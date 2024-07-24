Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE:OII) today reported net income of $35.0 million, or $0.34 per share, on revenue of $669 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Adjusted net income was $28.6 million, or $0.28 per share, reflecting the impact of $(1.0) million of pre-tax adjustments associated with foreign exchange gains recognized during the quarter, along with $(5.5) million of expenses related to discrete tax adjustments.
Summary of Results
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Jun 30,
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
Revenue
$
668,808
$
597,910
$
599,092
$
1,267,900
$
1,134,897
Income (Loss) from Operations
60,364
49,199
36,693
97,057
75,949
Net Income (Loss)
34,997
19,002
15,135
50,132
23,062
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
$
0.34
$
0.19
$
0.15
$
0.49
$
0.23
For the second quarter of 2024:
- Net income was $35.0 million and consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $85.9 million
- Consolidated operating income was $60.4 million
- Cash flow provided by operating activities was $52.6 million and free cash flow was $29.8 million, with an ending cash position of $383 million
As of June 30, 2024:
- Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV): fleet count was 250; Q2 utilization was 70%; and Q2 average revenue per day utilized was $10,528
- Manufactured Products backlog was $713 million
Roderick A. Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceaneering, stated, "Activity levels in our energy-related businesses, led by Subsea Robotics (SSR), increased and outperformed our expectations. Our adjusted EBITDA was in line with our guidance and consensus estimates. Compared to the same quarter last year, our consolidated second quarter operating income was 23% higher on a 12% increase in revenue, with higher revenue in all of our business segments and improved operating income in SSR and Manufactured Products.
"As evidenced by our recently announced contract awards, we anticipate continued high levels of activity in our offshore markets throughout the remainder of the year, partially offset by lower expectations in our Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech) segment. As a result, we are narrowing our consolidated adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $340 million to $370 million. We continue to expect positive free cash flow generation for 2024 in the range of $110 million to $150 million."
Second Quarter 2024 Segment Results v. Second Quarter 2023 Segment Results
SSR second quarter 2024 operating income of $61.8 million was 46% higher than the second quarter of 2023. EBITDA margin improved to 34%, as compared to the 30% margin for the same period in 2023.
ROV revenue per day utilized of $10,528 was 16% higher, utilization was flat at 70%, and ROV days utilized were relatively flat at 15,839. ROV fleet use during the quarter was 64% in drill support and 36% in vessel-based activity, compared to 61% and 39%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023.
Manufactured Products operating income for the second quarter improved 35% on a 12% increase in revenue, with operating income margin improving to 10%. Backlog was $713 million on June 30, 2024, an increase of $295 million year-over-year. The book-to-bill ratio was 1.56 for the 12-month period ending June 30, 2024, as compared to the book-to-bill ratio of 1.19 for the same period last year.
Offshore Projects Group (OPG) operating income for the second quarter declined 23% on a 10% increase in revenue compared to the second quarter of 2023, due to the timing of pre-contract award costs that were expensed during the quarter and changes in project mix. Operating income margin declined to 9% from 13% in the same period in 2023.
As compared to the second quarter of 2023, Integrity Management and Digital Solutions (IMDS) operating income and operating income margin decreased on a 16% increase in revenue.
While ADTech experienced a 4% increase in revenue in the second quarter, operating income declined significantly as compared to the same period last year, due to a reserve taken during the quarter for a contract dispute as well as lower activity levels in our space systems business.
At the corporate level, Unallocated Expenses of $39.7 million were in line with guidance for the quarter but higher than the same period last year.
Third Quarter 2024 Guidance
On a consolidated basis, third quarter 2024 operating results are expected to continue to improve sequentially, with EBITDA in the range of $95 million to $105 million on a low- to mid-single digit percentage increase in revenue. At the segment level, for the third quarter of 2024, as compared to the second quarter 2024:
- SSR activity levels and operating profitability are expected to improve slightly;
- Manufactured Products revenue is forecasted to be higher with lower operating profitability;
- OPG revenue is expected to be similar to the second quarter of 2024 while generating significantly higher operating profitability;
- IMDS activity levels and operating profitability are expected to be relatively flat;
- ADTech revenue is projected to be flat with significantly higher operating profitability; and
- Unallocated Expenses are forecasted to be in the $40 million range.
