OceanaGold : Q2 2021 MD&A

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Management Discussion and Analysis Second Quarter 2021 Results July 29, 2021 www.oceanagold.com Page 1 of 30 CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION IN MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS This Management Discussion & Analysis contains "forward-looking statements and information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial and operating performance of the Company, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies, its mining projects, the future price of gold, the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the realisation of mineral reserve and resource estimates, costs of production, estimates of initial capital, sustaining capital, operating and exploration expenditures, costs and timing of the development of new deposits, costs and timing of the development of new mines, costs and timing of future exploration and drilling programs, timing of filing of updated technical information, anticipated production amounts, requirements for additional capital, governmental regulation of mining operations and exploration operations, timing and receipt of approvals, consents and permits under applicable mineral legislation, environmental risks, title disputes or claims, limitations of insurance coverage and the timing and possible outcome of pending litigation and regulatory matters. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "plans", "expects", "projects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "potential", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and/or its subsidiaries and/or its affiliated companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, future prices of gold; general business, economic and market factors (including changes in global, national or regional financial, credit, currency or securities markets), changes or developments in global, national or regional political and social conditions; changes in laws (including tax laws) and changes in GAAP or regulatory accounting requirements; the actual results of current production, development and/or exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations and studies; fluctuations in the value of the United States dollar relative to the Canadian dollar, the Australian dollar, the Philippines Peso or the New Zealand dollar; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; possible variations of ore grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability or insurrection or war; labour force availability and turnover; adverse judicial decisions, inability or delays in obtaining financing or governmental approvals including the Haile Supplemental Environment Impact Statement and associated permits; inability or delays in the completion of development or construction activities or in the re-commencement of operations; legal challenges to mining and operating permits including the renewed Financial or Technical Assistance Agreement as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Information Form in respect of its fiscal year-ended December 31, 2019, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.comunder the Company's name. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward- looking statements and information, there may be other factors that cause actual results, performance, achievements or events to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are outside or beyond the control of the Company, its officers, employees, agents or associates. Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are made as of the date of this Management Discussion & Analysis and, subject to applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements and information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information due to the inherent uncertainty therein. All forward-looking statements and information made herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. This Management Discussion & Analysis may use the terms "Measured", "Indicated" and "Inferred" Resources. U.S. investors are advised that while such terms are recognised and required by Canadian regulations, the Securities and Exchange Commission does not recognise them. "Inferred Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Resources will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of Inferred Resources may not form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of Measured or Indicated Resources will ever be converted into reserves. U.S. investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an Inferred Resource exists or is economically or legally mineable. This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States or to any person that is, or is acting for the account or benefit of, any U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") ("U.S. Person"), or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be unlawful. TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE For further scientific and technical information (including disclosure regarding mineral resources and mineral reserves) relating to the Haile Project, the Waihi mine, the Macraes mine and the Didipio mine please refer to the NI 43-101 compliant technical reports available at sedar.com under the Company's name. The exploration results were prepared in accordance with the standards set out in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' ("JORC Code") and in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("NI 43-101"). The JORC Code is the accepted reporting standard for the Australian Stock Exchange Limited ("ASX"). Mr Craig Feebrey, Executive Vice President and Head of Exploration of the Company, a qualified person under NI 43-101, has approved the written disclosure of all other exploration related scientific and technical information contained in this MD&A. www.oceanagold.com Page 2 of 30 Highlights Didipio's Financial or Technical Assistance Agreement ("FTAA") renewed for another 25 years.

Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate ("TRIFR") reduced to 3.7 per million hours worked.

First half consolidated gold production of 177,039 ounces at All-In Sustaining Costs ("AISC") of $1,227 per ounce on sales of 178,781 ounces of gold.

All-In Sustaining Costs ("AISC") of $1,227 per ounce on sales of 178,781 ounces of gold. Consolidated second quarter gold production of 93,848 ounces at AISC of $1,226 per ounce on sales of 95,934 ounces of gold.

First half revenue of $331.5 million with adjusted Earnings before Interest, Depreciation and Amortisation

("EBITDA") of $161.9 million.

("EBITDA") of $161.9 million. Second quarter revenue of $182.6 million with adjusted EBITDA of $95.4 million and adjusted net profit of $36.9 million or $0.05 per share.

Total immediate available liquidity of $142.3 million, including $92.3 million of cash and $50.0 million in available undrawn credit facilities as at 30 June 2021.

