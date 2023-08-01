OceanaGold Corp is a multinational gold producer. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of gold and other mineral mining activities. The Company's operating assets include: the Didipio Mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes Operations in the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi Operation in the North Island of New Zealand, and Haile Gold Mine in the South Carolina of the United States. Its Didipio is an underground gold and copper mine located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines. The Company's Macraes Operations is engaged in gold producing operation. The Company's Waihi Operation in the North Island of New Zealand is an underground and open pit operation. The Company's Haile Gold Mine is an open pit gold mine, located in Kershaw, South Carolina.

Sector Gold