  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Oceaneering International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OII   US6752321025

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(OII)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-06-14 pm EDT
17.42 USD   -1.41%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oceaneering to Present at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

06/14/2023 | 05:02pm EDT
Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE:OII) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Roderick A. Larson will make a presentation at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference in New York on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Alan R. Curtis and Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Mark Peterson, will also meet with institutional investors.

Oceaneering’s First Quarter 2023 Investor Presentation is available on the Investor Relations page of Oceaneering's website at www.oceaneering.com.

Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.


All news about OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.
05:02pOceaneering to Present at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference
BU
05/05Oceaneering International Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/02Oceaneering to Participate at CITI 2023 Energy and Climate Technology Conference
BU
04/28Tranche Update on Oceaneering International, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on De..
CI
04/28OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
04/27Transcript : Oceaneering International, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 27, ..
CI
04/27Oceaneering International Swings to Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Increases
MT
04/26Oceaneering International : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/26Earnings Flash (OII) OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL Reports Q1 Revenue $537M, vs. Street Est..
MT
04/26Earnings Flash (OII) OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL Posts Q1 EPS $0.05, vs. Street Est of $0..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 339 M - -
Net income 2023 74,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 92,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 781 M 1 781 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 9 200
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Oceaneering International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 17,67 $
Average target price 21,75 $
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roderick A. Larson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan R. Curtis Senior Vice President-Operations Support
M. Kevin McEvoy Chairman
Paul B. Murphy Independent Director
Steven A. Webster Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.03%1 781
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-10.29%68 359
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY0.88%30 543
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-19.36%29 502
TECHNIPFMC PLC20.51%6 487
NOV INC.-27.48%5 965