Updated Full-Year 2024 Guidance
Full-year 2024 consolidated and segment guidance remains the same as previously provided, except as follows:
- Consolidated adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $340 million to $370 million,
- Net income is expected in the range of $130 million to $150 million; and
- ADTech operating income and margins are expected to be lower as compared to 2023.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share; EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (as well as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins); and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impacts of certain identified items. Reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP measures are shown in the tables Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share (EPS), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins, Free Cash Flow, 2024 Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Estimates, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins by Segment. These tables are included below under the caption Reconciliations of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Information.
- Tables follow on next page -
OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Jun 30, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
(in thousands)
ASSETS
Current assets (including cash and cash equivalents of $382,873 and $461,566)
$
1,337,130
$
1,305,659
Net property and equipment
416,490
424,293
Other assets
551,246
509,054
Total Assets
$
2,304,866
$
2,239,006
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
$
776,945
$
732,476
Long-term debt
479,378
477,058
Other long-term liabilities
391,448
395,389
Equity
657,095
634,083
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
2,304,866
$
2,239,006
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Revenue
$
668,808
$
597,910
$
599,092
$
1,267,900
$
1,134,897
Cost of services and products
548,597
496,830
506,708
1,055,305
956,252
Gross margin
120,211
101,080
92,384
212,595
178,645
Selling, general and administrative expense
59,847
51,881
55,691
115,538
102,696
Income (loss) from operations
60,364
49,199
36,693
97,057
75,949
Interest income
2,402
4,154
3,040
5,442
8,620
Interest expense
(9,516
)
(9,517
)
(9,204
)
(18,720
)
(18,800
)
Equity in income (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates
295
479
169
464
1,118
Other income (expense), net
1,759
(5,846
)
1,480
3,239
(5,768
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
55,304
38,469
32,178
87,482
61,119
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
20,307
19,467
17,043
37,350
38,057
Net Income (Loss)
$
34,997
$
19,002
$
15,135
$
50,132
$
23,062
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
102,472
102,004
102,250
102,361
102,017
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.34
$
0.19
$
0.15
$
0.49
$
0.23
SEGMENT INFORMATION
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
($ in thousands)
Subsea Robotics
Revenue
$
214,985
$
186,512
$
186,932
$
401,917
$
355,673
Operating income (loss)
$
61,750
$
42,227
$
44,237
$
105,987
$
75,881
Operating income (loss) %
29
%
23
%
24
%
26
%
21
%
ROV days available
22,750
22,750
22,750
45,500
45,250
ROV days utilized
15,839
16,032
14,536
30,375
30,260
ROV utilization
70
%
70
%
64
%
67
%
67
%
Manufactured Products
Revenue
$
139,314
$
124,882
$
129,453
$
268,767
$
237,821
Operating income (loss)
$
14,369
$
10,607
$
13,190
$
27,559
$
21,887
Operating income (loss) %
10
%
8
%
10
%
10
%
9
%
Backlog at end of period
$
713,000
$
418,000
$
597,000
$
713,000
$
418,000
Offshore Projects Group
Revenue
$
144,058
$
130,547
$
115,054
$
259,112
$
234,854
Operating income (loss)
$
13,248
$
17,132
$
844
$
14,092
$
22,646
Operating income (loss) %
9
%
13
%
1
%
5
%
10
%
Integrity Management & Digital Solutions
Revenue
$
73,492
$
63,166
$
69,690
$
143,182
$
123,249
Operating income (loss)
$
3,473
$
3,844
$
3,615
$
7,088
$
6,926
Operating income (loss) %
5
%
6
%
5
%
5
%
6
%
Aerospace and Defense Technologies
Revenue
$
96,959
$
92,803
$
97,963
$
194,922
$
183,300
Operating income (loss)
$
7,244
$
11,357
$
12,808
$
20,052
$
19,853
Operating income (loss) %
7
%
12
%
13
%
10
%
11
%
Unallocated Expenses
Operating income (loss)
$
(39,720
)
$
(35,968
)
$
(38,001
)
$
(77,721
)
$
(71,244
)
Total
Revenue
$
668,808
$
597,910
$
599,092
$
1,267,900
$
1,134,897
Operating income (loss)
$
60,364
$
49,199
$
36,693
$
97,057
$
75,949
Operating income (loss) %
9
%
8
%
6
%
8
%
7
%
The above Segment Information does not include adjustments for non-recurring transactions. See the tables below under the caption "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Information" for financial measures that our management considers in evaluating our ongoing operations.
SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
(in thousands)
Capital Expenditures, including Acquisitions
$
22,858
$
22,428
$
25,518
$
48,376
$
40,736
Depreciation and Amortization:
Energy Services and Products
Subsea Robotics
$
11,981
$
13,356
$
12,810
$
24,791
$
28,296
Manufactured Products
3,237
3,013
3,175
6,412
6,057
Offshore Projects Group
5,584
6,976
6,435
12,019
14,104
Integrity Management & Digital Solutions
1,803
939
1,259
3,062
1,797
Total Energy Services and Products
22,605
24,284
23,679
46,284
50,254
Aerospace and Defense Technologies
616
632
603
1,219
1,285
Unallocated Expenses
2,759
1,130
2,776
5,535
2,328
Total Depreciation and Amortization
$
25,980
$
26,046
$
27,058
$
53,038
$
53,867
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
In addition to financial results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this Press Release also includes non-GAAP financial measures (as defined under certain rules and regulations promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission). We have included Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share, each of which excludes the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the tables that follow. As a result, these amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these are useful measures for investors to review because they provide consistent measures of the underlying results of our ongoing business. Furthermore, our management uses these measures as measures of the performance of our operations. We have also included disclosures of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), EBITDA Margins, 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Estimates, and Free Cash Flow, as well as the following by segment: EBITDA, EBITDA Margins, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins. We define EBITDA Margin as EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins and related information by segment exclude the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the tables that follow. EBITDA and EBITDA Margins, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins, and related information by segment are each non-GAAP financial measures. We define Free Cash Flow as cash flow provided by operating activities less organic capital expenditures (i.e., purchases of property and equipment other than those in business acquisitions). We have included these disclosures in this press release because EBITDA, EBITDA Margins and Free Cash Flow are widely used by investors for valuation purposes and for comparing our financial performance with the performance of other companies in our industry, and the adjusted amounts thereof provide more consistent measures than the unadjusted amounts. Furthermore, our management uses these measures for purposes of evaluating our financial performance. Our presentation of EBITDA, EBITDA Margins and Free Cash Flow (and the Adjusted amounts thereof) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures other companies report. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as substitutes for our reported operating results, cash flows or any other measure prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP. The tables that follow provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share (EPS)
For the Three Months Ended
Jun 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2024
Net Income (Loss)
Diluted EPS
Net Income (Loss)
Diluted EPS
Net Income (Loss)
Diluted EPS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net income (loss) and diluted EPS as reported in accordance with GAAP
$
34,997
$
0.34
$
19,002
$
0.19
$
15,135
$
0.15
Pre-tax adjustments for the effects of:
Foreign currency (gains) losses
(1,034
)
4,845
(2,197
)
Total pre-tax adjustments
(1,034
)
4,845
(2,197
)
Tax effect on pre-tax adjustments at the applicable jurisdictional statutory rate in effect for respective periods
70
(2,387
)
790
Discrete tax items:
Share-based compensation
(48
)
(3
)
(1,926
)
Uncertain tax positions
1,706
4,312
(149
)
Valuation allowances
520
(8,678
)
4,571
Other
(7,645
)
1,563
(2,336
)
Total discrete tax adjustments
(5,467
)
(2,806
)
160
Total of adjustments
(6,431
)
(348
)
(1,247
)
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
$
28,566
$
0.28
$
18,654
$
0.18
$
13,888
$
0.14
