  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. OceanaGold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OGC   CA6752221037

OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION

(OGC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:16 2022-07-28 pm EDT
2.410 CAD   +0.84%
05:20pOCEANAGOLD : Q2 2022 md&a
PU
05:20pOCEANAGOLD : Q2 2022 Financials
PU
05:20pOCEANAGOLD : Q2 2022 Results Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OceanaGold : Q2 2022 Financials

07/28/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at June 30, 2022

(in millions of United States dollars)

June 30

December 31

Notes

2022

2021

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

5

150.2

133.0

Trade and other receivables

36.5

24.1

Inventories

7

145.6

127.1

Prepayments

12.5

13.5

Total current assets

344.8

297.7

Non-current assets

5

Trade and other receivables

90.2

88.5

Financial assets

6

2.3

1.2

Inventories

7

175.2

190.2

Deferred tax assets

8

46.6

58.9

Property, plant and equipment

773.6

821.9

Mining assets

9

822.9

800.4

Total non-current assets

1,910.8

1,961.1

TOTAL ASSETS

2,255.6

2,258.8

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

141.2

143.2

Employee benefits

15.8

16.4

Current tax liabilities

10

4.7

8.4

Interest-bearing loans and borrowings

28.1

28.8

Asset retirement obligations

3.9

5.5

Total current liabilities

193.7

202.3

Non-current liabilities

Other obligations

3.0

3.1

Employee benefits

1.1

1.1

Deferred tax liabilities

10

28.4

19.9

Interest-bearing loans and borrowings

278.1

342.1

Asset retirement obligations

120.4

141.5

Total non-current liabilities

431.0

507.7

TOTAL LIABILITIES

624.7

710.0

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

11

Share capital

1,230.6

1,230.7

Retained earnings

334.9

236.9

Contributed surplus

68.0

63.9

Other reserves

(2.6)

17.3

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

1,630.9

1,548.8

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

2,255.6

2,258.8

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Paul Benson

Sandra M. Dodds

Director

Director

July 28, 2022

July 28, 2022

The accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements.

OceanaGold Corporation

1

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022

(in millions of United States dollars, except per share data)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30

June 30

June 30

June 30

Notes

2022

2021

2022

2021

$

$

$

$

Revenue

4

229.4

182.6

515.1

331.5

Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortisation

(119.9)

(71.3)

(234.3)

(138.0)

Depreciation and amortisation

(47.1)

(40.0)

(102.4)

(76.3)

General and administration - indirect taxes

(3.8)

-

(8.3)

(0.1)

General and administration - idle capacity charges

-

(5.5)

-

(10.0)

General and administration - other

(14.5)

(12.7)

(25.6)

(25.3)

Operating profit/(loss)

44.1

53.1

144.5

81.8

Other income/(expenses)

10

Interest expense and finance costs

(0.8)

(2.8)

(3.7)

(5.5)

Foreign exchange gain/(loss)

(16.7)

(1.0)

(14.8)

(4.4)

Gain/(loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(0.3)

(2.6)

(0.3)

(2.6)

Total other expenses

(17.8)

(6.4)

(18.8)

(12.5)

Write down of assets

(1.2)

-

(4.4)

(1.3)

Interest income

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.1

Other income/(expense)

0.5

0.4

0.9

0.8

Profit/(loss) before income tax

25.7

47.2

122.4

68.9

Income tax benefit/(expense)

(6.3)

(15.8)

(24.4)

(21.5)

Net profit/(loss)

19.4

31.4

98.0

47.4

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

Items that have been/may be reclassified to profit or loss

Currency translation gain/(loss)

(25.2)

(1.5)

(21.0)

(4.7)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Gain/(loss) on fair value of financial assets at fair value

through other comprehensive income

0.2

(0.1)

1.1

(0.3)

Total other comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax

(25.0)

(1.6)

(19.9)

(5.0)

Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to

shareholders

(5.6)

29.8

78.1

42.4

Millions

Millions

Millions

Millions

Weighted average number of common shares (used in calculation of

basic earnings per share)

704.2

704.0

704.2

704.0

Effect of dilution: Share options

15.5

15.6

14.2

13.7

Adjusted weighted average number of common shares (used in

719.7

719.6

718.4

717.7

calculation of diluted earnings per share)

Net earnings/(loss) per share:

- Basic

$0.03

$0.04

$0.14

$0.07

- Diluted

$0.03

$0.04

$0.14

$0.07

The accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements.

