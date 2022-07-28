OceanaGold : Q2 2022 Financials

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at June 30, 2022 (in millions of United States dollars) June 30 December 31 Notes 2022 2021 $ $ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 5 150.2 133.0 Trade and other receivables 36.5 24.1 Inventories 7 145.6 127.1 Prepayments 12.5 13.5 Total current assets 344.8 297.7 Non-current assets 5 Trade and other receivables 90.2 88.5 Financial assets 6 2.3 1.2 Inventories 7 175.2 190.2 Deferred tax assets 8 46.6 58.9 Property, plant and equipment 773.6 821.9 Mining assets 9 822.9 800.4 Total non-current assets 1,910.8 1,961.1 TOTAL ASSETS 2,255.6 2,258.8 Blank LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Trade and other payables 141.2 143.2 Employee benefits 15.8 16.4 Current tax liabilities 10 4.7 8.4 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 28.1 28.8 Asset retirement obligations 3.9 5.5 Total current liabilities 193.7 202.3 Non-current liabilities Other obligations 3.0 3.1 Employee benefits 1.1 1.1 Deferred tax liabilities 10 28.4 19.9 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 278.1 342.1 Asset retirement obligations 120.4 141.5 Total non-current liabilities 431.0 507.7 TOTAL LIABILITIES 624.7 710.0 Blank SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 11 Share capital 1,230.6 1,230.7 Retained earnings 334.9 236.9 Contributed surplus 68.0 63.9 Other reserves (2.6) 17.3 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,630.9 1,548.8 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,255.6 2,258.8 On behalf of the Board of Directors: Paul Benson Sandra M. Dodds Director Director July 28, 2022 July 28, 2022 The accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements. OceanaGold Corporation 1

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the quarter ended June 30, 2022 (in millions of United States dollars, except per share data) Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 Notes 2022 2021 2022 2021 $ $ $ $ Revenue 4 229.4 182.6 515.1 331.5 Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortisation (119.9) (71.3) (234.3) (138.0) Depreciation and amortisation (47.1) (40.0) (102.4) (76.3) General and administration - indirect taxes (3.8) - (8.3) (0.1) General and administration - idle capacity charges - (5.5) - (10.0) General and administration - other (14.5) (12.7) (25.6) (25.3) Operating profit/(loss) 44.1 53.1 144.5 81.8 Other income/(expenses) 10 Interest expense and finance costs (0.8) (2.8) (3.7) (5.5) Foreign exchange gain/(loss) (16.7) (1.0) (14.8) (4.4) Gain/(loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment (0.3) (2.6) (0.3) (2.6) Total other expenses (17.8) (6.4) (18.8) (12.5) Write down of assets (1.2) - (4.4) (1.3) Interest income 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.1 Other income/(expense) 0.5 0.4 0.9 0.8 Profit/(loss) before income tax 25.7 47.2 122.4 68.9 Income tax benefit/(expense) (6.3) (15.8) (24.4) (21.5) Net profit/(loss) 19.4 31.4 98.0 47.4 Other comprehensive income/(loss) Items that have been/may be reclassified to profit or loss Currency translation gain/(loss) (25.2) (1.5) (21.0) (4.7) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Gain/(loss) on fair value of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 0.2 (0.1) 1.1 (0.3) Total other comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax (25.0) (1.6) (19.9) (5.0) Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to shareholders (5.6) 29.8 78.1 42.4 Millions Millions Millions Millions Weighted average number of common shares (used in calculation of basic earnings per share) 704.2 704.0 704.2 704.0 Effect of dilution: Share options 15.5 15.6 14.2 13.7 Adjusted weighted average number of common shares (used in 719.7 719.6 718.4 717.7 calculation of diluted earnings per share) Net earnings/(loss) per share: - Basic $0.03 $0.04 $0.14 $0.07 - Diluted $0.03 $0.04 $0.14 $0.07 The accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements. OceanaGold Corporation 2

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the quarter ended June 30, 2022 (in millions of United States dollars) Share Contributed Other Retained Total Equity Capital Surplus Reserves Earnings $ $ $ $ $ Balance at January 1, 2022 1,230.7 63.9 17.3 236.9 1,548.8 Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period - - (19.9) 98.0 78.1 Issue of shares (net of costs) (0.1) - - - (0.1) Employee share options: Share based payments - 5.0 - - 5.0 Forfeiture of options - (0.9) - - (0.9) Balance at June 30, 2022 1,230.6 68.0 (2.6) 334.9 1,630.9 Balance at 1 January, 2021 1,229.5 56.4 38.4 240.6 1,564.9 Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period - - (5.0) 47.4 42.4 Issue of shares (net of costs) 0.9 - - - 0.9 Employee share options: Share based payments - 5.4 - - 5.4 Forfeiture of options - (1.4) - - (1.4) Balance at June 30, 2021 1,230.4 60.4 33.4 288.0 1,612.2 The accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements. OceanaGold Corporation 3