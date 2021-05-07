TSX rises 0.94% to 19,472.74

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.94 percent to 19,472.74

* Leading the index were OceanaGold Corp , up 17.7%, Tilray Inc, up 14.4%, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc, higher by 12.4%.

* Lagging shares were Centerra Gold Inc, down 30.0%, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, down 18.2%, and NFI Group Inc, lower by 4.0%.

* On the TSX 180 issues rose and 49 fell as a 3.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 45 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 249.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp, Enbridge Inc and Suncor Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group rose 2.06 points, or 1.6%, while the financials sector climbed 1.35 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.17%, or $0.11, to $64.82 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.15%, or $0.1, to $68.19.

* The TSX is up 11.7% for the year.

This summary was machine generated May 7 at 21:03 GMT.