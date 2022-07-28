OceanaGold : Q2 2022 MD&A

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION IN MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS
This Management Discussion & Analysis contains "forward-looking statements and information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial and operating performance of the Company, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies, its mining projects, the future price of gold, the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the realisation of mineral reserve and resource estimates, costs of production, estimates of initial capital, sustaining capital, operating and exploration expenditures, costs and timing of the development of new deposits, costs and timing of the development of new mines, costs and timing of future exploration and drilling programs, timing of filing of updated technical information, anticipated production amounts, requirements for additional capital, governmental regulation of mining operations and exploration operations, timing and receipt of approvals, consents and permits under applicable mineral legislation, environmental risks, title disputes or claims, limitations of insurance coverage and the timing and possible outcome of pending litigation and regulatory matters. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "plans", "expects", "projects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "potential", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and/or its subsidiaries and/or its affiliated companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, future prices of gold; general business, economic and market factors (including changes in global, national or regional financial, credit, currency or securities markets), changes or developments in global, national or regional political and social conditions; changes in laws (including tax laws) and changes in GAAP or regulatory accounting requirements; the actual results of current production, development and/or exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations and studies; fluctuations in the value of the United States dollar relative to the Canadian dollar, the Australian dollar, the Philippines Peso or the New Zealand dollar; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; possible variations of ore grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability or insurrection or war; labour force availability and turnover; adverse judicial decisions, inability or delays in obtaining financing or governmental approvals including the Haile Supplemental Environment Impact Statement and associated permits; inability or delays in the completion of development or construction activities or in the re-commencement of operations; legal challenges to mining and operating permits including the renewed Financial or Technical Assistance Agreement as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Information Form in respect of its fiscal year-ended December 31, 2021, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.comunder the Company's name. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and information, there may be other factors that cause actual results, performance, achievements, or events to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are outside or beyond the control of the Company, its officers, employees, agents, or associates. Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are made as of the date of this Management Discussion & Analysis and, subject to applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements and information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information due to the inherent uncertainty therein. All forward-looking statements and information made herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. This Management Discussion & Analysis may use the terms "Measured", "Indicated" and "Inferred" Resources. U.S. investors are advised that while such terms are recognised and required by Canadian regulations, the Securities and Exchange Commission does not recognise them. "Inferred Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Resources will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of Inferred Resources may not form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of Measured or Indicated Resources will ever be converted into reserves. U.S. investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an Inferred Resource exists or is economically or legally mineable. This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States or to any person that is, or is acting for the account or benefit of, any U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") ("U.S. Person"), or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be unlawful.
TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE
All Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources were calculated as of 31 December 2021 and have been calculated and prepared in accordance with the standards set out in the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves dated December 2012 (the "JORC Code") and in accordance with National Instrument 43- 101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("NI 43-101"). The JORC Code is the accepted reporting standard for the Australian Stock Exchange Limited ("ASX").
The exploration information contained in this MD&A has been reviewed and approved by C Feebrey; Mineral Resources for Macraes underground operations have been reviewed and approved by M Grant; Mineral Reserves for Macraes open pits have been reviewed and approved by P Doelman. The Mineral Reserves for Macraes underground have been reviewed and approved by S Mazza; Mineral Resources for Waihi's Martha open pit and Wharekirauponga Underground have been reviewed and approved by J Moore; Mineral Resources for Waihi's Gladstone open pit and Martha Underground have been reviewed and approved by L Crawford-Flett. The Underground Mineral Reserves for Waihi have been reviewed and approved by D Townsend. Mineral Resources for Haile open pit and underground have been reviewed and approved by J Moore.
The above persons are employees of OceanaGold Corporation or its fully owned subsidiaries, and are "qualified persons" for the purposes of NI 43-101, and have sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a "competent person" as defined in the JORC Code.
Readers should refer to the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and Resources and Reserves statement, as well as other continuous disclosure documents filed by the Company available at sedar.comfor further information on the Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources.
For further scientific and technical information relating to the Haile mine, the Waihi mine, the Macraes mine and the Didipio mine, please refer to the following NI 43-101 compliant technical reports available at sedar.comunder the Company's name:
(a)
"NI 43-101 Technical Report, Macraes Gold Mine, Otago, New Zealand" dated 14 October 2020, prepared by D. Carr, Chief Metallurgist, of OceanaGold Management Pty Limited, T. Cooney, previously General Manager of Studies of OceanaGold Management Pty Limited, P. Doelman, Tech Services and Project Manager, S. Doyle, Principal Resource Geologist and P. Edwards, Senior Project Geologist, each of Oceana Gold (New Zealand) Limited;
(b)
"Technical Report for the Didipio Gold / Copper Operation Luzon Island" dated 31 March 2022, prepared by D. Carr, Chief Metallurgist, P. Jones, Group Engineer and J. Moore, Chief Geologist, each of OceanaGold Management Pty Limited;
(c)
"Waihi District Study - Martha Underground Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report" dated 31 March 2021, prepared by T. Maton, Study Manager and P. Church, Principal Resource Development Geologist, both of Oceana Gold (New Zealand) Limited, and D. Carr, Chief Metallurgist, of OceanaGold Management Pty Limited; and
(d)
"NI 43-101 Technical Report Haile Gold Mine Lancaster County, South Carolina" dated 31 March 2022, prepared by D. Carr, Chief Metallurgist, G. Hollett, Group Mining Engineer, and J. Moore, Chief Geologist, each of OceanaGold Management Pty Limited, Michael Kirby of Haile Gold Mine, Inc., J. Poeck, M. Sullivan, D. Bird, B. S. Prosser and J. Tinucci of SRK Consulting, J. Newton Janney-Moore and W. Kingston of Newfields and L. Standridge of Call and Nicholas.
