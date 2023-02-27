Advanced search
    OII   US6752321025

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(OII)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-27 pm EST
21.49 USD   +8.59%
04:17pOceaneering International Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/24OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
02/24Transcript : Oceaneering International, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2023
CI
Oceaneering Announces McEvoy to Succeed Collins as Chairman of The Board of Directors

02/27/2023 | 05:02pm EST
Oceaneering International, Inc. (“Oceaneering”) (NYSE:OII) announced that T. Jay Collins will retire as a member and Chairman of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) immediately following the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and that M. Kevin McEvoy will succeed Mr. Collins as Chairman.

Mr. McEvoy has been a director of Oceaneering since 2011. He served as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of Oceaneering from 2011 to 2017, and as President of Oceaneering from 2011 to 2015. Mr. McEvoy also previously served as Chief Operating Officer of Oceaneering from 2010 until 2011 and as Executive Vice President from 2006 to 2008. His service with Oceaneering began in 1979 with Solus Ocean Systems, Inc., which was acquired by Oceaneering in 1984. Mr. McEvoy also serves as the Independent Lead Director of EMCOR Group, Inc.

Mr. Collins has served on the Board since 2002 and as Chairman since May 2021. Mr. Collins served as Oceaneering’s Chief Executive Officer from 2006 to 2011 and its President from 2002 to 2006. Mr. Collins previously held other executive positions with Oceaneering, joining the Company as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in 1993. Mr. Collins stated, “I have been honored to serve with Oceaneering and am very pleased that the Board has selected Kevin McEvoy to assume the role of Chairman. Kevin brings deep experience and expertise in energy, aerospace and defense, all of which gives me great confidence in the future for Oceaneering.”

Roderick A. Larson, Oceaneering’s President and CEO, stated, “My fellow board members and I thank Jay for his thoughtful leadership over nearly 30 years of service. His drive for operational excellence and commitment to safety was instrumental in Oceaneering becoming the recognized international enterprise that it is today, with technology-enabled services and products serving a broad range of markets, including energy production, energy transition, autonomous mobile robotics, aerospace and defense and digital solutions. I look forward to working with the Board under Kevin’s leadership, as we continue to grow the company and advance our robotics expertise.”

Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 272 M - -
Net income 2023 84,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 170 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 984 M 1 984 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
EV / Sales 2024 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 9 200
Free-Float 88,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 19,79 $
Average target price 18,75 $
Spread / Average Target -5,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roderick A. Larson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan R. Curtis Senior Vice President-Operations Support
Thomas Jay Collins President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Paul B. Murphy Independent Director
Steven A. Webster Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.13.15%1 984
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED0.86%76 976
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-6.00%33 443
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY2.88%30 721
NOV INC.3.64%8 505
TECHNIPFMC PLC24.86%6 730