Advanced organic growth projects, including the completion of 5,210 metres of underground development at Martha Underground year-to-date ("YTD") and successful replacement of SAG mill and recommencement of processing.

year-to-date ("YTD") and successful replacement of SAG mill and recommencement of processing. Paul Benson to be appointed Chairman of the Board effective 1 October 2021.

Updated full year 2021 production guidance (excluding Didipio) to 350,000 to 370,000 gold ounces at AISC of $1,200 to $1,250 per ounce. Period ended 30 Jun 2021 Q2 2021 YTD 2021 (US$m) Gold Production (koz) 93.8 177.0 Copper Production (kt) - - Consolidated All-In Sustaining Costs ($/oz) 1,226 1,227 Revenue 182.6 331.5 Adjusted EBITDA (excluding gain/(loss) on undesignated hedges, Didipio carrying costs and impairment 95.4 161.9 charges) Adjusted Net profit/(loss) (excluding gain/(loss) on undesignated hedges, Didipio carrying costs and 36.9 58.7 impairment charges) Net Profit 31.4 47.4 Basic earnings/(loss) per share $0.04 $0.07 Adjusted net profit /(loss) per share $0.05 $0.08 Fully diluted cash flow per share (before working capital movements) $0.13 $0.22 Notes: All numbers in this document are expressed in USD unless otherwise stated.

Cash Costs, All-In Sustaining Costs, All-In Sustaining Margin, EBITDA and liquidity are non-GAAP measures.

All-In Sustaining Costs, All-In Sustaining Margin, EBITDA and liquidity are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the Accounting & Controls section of this report for explanation.

Cash Costs and All-In Sustaining Costs are reported on ounces sold and net of by-product credits unless otherwise stated and exclude capital costs associated with expansionary growth.

All-In Sustaining Costs are reported on ounces sold and net of by-product credits unless otherwise stated and exclude capital costs associated with expansionary growth. Consolidated All-in Sustaining Costs are inclusive of Corporate general and administrative expenses; site All-in Sustaining Costs are exclusive of Corporate general and administrative expenses.

All-in Sustaining Costs are inclusive of Corporate general and administrative expenses; site All-in Sustaining Costs are exclusive of Corporate general and administrative expenses. Adjusted net profit/(loss) are earnings after income tax and before Didipio carrying costs (included in General and Administrative Charges) and impairment charges.