Highlights
Second quarter gold production of 112,296 ounces and first half gold production of 246,331 ounces, a 39% increase over the first half of 2021.
Second quarter consolidated All-in Sustaining Costs ("AISC") of $1,430 per ounce and first half consolidated AISC of $1,243 per ounce.
Second quarter revenue of $229 million, EBITDA of $75 million and net profit after tax of $19 million, leading to record first half revenue of $515 million, EBITDA of $233 million and net profit after tax of $98 million.
Fully diluted adjusted earnings per share of $0.05 for the second quarter and $0.16 for the first half.
Free cash flow of $9 million for the second quarter and $72 million for the first half.
Net debt reduced to $156 million as at June 30, 2022, at a leverage ratio of 0.38 times.
Repaid $50 million of the Company's revolving credit facility, reducing drawn debt to $200 million.
Waihi North Project consent application, including Wharekirauponga Underground Mine, lodged in June.
Though the Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement ("SEIS") Final Record of Decision ("ROD") has yet to be issued, the Company is confident that it and the subsequent operating permits will be issued imminently.
Full year consolidated guidance has been updated as follows:
Gold production guidance of 445,000 to 495,000 ounces of gold is reaffirmed.
Copper production guidance is increased to 12,000 to 14,000 tonnes.
Full year AISC guidance is increased 7.5% to $1,375 to $1,475 per ounce, reflecting cost inflation impacts and lower expected copper by-product credits due to a lower expected copper price.
Capital expenditures expected to be $30 million lower, to between $305 and $365 million.
Period ended 30 June 2022
Q2 2022
YTD 2022
(US$m)
Gold Production (koz)
112.3
246.3
Copper Production (kt)
3.8
7.3
All-In Sustaining Costs ($/oz)
1,430
1,243
Revenue
229.4
515.1
EBITDA (excluding impairment expense)
74.7
232.7
Adjusted Net Profit / (Loss) After Tax
32.5
112.1
Net Profit/(Loss) After Tax
19.4
98.0
Free Cash Flow
8.8
72.0
Diluted earnings per share
$0.03
$0.14
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted
$0.05
$0.16
Fully diluted cash flow per share (before working capital movements)
$0.13
$0.34
Notes:
All numbers in this document are expressed in USD unless otherwise stated. Cash Costs, All-In Sustaining Costs, All-In Sustaining Margin, EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the Accounting & Controls section of this report for an explanation.
Cash Costs and All-In Sustaining Costs are reported on ounces sold and net of by-product credits.
Consolidated All-in Sustaining Costs are inclusive of Corporate general and administrative expenses; site All-in Sustaining Costs are exclusive of Corporate general and administrative expenses.
Adjusted Net profit/(loss) is defined as Net profit/(loss) excluding impairment expenses, foreign exchange gains/losses arising on the revaluation of USD denominated external debt, Didipio carrying costs and gains/(losses) on undesignated hedges.
Fully diluted cash flow per share before working capital movements is calculated as the Net cash provided by/ (used in) operating activities adjusted forchanges in non-cash working capital then divided by the adjusted weighted average number of common shares.
Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022
Health and Safety
OceanaGold reported a 12MMA TRIFR of 2.7 per million hours at the end of the second quarter of 2022, an improvement on the 3.0 per million hours at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and 3.8 per million hours at the end of the second quarter of 2021. There were four recordable injuries during the quarter compared to five in the previous quarter and five in the second quarter of 2021.
During the quarter, key safety actions included two "One Team - Stop for Safety" days at the Macraes operation. This initiative was to demonstrate the Company's commitment to employee safety, foster greater employee engagement across the safety programs, and re-focus the team on the value and importance of quality leadership interactions in the workplace.
The Company has commenced a Safety Maturity Assessment to assist in the development of a new three- year safety strategy. The Didipio and Haile operations completed their assessments in May, with Macraes and Waihi operations completed in early July 2022. Analysis of the outcomes of these assessments and how to optimise the new strategy is ongoing.
The Company continues to monitor the impact of COVID-19 across our business. There was a slight quarter- on-quarter increase in COVID-19 related absenteeism across the New Zealand operations during the quarter with the highly transmissible COVID-19 Omicron variant BA.5 spreading, particularly in the South Island. This resulted in an increase in absenteeism at Macraes where, by the end of the second quarter, approximately 70% of employees and contractors had completed a period of COVID-19 related isolation, while at Waihi COVID-19 related absenteeism reduced from 60% last quarter to 33% in the second quarter. COVID-19 cases at Didipio were significantly lower quarter-on-quarter, down to a single case in the same period. Haile reported no issues with COVID-19 related absenteeism in the quarter.
