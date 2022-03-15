Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Oceaneering International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OII   US6752321025

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(OII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oceaneering to Participate at the 2022 Piper Sandler Energy Conference

03/15/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE:OII) announced today that Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Mark Peterson, and Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, Witland LeBlanc, will meet with institutional investors at the Piper Sandler Energy Conference on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

The conference handout will be available on the Investor Relations page of Oceaneering's website at www.oceaneering.com after market close on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainments industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.
05:02pOceaneering to Participate at the 2022 Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference
BU
03/07Piper Sandler Adjusts Oceaneering International Price Target to $22.50 From $21, Mainta..
MT
03/01OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/28OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL : Awarded Maintenance Engineering Framework Agreement
PU
02/25OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
02/25SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Add to Prior Gains After Crude Oil Trims Decline
MT
02/25SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Surging With Broader Friday Market, Resisting Steep Slide in..
MT
02/25Oceaneering International, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Quarter of 202..
CI
02/25TRANSCRIPT : Oceaneering International, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 25, 2022
CI
02/25SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Friday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 051 M - -
Net income 2022 26,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 69,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 58,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 513 M 1 513 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 8 500
Free-Float -
Chart OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Oceaneering International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 15,18 $
Average target price 18,33 $
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roderick A. Larson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan R. Curtis Senior Vice President-Operations Support
Thomas Jay Collins President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Paul B. Murphy Independent Director
Steven A. Webster Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.34.22%1 513
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED38.73%58 311
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY53.70%35 255
HALLIBURTON COMPANY58.99%32 672
NOV INC.46.05%7 771
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-6.48%4 378