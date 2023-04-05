Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Oceaneering International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OII   US6752321025

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(OII)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-05 pm EDT
17.45 USD    0.00%
05:02pOceaneering Announces Dates for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
04/03Insider Sell: Oceaneering International
MT
03/29Insider Sell: Oceaneering International
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oceaneering Announces Dates for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/05/2023 | 05:02pm EDT
Oceaneering International, Inc. (“Oceaneering”) (NYSE:OII) announces that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The earnings release will be available on Oceaneering’s website at oceaneering.com.

Oceaneering has also scheduled a conference call and webcast related to its first quarter results for Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Interested parties may listen to the call through a webcast link posted in the Investor Relations section of Oceaneering’s website. A replay of the conference call will be made available on the website approximately two hours after the live call concludes.

Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit oceaneering.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 280 M - -
Net income 2023 82,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 170 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 748 M 1 748 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
EV / Sales 2024 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 9 200
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Oceaneering International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 17,45 $
Average target price 22,00 $
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roderick A. Larson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan R. Curtis Senior Vice President-Operations Support
Thomas Jay Collins President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Paul B. Murphy Independent Director
Steven A. Webster Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.23%1 748
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-5.61%72 037
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-13.34%30 044
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-0.95%29 578
NOV INC.-11.78%7 256
TECHNIPFMC PLC12.31%6 042
