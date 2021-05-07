Log in
    OGC   CA6752221037

OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION

(OGC)
TSX rises 0.94% to 19,472.74

05/07/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.94 percent to 19,472.74 

* Leading the index were OceanaGold Corp , up 17.7%, Tilray Inc, up 14.4%, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc, higher by 12.4%.

* Lagging shares were Centerra Gold Inc, down 30.0%, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, down 18.2%, and NFI Group Inc, lower by 4.0%.

* On the TSX 180 issues rose and 49 fell as a 3.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 45 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 249.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp, Enbridge Inc and Suncor Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group rose 2.06 points, or 1.6%, while the financials sector climbed 1.35 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.17%, or $0.11, to $64.82 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 0.15%, or $0.1, to $68.19.

* The TSX is up 11.7% for the year.

This summary was machine generated May 7 at 21:03 GMT. 


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 651 M - -
Net income 2021 63,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 276 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 1 244 M 1 246 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,34x
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 2 158
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
OceanaGold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2,42 $
Last Close Price 1,77 $
Spread / Highest target 121%
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael H. L. Holmes President, CEO, Director & Executive VP
Scott McQueen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ian MacNevin Reid Non-Executive Chairman
Geoffrey William Raby Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Bristol Sweeney Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION-12.60%1 241
NEWMONT CORPORATION11.69%53 690
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION0.07%41 763
POLYUS-6.62%26 755
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.0.00%19 623
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED2.09%16 689