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding utilized for Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
102,472
102,004
102,250
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Net Income (Loss)
Diluted EPS
Net Income (Loss)
Diluted EPS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net income (loss) and diluted EPS as reported in accordance with GAAP
$
50,132
$
0.49
$
23,062
$
0.23
Pre-tax adjustments for the effects of:
Foreign currency (gains) losses
(3,231
)
4,578
Total pre-tax adjustments
(3,231
)
4,578
Tax effect on pre-tax adjustments at the applicable jurisdictional statutory rate in effect for respective periods
860
(2,303
)
Discrete tax items:
Share-based compensation
(1,974
)
(1,370
)
Uncertain tax positions
1,557
4,401
Valuation allowances
5,091
(5,102
)
Other
(9,981
)
770
Total discrete tax adjustments
(5,307
)
(1,301
)
Total of adjustments
(7,678
)
974
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
$
42,454
$
0.41
$
24,036
$
0.24
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding utilized for Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
102,361
102,017
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
($ in thousands)
Net income (loss)
$
34,997
$
19,002
$
15,135
$
50,132
$
23,062
Depreciation and amortization
25,980
26,046
27,058
53,038
53,867
Subtotal
60,977
45,048
42,193
103,170
76,929
Interest expense, net of interest income
7,114
5,363
6,164
13,278
10,180
Amortization included in interest expense
(1,504
)
37
(1,479
)
(2,983
)
63
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
20,307
19,467
17,043
37,350
38,057
EBITDA
86,894
69,915
63,921
150,815
125,229
Adjustments for the effects of:
Foreign currency (gains) losses
(1,034
)
4,845
(2,197
)
(3,231
)
4,578
Total of adjustments
(1,034
)
4,845
(2,197
)
(3,231
)
4,578
Adjusted EBITDA
$
85,860
$
74,760
$
61,724
$
147,584
$
129,807
Revenue
$
668,808
$
597,910
$
599,092
$
1,267,900
$
1,134,897
EBITDA margin %
13
%
12
%
11
%
12
%
11
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin %
13
%
13
%
10
%
12
%
11
%
Free Cash Flow
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
(in thousands)
Net Income (loss)
$
34,997
$
19,002
$
15,135
$
50,132
$
23,062
Non-cash adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
25,980
26,046
27,058
53,038
53,867
Other non-cash
1,744
2,923
2,682
4,426
2,735
Other increases (decreases) in cash from operating activities
(10,098
)
(27,520
)
(114,592
)
(124,690
)
(102,132
)
Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities
52,623
20,451
(69,717
)
(17,094
)
(22,468
)
Purchases of property and equipment
(22,858
)
(22,428
)
(25,518
)
(48,376
)
(40,736
)
Free Cash Flow
$
29,765
$
(1,977
)
$
(95,235
)
$
(65,470
)
$
(63,204
)
2024 Adjusted EBITDA Estimates
For the Three Months Ending
September 30, 2024
Low
High
(in thousands)
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
65,000
$
70,000
Depreciation and amortization
24,000
28,000
Subtotal
89,000
98,000
Interest expense, net of interest income
6,000
7,000
Adjusted EBITDA
$
95,000
$
105,000
For the Year Ending
December 31, 2024
Low
High
(in thousands)
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
215,000
$
232,000
Depreciation and amortization
100,000
110,000
Subtotal
315,000
342,000
Interest expense, net of interest income
25,000
28,000
Adjusted EBITDA
$
340,000
$
370,000
2024 Free Cash Flow Estimate
For the Year Ending
December 31, 2024
Low
High
(in thousands)
Net income (loss)
$
130,000
$
150,000
Depreciation and amortization
100,000
110,000
Other increases (decreases) in cash from operating activities
(10,000
)
20,000
Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities
220,000
280,000
Purchases of property and equipment
(110,000
)
(130,000
)
Free Cash Flow
$
110,000
$
150,000
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins by Segment
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
SSR
MP
OPG
IMDS
ADTech
Unallocated
Total
($ in thousands)
Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP
$
61,750
$
14,369
$
13,248
$
3,473
$
7,244
$
(39,720
)
$
60,364
Adjustments for the effects of:
Depreciation and amortization
11,981
3,237
5,584
1,803
616
2,759
25,980
Other pre-tax
—
—
—
—
—
550
550
EBITDA
73,731
17,606
18,832
5,276
7,860
(36,411
)
86,894
Adjustments for the effects of:
Foreign currency (gains) losses
—
—
—
—
—
(1,034
)
(1,034
)
Total of adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