Fully diluted cash flow per share before working capital movements is calculated as the Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities adjusted for c hanges in non-cash working capital then divided by the adjusted weighted average number of common shares. www.oceanagold.com Page 3 of 30 Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 Health and Safety OceanaGold reported a 12MMA TRIFR of 3.7 per million hours at the end of the second quarter 2021, down from 3.9 million hours at the end of the previous quarter with four recordable injuries as compared to six in the first quarter. Over the prior year period, TRIFR increased significantly from 2.9 to 3.7 per million hours worked. In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company continues to enforce strict protocols to protect the health, safety and wellbeing of employees and contractors. Since the commencement of the pandemic in February 2020, the Company has recorded 192 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among employees and contractors globally, including 72 in the second quarter of 2021. Operational and Financial Overview Consolidated gold production for the first half 2021 was 177,093 ounces, including 93,848 ounces in the second quarter. YTD gold production increased 27% above the prior year first half, including record quarterly production from Haile in the second quarter. Higher quarter-on-quarter production reflects stronger performance at Haile, partially offset by lower than planned production from Macraes. YTD and second quarter consolidated AISC were $1,227 per ounce and $1,226 per ounce on gold sales of 178,781 ounces and 95,934 ounces, respectively. AISC was flat quarter-on-quarter and YTD, attributable to 16% higher gold sales that largely offset 44% higher sustaining capital investments. In the United States, Haile produced record 101,581 gold ounces YTD, including 57,240 in the second quarter. The Company is revising Haile's full year production guidance to 160,000 to 170,000 gold ounces at an AISC of $1,100 to $1,150 per gold ounce sold, reflecting strong first half production performance and an expected increase in capitalised mining costs. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company appointed David Londono as Executive General Manager of the operation effective 15 July 2021. In New Zealand, Macraes has delivered YTD production of 67,182 gold ounces, with lower-than-expected production of 32,669 gold ounces in the second quarter. The weaker second quarter production reflects lower than planned grades due to reduced mining rates in higher grade ore zones impacted by geotechnical issues and extended downtime related to planned and unplanned mill maintenance. Development at Golden Point Underground remains on-track for first production in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company maintains full year production guidance at Macraes of 155,000 to 165,000 gold ounces at moderately higher AISC of $1,200 to $1,250 per ounce sold, reflecting production at the lower end of the guided range and higher sustaining capital expenditures related open pit mine sequencing changes and extended development opportunities at the Frasers Underground mine. At Waihi, development of the Martha Underground advanced 2,665 metres and the SAG mill upgrade was successfully completed during the second quarter. This facilitated the re-commencement of sustained milling late in the quarter as planned. The operation produced 3,939 gold ounces in the second quarter, and 8,276 gold ounces YTD. Waihi remains on-track to achieve guidance of 35,000 to 45,000 gold ounces in 2021 as production ramps up from Martha Underground at a marginally lower AISC of $1,300 to $1,350. The Didipio mine remained suspended during the first half of the year pending renewal of the FTAA by the Office of the President. Subsequent to the second quarter end, the FTAA was renewed, and the Company plans a staged restart of the operation. The Company expects Didipio to reach full production rates of approximately 10,000 gold ounces and 1,000 tonnes of copper per month within 12 months, subject to workforce recruitment and training efforts and risks related to COVID-19 which remain high in the Philippines. The company also expects to sell approximately 15,000 tonnes of finished product concentrate inventory on hand containing approximately 18,500 ounces of gold and 3,500 tonnes of copper in the second half. www.oceanagold.com Page 4 of 30 For the second quarter, the Company reported revenue of $182.6 million and adjusted EBITDA (excluding Didipio carrying costs) of $95.4 million, 23% and 45% above the prior quarter, respectively, in view of higher gold sales. Second quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA were considerably higher than the previous June quarter respectively, mainly attributable to higher average prices realised, stronger production at Haile and Macraes, partially offset by reduced production at Waihi. Second quarter adjusted net profit was $36.9 million, or $0.05 per share delivering first half adjusted net profit of $58.7 million or $0.08 per share which was significantly above the comparative quarters. Cash flows from operating activities were $83.4 million in the first half including $35.8 million in the second quarter, below the March quarter and first half of 2020. Improved EBITDA was partly offset by physical settlements of the gold prepayment arrangement whereby 31,111 ounces valued at $59.7 million were delivered. Cash flows used in investing activities totalled $152.8 million in the first half which was 80% above the prior year driven by higher growth capital investments at Haile related to the expansion of waste storage facilities, the Golden Point Underground development at Macraes and the development of Martha Underground at Waihi. Fully diluted cash flow per share before working capital movements and exclusive of gold prepayments was $0.13 in the second quarter and $0.22 for the first half. As at June 30, 2021, the Company had available liquidity of $142.3 million, and the Company's revolving credit facilities remained drawn to $200 million with a further $50 million available but undrawn. At the end of the second quarter, the Company's net debt position was $224.8 million. Capital Expenditure Consolidated capital expenditure in the second quarter of 2021 was $94.9 million, an increase of 37% quarter- on-quarter primarily due to increased investing related to the expansion of tailings and waste storage facilities at Haile and the ongoing development at Martha Underground. YTD capital expenditures of $164.2 million increased 44% over the prior year. The increase reflects planned growth capital investments related to the Haile expansion, Golden Point Underground at Macraes which is progressing to production later in 2021, and the ongoing development of Martha Underground which achieved continuous production late in the second quarter. Second quarter capital expenditure of $47.3 million at Haile was primarily related to the ongoing expansion of mining operations, including construction of the third tailings storage facility wall lift and heavy earthworks related to the construction of potentially acid generating ("PAG") waste storage facilities. Macraes total capital expenditure of $24.6 million primarily reflects pre-stripping and capitalised mining spend associated with development of the Deepdell North open pit and additional stope development opportunities identified in Frasers Underground. Waihi growth capital spend of $17.6 million in the second quarter reflects the SAG mill upgrades completed plus ongoing development of Martha Underground where 2,665 metres of development were completed in the quarter. At Didipio, capital expenditure remained curtailed due to the suspension of operations during the quarter. Exploration capital totalled $6.4 million for the second quarter and focused primarily on infill and extensional drilling at MUG, expansion drilling at Wharekirauponga ("WKP") and resource conversion drilling at Golden Point Underground at Macraes. www.oceanagold.com Page 5 of 30 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

