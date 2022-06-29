Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Oceaneering International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OII   US6752321025

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(OII)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-29 pm EDT
10.68 USD   -0.65%
05:02pOceaneering Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
06/24OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.(NYSE : OII) added to Russell 2500 Growth Index
CI
06/24OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.(NYSE : OII) added to Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oceaneering Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

06/29/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oceaneering International, Inc. (“Oceaneering”) (NYSE:OII) announces that it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The earnings release will be available on Oceaneering’s website at www.oceaneering.com.

Oceaneering also has scheduled a conference call and webcast related to its second quarter results for Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Interested parties may listen to the call through a webcast link posted in the Investor Relations section of Oceaneering’s website. A replay of the conference call will be made available on the website approximately two hours after the live call concludes.

Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.
05:02pOceaneering Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Cal..
BU
06/24OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.(NYSE : OII) added to Russell 2500 Growth Index
CI
06/24OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.(NYSE : OII) added to Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
06/24OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.(NYSE : OII) added to Russell Small Cap Comp Growth Index
CI
06/24OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.(NYSE : OII) added to Russell 2000 Growth Index
CI
06/24OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.(NYSE : OII) added to Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
06/23INSIDER BUY : Oceaneering International
MT
06/15Cowen & Co Adjusts Oceaneering International Price Target to $15 From $17, Maintains Ma..
MT
06/15Oceaneering to Present at the J.P. Morgan Energy Conference
BU
06/10Oceaneering International Unit Working With Raytheon's Collins Aerospace on NASA Spaces..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 059 M - -
Net income 2022 15,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 100 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 71,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 078 M 1 078 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 8 500
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Oceaneering International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 10,75 $
Average target price 17,94 $
Spread / Average Target 66,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roderick A. Larson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan R. Curtis Senior Vice President-Operations Support
Thomas Jay Collins President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Paul B. Murphy Independent Director
Steven A. Webster Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.-4.95%1 078
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED19.83%52 256
HALLIBURTON COMPANY40.93%29 937
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY22.36%29 606
NOV INC.27.82%6 803
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-10.58%4 031