLD : Aligning with the World Gold Council's Responsible Gold Mining Principles
PU
02/28Oceanagold Hits High-Grade Gold at New Zealand's Wharekirauponga Prospect
MT
02/28OCEANAGOLD : February 2022 Corporate Presentation
PU
02/28OceanaGold Drilling at its Wharekirauponga Project in New Zealand Shows High-Grade Mine..
MT
02/28Oceanagold continues drilling high-grade gold intercepts during resource conversion at ..
AQ
02/28OceanaGold Corporation Continues Resource Conversion Drilling Includes Multiple Interse..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 937 M - -
Net income 2022 150 M - -
Net Debt 2022 139 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 594 M 1 594 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 158
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
OceanaGold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 2,26 $
Average target price 2,57 $
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Sullivan President, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Scott McQueen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Benson Chairman
Craig J. Nelsen Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine A. Gignac Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION28.64%1 594
NEWMONT CORPORATION27.30%62 572
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION27.19%43 548
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED16.77%28 242
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.10.83%21 710
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED9.89%17 986