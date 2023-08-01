UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at June 30, 2023
(in millions of United States dollars)
June 30
December 31
Notes
2023
2022
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
5
114.6
83.2
Trade and other receivables
29.2
34.1
Inventories
6
208.4
147.1
Current tax receivables
-
9.0
Prepayments
23.6
15.5
Total current assets
375.8
288.9
Non-current assets
5
Trade and other receivables
104.3
97.1
Financial assets
6
0.9
0.6
Inventories
152.3
195.8
Deferred tax assets
7
45.1
47.4
Property, plant and equipment
753.0
772.8
Mining assets
8
950.5
888.0
Total non-current assets
2,006.1
2,001.7
TOTAL ASSETS
2,381.9
2,290.6
Blank
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
163.5
174.7
Employee benefits
19.6
18.0
Current tax liabilities
9
19.0
4.5
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
30.0
28.8
Asset retirement obligations
2.1
3.6
Total current liabilities
234.2
229.6
Non-current liabilities
Other obligations
1.0
2.5
Employee benefits
1.2
1.2
Deferred tax liabilities
9
34.2
32.1
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
220.9
224.6
Asset retirement obligations
125.1
127.3
Total non-current liabilities
382.4
387.7
TOTAL LIABILITIES
616.6
617.3
Blank
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
10
Share capital
1,236.2
1,230.5
Retained earnings
469.8
369.5
Contributed surplus
68.1
71.1
Other reserves
(8.8)
2.2
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
1,765.3
1,673.3
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
2,381.9
2,290.6
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
Paul Benson
Sandra M. Dodds
Director
Director
August 1, 2023
August 1, 2023
The accompanying notes to the interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are an integral part of these financial statements.
OceanaGold Corporation
1
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the quarter ended June 30, 2023
(in millions of United States dollars, except per share data)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
June 30
June 30
Notes
2023
2022
2023
2022
$
$
$
$
Revenue
4
301.0
229.4
544.9
515.1
Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization
(121.1)
(119.9)
(239.6)
(234.3)
Depreciation and amortization
(60.2)
(47.1)
(105.3)
(102.4)
General and administration - indirect taxes
(5.1)
(3.8)
(10.7)
(8.3)
General and administration - other
(18.8)
(14.5)
(37.0)
(25.6)
Operating profit
95.8
44.1
152.3
144.5
Other income/(expenses)
9
Interest expense and finance costs
(5.2)
(0.8)
(11.0)
(3.7)
Foreign exchange gain/(loss)
(3.2)
(16.7)
(5.3)
(14.8)
Gain/(loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(0.7)
(0.3)
(0.7)
(0.3)
Total other expenses
(9.1)
(17.8)
(17.0)
(18.8)
Write down of assets
-
(1.2)
-
(4.4)
Interest income
0.4
0.1
0.7
0.2
Other income/(expense)
0.4
0.5
0.9
0.9
Profit before income tax
87.5
25.7
136.9
122.4
Income tax expense
(18.9)
(6.3)
(29.4)
(24.4)
Net profit
68.6
19.4
107.5
98.0
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
Items that have been/may be reclassified to profit or loss
Currency translation gain/(loss)
(6.4)
(25.2)
(11.3)
(21.0)
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Gain/(loss) on fair value of financial assets at fair value
through other comprehensive income
0.2
0.2
0.3
1.1
Total other comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax
(6.2)
(25.0)
(11.0)
(19.9)
Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to
shareholders
62.4
(5.6)
96.5
78.1
Millions
Millions
Millions
Millions
Weighted average number of common shares (used in calculation of
basic earnings per share)
707.4
704.2
706.2
704.2
Effect of dilution: Share options
16.3
15.5
14.5
14.2
Adjusted weighted average number of common shares (used in
723.7
719.7
720.7
718.4
calculation of diluted earnings per share)
Net earnings/(loss) per share:
- Basic
$0.10
$0.03
$0.15
$0.14
- Diluted
$0.09
$0.03
$0.15
$0.14
The accompanying notes to the interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are an integral part of these financial statements.
