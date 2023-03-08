Advanced search
    OII   US6752321025

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(OII)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-08 pm EST
21.02 USD   -1.13%
05:03pOceaneering to Present at the J.P. Morgan 2023 Industrials Conference
BU
03/02Barclays Raises Oceaneering International's Price Target to $22 From $13, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
02/28Oceaneering International Names M. Kevin McEvoy Chairman; T. Jay Collins to Retire
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oceaneering to Present at the J.P. Morgan 2023 Industrials Conference

03/08/2023 | 05:03pm EST
Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE:OII) announced today that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Alan R. Curtis will make a presentation at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference in New York on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Mr. Curtis and Mark Peterson, Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, will also meet with institutional investors.

Oceaneering’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of Oceaneering's website at www.oceaneering.com after market close on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 260 M - -
Net income 2023 84,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 170 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 129 M 2 129 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
EV / Sales 2024 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 9 200
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Oceaneering International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 21,26 $
Average target price 21,13 $
Spread / Average Target -0,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roderick A. Larson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan R. Curtis Senior Vice President-Operations Support
Thomas Jay Collins President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Paul B. Murphy Independent Director
Steven A. Webster Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.21.56%2 129
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED1.08%77 148
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-1.25%34 221
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY9.28%32 106
NOV INC.9.10%8 953
TECHNIPFMC PLC24.45%6 708