OceanaGold : Q2 2022 Financials
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at June 30, 2022
(in millions of United States dollars)
June 30
December 31
Notes
2022
2021
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
5
150.2
133.0
Trade and other receivables
36.5
24.1
Inventories
7
145.6
127.1
Prepayments
12.5
13.5
Total current assets
344.8
297.7
Non-current assets
5
Trade and other receivables
90.2
88.5
Financial assets
6
2.3
1.2
Inventories
7
175.2
190.2
Deferred tax assets
8
46.6
58.9
Property, plant and equipment
773.6
821.9
Mining assets
9
822.9
800.4
Total non-current assets
1,910.8
1,961.1
TOTAL ASSETS
2,255.6
2,258.8
Blank
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
141.2
143.2
Employee benefits
15.8
16.4
Current tax liabilities
10
4.7
8.4
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
28.1
28.8
Asset retirement obligations
3.9
5.5
Total current liabilities
193.7
202.3
Non-current liabilities
Other obligations
3.0
3.1
Employee benefits
1.1
1.1
Deferred tax liabilities
10
28.4
19.9
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
278.1
342.1
Asset retirement obligations
120.4
141.5
Total non-current liabilities
431.0
507.7
TOTAL LIABILITIES
624.7
710.0
Blank
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
11
Share capital
1,230.6
1,230.7
Retained earnings
334.9
236.9
Contributed surplus
68.0
63.9
Other reserves
(2.6)
17.3
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
1,630.9
1,548.8
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
2,255.6
2,258.8
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
Paul Benson
Sandra M. Dodds
Director
Director
July 28, 2022
July 28, 2022
The accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the quarter ended June 30, 2022
(in millions of United States dollars, except per share data)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
June 30
June 30
Notes
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
$
$
$
Revenue
4
229.4
182.6
515.1
331.5
Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortisation
(119.9)
(71.3)
(234.3)
(138.0)
Depreciation and amortisation
(47.1)
(40.0)
(102.4)
(76.3)
General and administration - indirect taxes
(3.8)
-
(8.3)
(0.1)
General and administration - idle capacity charges
-
(5.5)
-
(10.0)
General and administration - other
(14.5)
(12.7)
(25.6)
(25.3)
Operating profit/(loss)
44.1
53.1
144.5
81.8
Other income/(expenses)
10
Interest expense and finance costs
(0.8)
(2.8)
(3.7)
(5.5)
Foreign exchange gain/(loss)
(16.7)
(1.0)
(14.8)
(4.4)
Gain/(loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(0.3)
(2.6)
(0.3)
(2.6)
Total other expenses
(17.8)
(6.4)
(18.8)
(12.5)
Write down of assets
(1.2)
-
(4.4)
(1.3)
Interest income
0.1
0.1
0.2
0.1
Other income/(expense)
0.5
0.4
0.9
0.8
Profit/(loss) before income tax
25.7
47.2
122.4
68.9
Income tax benefit/(expense)
(6.3)
(15.8)
(24.4)
(21.5)
Net profit/(loss)
19.4
31.4
98.0
47.4
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
Items that have been/may be reclassified to profit or loss
Currency translation gain/(loss)
(25.2)
(1.5)
(21.0)
(4.7)
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Gain/(loss) on fair value of financial assets at fair value
through other comprehensive income
0.2
(0.1)
1.1
(0.3)
Total other comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax
(25.0)
(1.6)
(19.9)
(5.0)
Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to
shareholders
(5.6)
29.8
78.1
42.4
Millions
Millions
Millions
Millions
Weighted average number of common shares (used in calculation of
basic earnings per share)
704.2
704.0
704.2
704.0
Effect of dilution: Share options
15.5
15.6
14.2
13.7
Adjusted weighted average number of common shares (used in
719.7
719.6
718.4
717.7
calculation of diluted earnings per share)
Net earnings/(loss) per share:
- Basic
$0.03
$0.04
$0.14
$0.07
- Diluted
$0.03
$0.04
$0.14
$0.07
The accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the quarter ended June 30, 2022
(in millions of United States dollars)
Share
Contributed
Other
Retained
Total Equity
Capital
Surplus
Reserves
Earnings
$
$
$
$
$
Balance at January 1, 2022
1,230.7
63.9
17.3
236.9
1,548.8
Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
-
-
(19.9)
98.0
78.1
Issue of shares (net of costs)
(0.1)
-
-
-
(0.1)
Employee share options:
Share based payments
-
5.0
-
-
5.0
Forfeiture of options
-
(0.9)
-
-
(0.9)
Balance at June 30, 2022
1,230.6
68.0
(2.6)
334.9
1,630.9
Balance at 1 January, 2021
1,229.5
56.4
38.4
240.6
1,564.9
Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
-
-
(5.0)
47.4
42.4
Issue of shares (net of costs)
0.9
-
-
-
0.9
Employee share options:
Share based payments
-
5.4
-
-
5.4
Forfeiture of options
-
(1.4)
-
-
(1.4)
Balance at June 30, 2021
1,230.4
60.4
33.4
288.0
1,612.2
The accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the quarter ended June 30, 2022
(in millions of United States dollars)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
June 30
June 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
$
$
$
Operating activities
Net profit/(loss)
19.4
31.4
98.0
47.4
Charges/(credits) not affecting cash
Depreciation and amortisation expense
47.1
40.0
102.4
76.3
Net (gain)/loss on disposal of property, plant & equipment
0.3
2.6
0.3
2.6
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss
16.7
1.0
14.8
4.4
Stock based compensation charge
2.6
2.2
4.1
4.0
Amortisation of transaction costs/ write off
0.2
0.1
0.4
0.3
Income tax expense/(benefit)
6.3
15.8
24.4
21.5
Non-cash finance costs
(3.0)
-
(3.0)
-
Write down of assets
1.2
-
4.4
1.3
Changes in working capital
(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables
(1.0)
(0.9)
(15.8)
(1.4)
(Increase)/decrease in inventories
(10.6)
4.2
(11.0)
(8.5)
(Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables
5.1
(6.2)
7.8
(10.5)
(Decrease)/increase in unearned revenue
-
(59.6)
-
(59.6)
(Decrease)/increase in other working capital
(4.6)
5.2
(3.3)
5.6
Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities
79.7
35.8
223.5
83.4
Investing activities
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
0.1
5.2
0.3
6.1
Payment for property, plant and equipment
(7.9)
(9.4)
(13.6)
(18.8)
Payment for mining assets: exploration and evaluation
(3.1)
(3.8)
(6.2)
(7.1)
Payment for mining assets: development
(16.8)
(38.0)
(38.5)
(77.2)
Payment for mining assets: in production
(35.9)
(34.9)
(77.5)
(55.8)
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities
(63.6)
(80.9)
(135.5)
(152.8)
Financing activities
Repayment of lease liabilities
(6.8)
(7.3)
(13.3)
(13.7)
Repayment of bank borrowings and other loans
(50.5)
(0.3)
(52.7)
(0.6)
Proceeds from finance leases
-
2.2
-
2.2
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities
(57.3)
(5.4)
(66.0)
(12.1)
Effect of exchange rates changes on cash gain/(loss)
(3.3)
(2.7)
(4.8)
(5.2)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(44.5)
(53.2)
17.2
(86.7)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
194.7
145.5
133.0
179.0
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
150.2
92.3
150.2
92.3
Cash interest paid
(1.8)
(1.0)
(5.7)
(3.3)
Cash interest received
0.1
0.1
0.2
0.1
Income taxes received/(paid)
(3.1)
5.0
(5.1)
4.9
The accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements.
