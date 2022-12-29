Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Oceaneering International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OII   US6752321025

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(OII)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-28 pm EST
16.58 USD   -4.77%
08:01aOceaneering to Participate at the 2023 Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference
BU
12/20Oceaneering International Names Jennifer Simons Chief Legal Officer
MT
12/19Oceaneering Appoints Jennifer Simons to Succeed David Lawrence as Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oceaneering to Participate at the 2023 Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference

12/29/2022 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE:OII) announced today that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Alan R. Curtis and Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Mark Peterson, will meet with institutional investors at the Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

The latest Investor Relations presentation is available on the Investor Relations page of Oceaneering's website at www.oceaneering.com.

Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.
08:01aOceaneering to Participate at the 2023 Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology..
BU
12/20Oceaneering International Names Jennifer Simons Chief Legal Officer
MT
12/19Oceaneering Appoints Jennifer Simons to Succeed David Lawrence as Senior Vice President..
BU
12/19Oceaneering International, Inc. Announces Executive Changes, on or About January 1, 202..
CI
12/14Oceaneering International : Secures Multi-Year Subsea and Seabed Warfare Contract with U.S..
PU
12/07Oceaneering International Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11/18Oceaneering International Inc : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amend..
AQ
11/07Oceaneering International : to Support Jacobs on NASA JETS II Contract Team
PU
10/28OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
10/27Transcript : Oceaneering International, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27, ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 082 M - -
Net income 2022 22,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 158 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 75,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 662 M 1 662 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 8 500
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Oceaneering International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 16,58 $
Average target price 16,57 $
Spread / Average Target -0,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roderick A. Larson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan R. Curtis Senior Vice President-Operations Support
Thomas Jay Collins President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Paul B. Murphy Independent Director
Steven A. Webster Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.46.60%1 662
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED75.63%74 586
HALLIBURTON COMPANY66.51%34 578
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY22.07%28 592
NOV INC.48.56%7 907
TECHNIPFMC PLC100.68%5 304