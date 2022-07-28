Log in
    OGC   CA6752221037

OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION

(OGC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:16 2022-07-28 pm EDT
2.410 CAD   +0.84%
05:20pOCEANAGOLD : Q2 2022 md&a
PU
05:20pOCEANAGOLD : Q2 2022 Financials
PU
05:20pOCEANAGOLD : Q2 2022 Results Presentation
PU
OceanaGold : Q2 2022 Results Presentation

07/28/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
Q2 2022 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

North America: July 28, 2022 Australia: July 29, 2022

CONSISTENTLY DELIVERING ON COMMITMENTS INNOVATION I PERFORMANCE I GROWTH

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

Cautionary Notes - Information Purposes Only

The information contained in this presentation is provided by OceanaGold Corporation ("OGC") for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to issue or arrange to issue, or the solicitation of an offer to issue, securities of OGC or other financial products. The information contained herein is not investment or financial product advice and has been prepared without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular person. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusion contained in this presentation, except as otherwise required by law. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of OGC or any of its directors, officers, employees or agents accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising out of fault or negligence, for any loss arising from the use of the information contained in this presentation. Furthermore, this presentation does not constitute an offer of shares for sale in the United States or to any person that is, or is acting for the account or benefit of, any U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")) ("U.S. Person"), or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal. OGC's shares have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Information

This presentation contains information or statements that constitute "forward-looking" information or statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and information. They include, among others, the accuracy of mineral reserve and resource estimates and related assumptions, inherent operating risks, and those risk factors identified in OGC's most recent annual information forms prepared and filed with securities regulators which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under OGC's profile.

With respect to forward-looking statements or information in this presentation, in making such statements or providing such information OGC has made assumptions regarding, among other things: (i) the accuracy of the estimation of mineral resources and mineral reserves; (ii) that exploration activities and studies will provide results that support anticipated development and extraction activities; (iii) that studies of estimated mine life and production rates at its mineral projects will provide results that support anticipated development and extraction activities; (iv) that OGC will be able to obtain additional financing on satisfactory terms, including financing necessary to advance the development of its projects; (v) that infrastructure anticipated to be developed or operated by third parties, will be developed and/or operated as currently anticipated; (vi) that laws, rules and regulations are fairly and impartially observed and enforced; (vii) that the market prices for gold remain at levels that justify development and/or operation of any mineral project; (viii) that OGC will be able to obtain, maintain, renew or extend required permits and licenses; (ix) that various environmental and social regulations and requirements do not impact OGC's exploration activities or development plans; (x) that key personnel will continue their employment with OGC; (xi) that the COVID-19 pandemic will not materially impact or delay operations at OGC's mineral projects.

All references to Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources in this presentation are calculated in accordance with the standards set by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum. Actual recoveries of mineral products may differ from Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources as reported due to inherent uncertainties in acceptable estimating techniques. In particular, "Indicated" and "Inferred" Mineral Resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an "Indicated" or "Inferred" Mineral Resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category of resource. Readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into Proven or Probable Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The accuracy of any such estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation, the anticipated tonnages and grades that will be mined and the estimated level of recovery that will be realized, which may prove to be unreliable and depend, to a certain extent, upon the analysis of drilling results and statistical inferences that may ultimately prove to be inaccurate. Mineral Resource estimates may have to be re-estimated based on: (i) fluctuations in the price of gold or other mineral prices; (ii) results of drilling; (iii) metallurgical testing and other studies; (iv) proposed mining operations, including dilution; (v) the evaluation of mine plans subsequent to the date of any estimates; and (vi) the possible failure to receive required permits, approvals and licences.

Technical Disclosure

The resources and reserves contained in his presentation were prepared in accordance with the standards set out in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' ("JORC Code") and in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("NI 43-101"). The JORC Code is the accepted reporting standard for the Australian Stock Exchange Limited ("ASX").

General Presentation Notes

All AISC and cash costs are net of by-product credits unless otherwise stated.

All financials are denominated in US Dollars unless otherwise stated.

2

Q2 AND H1 2022 HIGHLIGHTS AND UPDATE

Solid Q2 results lead to strong H1 performance

Strengthening balance sheet and reducing leverage ratios

Updated full-year guidance for 2022

  • Gold production unchanged
  • Copper production increased
  • AISC increased due to inflationary impacts
  • Full-yearcapital expenditure lowered

New appointments to Executive Leadership Team

Planned ASX delisting and Corporate HQ to move to Vancouver

3

Q2 RESULTS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

Contributing to a strong H1 performance

2.7 TRIFR based

112,296 ounces

on 12 MMA

Q2 gold production

Per million hours worked

H1 gold production

of 246,331 ounces

$1,430/ounce

$9 million

Q2 AISC

Q2 free cash flow

H1 AISC $1,243/ounce

H1 free cash flow

of $72 million

$229 million Q2 revenue

Record H1 revenue of $515 million

$50 million

of drawn bank

debt repaid

4

FINANCIAL RESULTS OVERVIEW

Strong improvement on prior H1 with Didipio's return to operation

Q2 HIGHLIGHTS

  • EBITDA of $74.7 million
  • Adjusted Earnings per share of $0.05
  • Adjusted Operating Cash Flow per share of $0.13
  • Free Cash Flow of $8.8 million

H1 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Record H1 revenue
  • EBITDA of $232.7 million
  • Adjusted Earnings per share of $0.16
  • Adjusted Operating Cash Flow per share of $0.34
  • Free Cash Flow of $72.0 million

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

H1 2022

H2 2021

Revenue

US$M

229.4

182.6

515.1

331.5

EBITDA

US$M

74.7

89.9

232.7

151.9

NPAT

US$M

19.4

31.4

98.0

47.4

Adjusted Net Profit

US$M

32.5

36.9

112.1

62.0

Adjusted EPS

$/share

0.05

0.05

0.16

0.09

CASH FLOW OVERVIEW

Operating Cash Flow

US$M

79.7

35.8

223.5

83.4

Investing Cash Flow

US$M

(63.6)

(80.9)

(135.5)

(152.8)

Financing Cash Flow

US$M

(57.3)

(5.4)

(66.0)

(12.1)

Free Cash Flow

US$M

8.8

(50.4)

72.0

(81.5)

Adjusted Op CFPS

$/share

0.13

0.13

0.34

0.22

1.

A reconciliation of adjusted net profit/(loss) after tax is included in the Company's MD&A. Q2 adjustments included the add back of a $11.9m non-cash, unrealised foreign currency translation loss on USD denominated loans held in New Zealand Subsidiary.

5

2.

Adjusted operating cash flow per share, fully diluted, includes net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities adjusted for changes in working capital during the period.

3.

Free cash flow is defined as cash flows from operating activities, less cash flow used in investing activities, less finance lease principal payments reported as part of cash flow used in financing activities.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OceanaGold Corporation published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 21:18:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