(1,034
)
(1,034
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
73,731
$
17,606
$
18,832
$
5,276
$
7,860
$
(37,445
)
$
85,860
Revenue
$
214,985
$
139,314
$
144,058
$
73,492
$
96,959
$
668,808
Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP
29
%
10
%
9
%
5
%
7
%
9
%
EBITDA Margin
34
%
13
%
13
%
7
%
8
%
13
%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
34
%
13
%
13
%
7
%
8
%
13
%
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
SSR
MP
OPG
IMDS
ADTech
Unallocated
Total
($ in thousands)
Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP
$
42,227
$
10,607
$
17,132
$
3,844
$
11,357
$
(35,968
)
$
49,199
Adjustments for the effects of:
Depreciation and amortization
13,356
3,013
6,976
939
632
1,130
26,046
Other pre-tax
—
—
—
—
—
(5,330
)
(5,330
)
EBITDA
55,583
13,620
24,108
4,783
11,989
(40,168
)
69,915
Adjustments for the effects of:
Foreign currency (gains) losses
—
—
—
—
—
4,845
4,845
Total of adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
4,845
4,845
Adjusted EBITDA
$
55,583
$
13,620
$
24,108
$
4,783
$
11,989
$
(35,323
)
$
74,760
Revenue
$
186,512
$
124,882
$
130,547
$
63,166
$
92,803
$
597,910
Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP
23
%
8
%
13
%
6
%
12
%
8
%
EBITDA Margin
30
%
11
%
18
%
8
%
13
%
12
%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
30
%
11
%
18
%
8
%
13
%
13
%
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
SSR
MP
OPG
IMDS
ADTech
Unallocated
Total
($ in thousands)
Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP
$
44,237
$
13,190
$
844
$
3,615
$
12,808
$
(38,001
)
$
36,693
Adjustments for the effects of:
Depreciation and amortization
12,810
3,175
6,435
1,259
603
2,776
27,058
Other pre-tax
—
—
—
—
—
170
170
EBITDA
57,047
16,365
7,279
4,874
13,411
(35,055
)
63,921
Adjustments for the effects of:
Foreign currency (gains) losses
—
—
—
—
—
(2,197
)
(2,197
)
Total of adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
(2,197
)
(2,197
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
57,047
$
16,365
$
7,279
$
4,874
$
13,411
$
(37,252
)
$
61,724
Revenue
$
186,932
$
129,453
$
115,054
$
69,690
$
97,963
$
599,092
Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP
24
%
10
%
1
%
5
%
13
%
6
%
EBITDA Margin
31
%
13
%
6
%
7
%
14
%
11
%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
31
%
13
%
6
%
7
%
14
%
10
%
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins by Segment
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
SSR
MP
OPG
IMDS
ADTech
Unallocated
Total
($ in thousands)
Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP
$
105,987
$
27,559
$
14,092
$
7,088
$
20,052
$
(77,721
)
$
97,057
Adjustments for the effects of:
Depreciation and amortization
24,791
6,412
12,019
3,062
1,219
5,535
53,038
Other pre-tax
—
—
—
—
—
720
720
EBITDA
130,778
33,971
26,111
10,150
21,271
(71,466
)
150,815
Adjustments for the effects of:
Foreign currency (gains) losses
—
—
—
—
—
(3,231
)
(3,231
)
Total of adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
(3,231
)
(3,231
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
130,778
$
33,971
$
26,111
$
10,150
$
21,271
$
(74,697
)
$
147,584
Revenue
$
401,917
$
268,767
$
259,112
$
143,182
$
194,922
$
1,267,900
Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP
26
%
10
%
5
%
5
%
10
%
8
%
EBITDA Margin
33
%
13
%
10
%
7
%
11
%
12
%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
33
%
13
%
10
%
7
%
11
%
12
%
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
SSR
MP
OPG
IMDS
ADTech
Unallocated
Total
($ in thousands)
Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP
$
75,881
$
21,887
$
22,646
$
6,926
$
19,853
$
(71,244
)
$
75,949
Adjustments for the effects of:
Depreciation and amortization
28,296
6,057
14,104
1,797
1,285
2,328
53,867
Other pre-tax
—
—
—
—
—
(4,587
)
(4,587
)
EBITDA
104,177
27,944
36,750
8,723
21,138
(73,503
)
125,229
Adjustments for the effects of:
Foreign currency (gains) losses
—
—
—
—
—
4,578
4,578
Total of adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
4,578
4,578
Adjusted EBITDA
$
104,177
$
27,944
$
36,750
$
8,723
$
21,138
$
(68,925
)
$
129,807
Revenue
$
355,673
$
237,821
$
234,854
$
123,249
$
183,300
$
1,134,897
Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP
21
%
9
%
10
%
6
%
11
%
7
%
EBITDA Margin
29
%
12
%
16
%
7
%
12
%
11
%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
29
%
12
%
16
%
7
%
12
%
11
%
