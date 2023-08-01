UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at June 30, 2023

(in millions of United States dollars)

June 30

December 31

Notes

2023

2022

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

5

114.6

83.2

Trade and other receivables

29.2

34.1

Inventories

6

208.4

147.1

Current tax receivables

-

9.0

Prepayments

23.6

15.5

Total current assets

375.8

288.9

Non-current assets

5

Trade and other receivables

104.3

97.1

Financial assets

6

0.9

0.6

Inventories

152.3

195.8

Deferred tax assets

7

45.1

47.4

Property, plant and equipment

753.0

772.8

Mining assets

8

950.5

888.0

Total non-current assets

2,006.1

2,001.7

TOTAL ASSETS

2,381.9

2,290.6

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

163.5

174.7

Employee benefits

19.6

18.0

Current tax liabilities

9

19.0

4.5

Interest-bearing loans and borrowings

30.0

28.8

Asset retirement obligations

2.1

3.6

Total current liabilities

234.2

229.6

Non-current liabilities

Other obligations

1.0

2.5

Employee benefits

1.2

1.2

Deferred tax liabilities

9

34.2

32.1

Interest-bearing loans and borrowings

220.9

224.6

Asset retirement obligations

125.1

127.3

Total non-current liabilities

382.4

387.7

TOTAL LIABILITIES

616.6

617.3

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

10

Share capital

1,236.2

1,230.5

Retained earnings

469.8

369.5

Contributed surplus

68.1

71.1

Other reserves

(8.8)

2.2

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

1,765.3

1,673.3

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

2,381.9

2,290.6

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Paul Benson

Sandra M. Dodds

Director

Director

August 1, 2023

August 1, 2023

The accompanying notes to the interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are an integral part of these financial statements.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023

(in millions of United States dollars, except per share data)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30

June 30

June 30

June 30

Notes

2023

2022

2023

2022

$

$

$

$

Revenue

4

301.0

229.4

544.9

515.1

Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization

(121.1)

(119.9)

(239.6)

(234.3)

Depreciation and amortization

(60.2)

(47.1)

(105.3)

(102.4)

General and administration - indirect taxes

(5.1)

(3.8)

(10.7)

(8.3)

General and administration - other

(18.8)

(14.5)

(37.0)

(25.6)

Operating profit

95.8

44.1

152.3

144.5

Other income/(expenses)

9

Interest expense and finance costs

(5.2)

(0.8)

(11.0)

(3.7)

Foreign exchange gain/(loss)

(3.2)

(16.7)

(5.3)

(14.8)

Gain/(loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(0.7)

(0.3)

(0.7)

(0.3)

Total other expenses

(9.1)

(17.8)

(17.0)

(18.8)

Write down of assets

-

(1.2)

-

(4.4)

Interest income

0.4

0.1

0.7

0.2

Other income/(expense)

0.4

0.5

0.9

0.9

Profit before income tax

87.5

25.7

136.9

122.4

Income tax expense

(18.9)

(6.3)

(29.4)

(24.4)

Net profit

68.6

19.4

107.5

98.0

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

Items that have been/may be reclassified to profit or loss

Currency translation gain/(loss)

(6.4)

(25.2)

(11.3)

(21.0)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Gain/(loss) on fair value of financial assets at fair value

through other comprehensive income

0.2

0.2

0.3

1.1

Total other comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax

(6.2)

(25.0)

(11.0)

(19.9)

Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to

shareholders

62.4

(5.6)

96.5

78.1

Millions

Millions

Millions

Millions

Weighted average number of common shares (used in calculation of

basic earnings per share)

707.4

704.2

706.2

704.2

Effect of dilution: Share options

16.3

15.5

14.5

14.2

Adjusted weighted average number of common shares (used in

723.7

719.7

720.7

718.4

calculation of diluted earnings per share)

Net earnings/(loss) per share:

- Basic

$0.10

$0.03

$0.15

$0.14

- Diluted

$0.09

$0.03

$0.15

$0.14

The accompanying notes to the interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are an integral part of these financial statements.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023

