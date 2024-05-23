It has been two years since OceanFirst Financial Corp. published our initial Environmental, Social and Governance Report ("ESG Report"). Since that time, the business environment has been continually barraged by new economic realities, shifting customer demands, and technological changes. While we have moved beyond the worst ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was a major subject of our last ESG Report, our society has been facing such challenges as high inflation, elevated interest rates, and geopolitical tensions that have implications for our domestic economic well-being.

The potential volatility caused by these and other external forces makes it all the more important for businesses to operate from a solid and stable foundation - embodied in sustainable ESG policies and practices. By demonstrating leadership with regards to ESG matters, we are expressing a commitment to serve all our stakeholders in a responsible manner.

We recognize that the way we approach ESG issues has a broad impact on our customers, employees, stockholders, communities, and society, as well as on the way our organization manages risk, drives long-term financial performance, and creates enterprise value.

We have all heard the advice that to understand someone's experiences, needs and concerns, we must "walk a mile in their shoes." In 2023, we decided to do exactly that, launching an initiative to listen to and learn firsthand about the needs of our communities by literally walking their streets. A number of OceanFirst executives, myself included, engaged in a series

of what we call "walkabouts" - meeting with local organizations and community leaders in their backyards, visiting neighborhoods, and seeing what local people