OceanaGold Corporation

2

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022

(in millions of United States dollars)

Share

Contributed

Other

Retained

Total Equity

Capital

Surplus

Reserves

Earnings

$

$

$

$

$

Balance at January 1, 2022

1,230.7

63.9

17.3

236.9

1,548.8

Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period

-

-

(19.9)

98.0

78.1

Issue of shares (net of costs)

(0.1)

-

-

-

(0.1)

Employee share options:

Share based payments

-

5.0

-

-

5.0

Forfeiture of options

-

(0.9)

-

-

(0.9)

Balance at June 30, 2022

1,230.6

68.0

(2.6)

334.9

1,630.9

Balance at 1 January, 2021

1,229.5

56.4

38.4

240.6

1,564.9

Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period

-

-

(5.0)

47.4

42.4

Issue of shares (net of costs)

0.9

-

-

-

0.9

Employee share options:

Share based payments

-

5.4

-

-

5.4

Forfeiture of options

-

(1.4)

-

-

(1.4)

Balance at June 30, 2021

1,230.4

60.4

33.4

288.0

1,612.2

The accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements.

OceanaGold Corporation

3

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022

(in millions of United States dollars)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30

June 30

June 30

June 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

$

$

$

$

Operating activities

Net profit/(loss)

19.4

31.4

98.0

47.4

Charges/(credits) not affecting cash

Depreciation and amortisation expense

47.1

40.0

102.4

76.3

Net (gain)/loss on disposal of property, plant & equipment

0.3

2.6

0.3

2.6

Foreign exchange (gain)/loss

16.7

1.0

14.8

4.4

Stock based compensation charge

2.6

2.2

4.1

4.0

Amortisation of transaction costs/ write off

0.2

0.1

0.4

0.3

Income tax expense/(benefit)

6.3

15.8

24.4

21.5

Non-cash finance costs

(3.0)

-

(3.0)

-

Write down of assets

1.2

-

4.4

1.3

Changes in working capital

(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables

(1.0)

(0.9)

(15.8)

(1.4)

(Increase)/decrease in inventories

(10.6)

4.2

(11.0)

(8.5)

(Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables

5.1

(6.2)

7.8

(10.5)

(Decrease)/increase in unearned revenue

-

(59.6)

-

(59.6)

(Decrease)/increase in other working capital

(4.6)

5.2

(3.3)

5.6

Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities

79.7

35.8

223.5

83.4

Investing activities

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

0.1

5.2

0.3

6.1

Payment for property, plant and equipment

(7.9)

(9.4)

(13.6)

(18.8)

Payment for mining assets: exploration and evaluation

(3.1)

(3.8)

(6.2)

(7.1)

Payment for mining assets: development

(16.8)

(38.0)

(38.5)

(77.2)

Payment for mining assets: in production

(35.9)

(34.9)

(77.5)

(55.8)

Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities

(63.6)

(80.9)

(135.5)

(152.8)

Financing activities

Repayment of lease liabilities

(6.8)

(7.3)

(13.3)

(13.7)

Repayment of bank borrowings and other loans

(50.5)

(0.3)

(52.7)

(0.6)

Proceeds from finance leases

-

2.2

-

2.2

Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities

(57.3)

(5.4)

(66.0)

(12.1)

Effect of exchange rates changes on cash gain/(loss)

(3.3)

(2.7)

(4.8)

(5.2)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(44.5)

(53.2)

17.2

(86.7)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

194.7

145.5

133.0

179.0

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

150.2

92.3

150.2

92.3

Cash interest paid

(1.8)

(1.0)

(5.7)

(3.3)

Cash interest received

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.1

Income taxes received/(paid)

(3.1)

5.0

(5.1)

4.9

The accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements.

OceanaGold Corporation

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OceanaGold Corporation published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 21:18:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 002 M - -
Net income 2022 226 M - -
Net Debt 2022 162 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,80x
Yield 2022 0,27%
Capitalization 1 307 M 1 311 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 2 158
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
OceanaGold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1,85 $
Average target price 2,83 $
Spread / Average Target 52,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerard Michael Bond President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott McQueen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Benson Chairman
Scott Sullivan Chief Operating Officer
Catherine A. Gignac Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION8.64%1 307
NEWMONT CORPORATION-25.60%36 200
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-18.09%27 172
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-35.94%18 590
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-25.71%17 996
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-22.33%14 779