(in millions of United States dollars)

Share

Contributed

Other

Retained

Total Equity

Capital

Surplus

Reserves

Earnings

$

$

$

$

$

Balance at January 1, 2023

1,230.5

71.1

2.2

369.5

1,673.3

Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period

-

-

(11.0)

107.5

96.5

Issue of shares (net of costs)

(0.2)

-

-

-

(0.2)

Employee share rights:

Share based payments

-

9.8

-

-

9.8

Forfeiture of rights

-

(0.7)

-

-

(0.7)

Exercise of rights

5.9

(12.1)

-

-

(6.2)

Dividends provided for or paid

-

-

-

(7.2)

(7.2)

Balance at June 30, 2023

1,236.2

68.1

(8.8)

469.8

1,765.3

Balance at January 1, 2022

1,230.7

63.9

17.3

236.9

1,548.8

Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period

-

-

(19.9)

98.0

78.1

Issue of shares (net of costs)

(0.1)

-

-

-

(0.1)

Employee share rights:

Share based payments

-

5.0

-

-

5.0

Forfeiture of rights

-

(0.9)

-

-

(0.9)

Balance at June 30, 2022

1,230.6

68.0

(2.6)

334.9

1,630.9

The accompanying notes to the interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are an integral part of these financial statements.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023

(in millions of United States dollars)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30

June 30

June 30

June 30

2023

2022

2023

2022

$

$

$

$

Operating activities

Net profit

68.6

19.4

107.5

98.0

Charges/(credits) not affecting cash

Depreciation and amortization expense

60.2

47.1

105.3

102.4

Net (gain)/loss on disposal of property, plant & equipment

0.7

0.3

0.7

0.3

Foreign exchange (gain)/loss

3.2

16.7

5.3

14.8

Stock based compensation charge

3.6

2.6

9.1

4.1

Amortization of transaction costs/ write off

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.4

Income tax expense/(benefit)

18.9

6.3

29.4

24.4

Non-cash finance costs

-

(3.0)

-

(3.0)

Write down of assets

-

1.2

-

4.4

Changes in working capital

(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables

7.4

(1.0)

(3.1)

(15.8)

(Increase)/decrease in inventories

0.8

(10.6)

(3.3)

(11.0)

(Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables

(4.4)

5.1

(15.7)

7.8

(Decrease)/increase in other working capital

2.5

(4.6)

(8.5)

(3.3)

Net cash provided by operating activities

161.7

79.7

226.9

223.5

Investing activities

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

5.1

0.1

5.1

0.3

Payment for property, plant and equipment

(8.4)

(7.9)

(22.2)

(13.6)

Payment for mining assets: exploration and evaluation

(2.5)

(3.1)

(4.2)

(6.2)

Payment for mining assets: development

(40.4)

(16.8)

(63.0)

(38.5)

Payment for mining assets: in production

(43.2)

(35.9)

(86.7)

(77.5)

Net cash used in investing activities

(89.4)

(63.6)

(171.0)

(135.5)

Financing activities

Repayment of lease liabilities

(7.1)

(6.8)

(13.4)

(13.3)

Repayment of bank borrowings and other loans

(0.3)

(50.5)

(0.6)

(52.7)

Dividends paid to shareholders

(7.2)

-

(7.2)

-

Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities

(14.6)

(57.3)

(21.2)

(66.0)

Effect of exchange rates changes on cash gain/(loss)

(1.1)

(3.3)

(3.3)

(4.8)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

56.6

(44.5)

31.4

17.2

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

58.0

194.7

83.2

133.0

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

114.6

150.2

114.6

150.2

Cash interest paid

(4.9)

(1.8)

(10.2)

(5.7)

Cash interest received

0.4

0.1

0.7

0.2

Income taxes paid

(0.1)

(3.1)

(0.3)

(5.1)

The accompanying notes to the interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are an integral part of these financial statements.

