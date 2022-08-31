Log in
    OII   US6752321025

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(OII)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-31 pm EDT
8.850 USD   -1.12%
05:02pOceaneering to Present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
BU
09:11aOceaneering Forms Inspection Technology Collaboration with InnetiQs
AQ
08/30OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL : 2022 Second Quarter Investor Presentation
PU
Oceaneering to Present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

08/31/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE:OII) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Roderick A. Larson will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Mr. Larson and other members of management will also host meetings with institutional investors.

The conference handout is available on the Investor Relations page of Oceaneering’s website at www.oceaneering.com.

Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore energy industry. Through the use of its applied technology expertise, Oceaneering also serves the defense, aerospace, and entertainment industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 077 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 145 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 897 M 897 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 8 500
Free-Float 88,6%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,95 $
Average target price 15,33 $
Spread / Average Target 71,3%
Managers and Directors
Roderick A. Larson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan R. Curtis Senior Vice President-Operations Support
Thomas Jay Collins President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Paul B. Murphy Independent Director
Steven A. Webster Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.-20.87%897
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED29.15%54 709
HALLIBURTON COMPANY32.71%27 526
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY4.11%25 344
NOV INC.32.77%7 067
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-10.24%4 162