OceanaGold Corporation
2
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the quarter ended June 30, 2023
(in millions of United States dollars)
Share
Contributed
Other
Retained
Total Equity
Capital
Surplus
Reserves
Earnings
$
$
$
$
$
Balance at January 1, 2023
1,230.5
71.1
2.2
369.5
1,673.3
Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
-
-
(11.0)
107.5
96.5
Issue of shares (net of costs)
(0.2)
-
-
-
(0.2)
Employee share rights:
Share based payments
-
9.8
-
-
9.8
Forfeiture of rights
-
(0.7)
-
-
(0.7)
Exercise of rights
5.9
(12.1)
-
-
(6.2)
Dividends provided for or paid
-
-
-
(7.2)
(7.2)
Balance at June 30, 2023
1,236.2
68.1
(8.8)
469.8
1,765.3
Balance at January 1, 2022
1,230.7
63.9
17.3
236.9
1,548.8
Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
-
-
(19.9)
98.0
78.1
Issue of shares (net of costs)
(0.1)
-
-
-
(0.1)
Employee share rights:
Share based payments
-
5.0
-
-
5.0
Forfeiture of rights
-
(0.9)
-
-
(0.9)
Balance at June 30, 2022
1,230.6
68.0
(2.6)
334.9
1,630.9
The accompanying notes to the interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are an integral part of these financial statements.
OceanaGold Corporation
3
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the quarter ended June 30, 2023
(in millions of United States dollars)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
June 30
June 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
$
$
$
$
Operating activities
Net profit
68.6
19.4
107.5
98.0
Charges/(credits) not affecting cash
Depreciation and amortization expense
60.2
47.1
105.3
102.4
Net (gain)/loss on disposal of property, plant & equipment
0.7
0.3
0.7
0.3
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss
3.2
16.7
5.3
14.8
Stock based compensation charge
3.6
2.6
9.1
4.1
Amortization of transaction costs/ write off
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.4
Income tax expense/(benefit)
18.9
6.3
29.4
24.4
Non-cash finance costs
-
(3.0)
-
(3.0)
Write down of assets
-
1.2
-
4.4
Changes in working capital
(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables
7.4
(1.0)
(3.1)
(15.8)
(Increase)/decrease in inventories
0.8
(10.6)
(3.3)
(11.0)
(Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables
(4.4)
5.1
(15.7)
7.8
(Decrease)/increase in other working capital
2.5
(4.6)
(8.5)
(3.3)
Net cash provided by operating activities
161.7
79.7
226.9
223.5
Investing activities
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
5.1
0.1
5.1
0.3
Payment for property, plant and equipment
(8.4)
(7.9)
(22.2)
(13.6)
Payment for mining assets: exploration and evaluation
(2.5)
(3.1)
(4.2)
(6.2)
Payment for mining assets: development
(40.4)
(16.8)
(63.0)
(38.5)
Payment for mining assets: in production
(43.2)
(35.9)
(86.7)
(77.5)
Net cash used in investing activities
(89.4)
(63.6)
(171.0)
(135.5)
Financing activities
Repayment of lease liabilities
(7.1)
(6.8)
(13.4)
(13.3)
Repayment of bank borrowings and other loans
(0.3)
(50.5)
(0.6)
(52.7)
Dividends paid to shareholders
(7.2)
-
(7.2)
-
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities
(14.6)
(57.3)
(21.2)
(66.0)
Effect of exchange rates changes on cash gain/(loss)
(1.1)
(3.3)
(3.3)
(4.8)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
56.6
(44.5)
31.4
17.2
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
58.0
194.7
83.2
133.0
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
114.6
150.2
114.6
150.2
Cash interest paid
(4.9)
(1.8)
(10.2)
(5.7)
Cash interest received
0.4
0.1
0.7
0.2
Income taxes paid
(0.1)
(3.1)
(0.3)
(5.1)
The accompanying notes to the interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are an integral part of these financial statements.
OceanaGold Corporation
4
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
OceanaGold Corporation published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2023 21:36:13 UTC.