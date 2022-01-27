OceanFirst Financial : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY AND ANNUAL EARNINGS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8-K 01/27/2022 | 05:36pm EST Send by mail :

RED BANK, NEW JERSEY, JANUARY 27, 2022…OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:"OCFC"), (the "Company"), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the "Bank"), announced net income available to common stockholders of $21.7 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $32.1 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported net income available to common stockholders of $106.1 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, as compared to $61.2 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the prior year. Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to "Selected Quarterly Financial Data" for additional information regarding the metrics): For the Three Months Ended, For the Years Ended, Performance Ratios (Annualized): December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Return on average assets 0.72 % 0.78 % 1.09 % 0.91 % 0.55 % Return on average stockholders' equity 5.65 6.05 8.65 7.02 4.20 Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (a) 8.59 9.20 13.43 10.73 6.59 Efficiency ratio 72.04 67.43 59.86 63.50 63.70 Net interest margin 2.99 2.93 2.97 2.93 3.16 (a) Return on average tangible stockholders' equity, a non-GAAP ("generally accepted accounting principles") measure, excludes the impact of intangible assets and goodwill from both assets and stockholders' equity. Refer to "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures and impact per period.



Core earnings1 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 amounted to $28.5 million and $111.2 million, respectively, or $0.48 and $1.86 per diluted share, respectively. Non-core operations had an adverse impact, net of tax, of $6.8 million and $5.1 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. For the Three Months Ended, For the Years Ended, December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, Core Ratios1 (Annualized): 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Return on average assets 0.95 % 0.90 % 0.78 % 0.95 % 0.64 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity 11.30 10.62 9.71 11.25 7.77 Efficiency ratio 62.57 62.22 59.69 60.84 57.81

Key developments for the recent quarter are described below: •Loan Growth: Total loan growth for the quarter was $441.0 million. Excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans of $29.6 million, total loan growth was $470.6 million for the quarter, reflecting record loan originations of $989.0 million and the purchase of a residential loan pool of $82.2 million. The committed loan pipeline remains strong at a record level of $671.0 million. •Strengthening Margin: Net interest margin increased to 2.99%, from 2.93% in the prior linked quarter, largely driven by the reduction in excess liquidity to fund loan growth. Cost of deposits decreased two basis points to 0.20%, from 0.22% for the prior linked quarter, reflecting improved deposit quality. 1 Core earnings, a non-GAAP measure, and ratios derived from core earnings, for the periods presented, excludes merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, net loss (gain) on equity investments, Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advance prepayment fees, gain on sale of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, the opening credit loss expense under the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") model related to the acquisitions of Two River Bancorp ("Two River") and Country Bank Holding Company, Inc. ("Country Bank") and the income tax effect of these items, (collectively referred to as "non-core" operations). Refer to "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures and impact per period. 2

•Branch Consolidations: The Company consolidated nine branches during the fourth quarter for a total of 67 branches consolidated. The branch consolidation expense was $7.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Average deposits per branch totaled $207.1 million as of December 31, 2021. Additionally, the Company expects to consolidate another 10 branches in the first quarter of 2022. •Subordinated Debt: The Company has provided notice to its trustee that it will redeem $35.0 million of subordinated debt due September 30, 2026 as of March 30, 2022. The debt currently carries an interest rate of 4.14% based on a floating rate of three months LIBOR plus 392 basis points. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company's results, "During the fourth quarter, OceanFirst delivered exceptional loan growth with $989.0 million of loan originations while maintaining a robust committed pipeline of $671.0 million. This represents strong results from all of our commercial banking teams including our newest groups in Boston and Baltimore, which will add important momentum into 2022." Mr. Maher added, "All of us at OceanFirst are proud to acknowledge our continued commitment to providing shareholder value as our Board of Directors has declared the Company's 100th consecutive quarterly cash dividend for common stockholders." The Company's Board of Directors declared its 100th consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.17 per share will be paid on February 18, 2022 to common stockholders of record on February 7, 2022. The Board previously declared a quarterly cash dividend on preferred stock of $0.4375 per depositary share, representing 1/40th interest in the Series A Preferred Stock. This dividend will be paid on February 15, 2022 to preferred stockholders of record on January 31, 2022. 3

Results of Operations Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was adversely impacted by non-core operations of $6.8 million, net of tax, while net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $8.9 million, net of tax. Net income for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was adversely impacted by non-core operations of $5.1 million, net of tax, and $11.0 million, net of tax, respectively. Core earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 were $28.5 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, representing an increase from core earnings of $23.2 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Core earnings for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $111.2 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, an increase from $72.2 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the prior year. Core earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 increased from $26.7 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter, which was adversely impacted by non-core operations of $3.6 million, net of tax. Net Interest Income and Margin Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 increased to $80.6 million, as compared to $77.9 million for the corresponding prior year period. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 decreased to $305.3 million, as compared to $313.0 million for the prior year, as a result of the lower interest rate environment. Average interest-earning assets increased by $280.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the corresponding prior year period, due to securities and loan growth, which was partly funded by the redeployment of excess cash. Average interest-earning assets increased by $512.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the prior year, primarily concentrated in excess balance sheet liquidity and increased securities. Average loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses, increased by $305.0 million and decreased by $201.0 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods. Loans receivable, net was $8.58 billion at 4

December 31, 2021, as compared to an average balance of $8.30 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Net interest margin for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 increased to 2.99% and decreased to 2.93%, respectively, from 2.97% and 3.16% for the same prior year periods, respectively. The net interest margin expansion for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was primarily attributable to the decrease in excess balance sheet liquidity used to fund securities and loan growth. The net interest margin compression for the year ended December 31, 2021 was primarily due to the excess balance sheet liquidity and the lower interest rate environment. For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.40% and 0.49%, respectively, from 0.74% and 0.88% in the corresponding prior year periods, respectively, as a result of the lower interest rate environment. For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, the total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.20% and 0.26%, respectively, as compared to 0.45% and 0.55% in the same prior year periods, respectively. Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 increased by $3.5 million, as compared to the prior linked quarter, and net interest margin increased to 2.99%, compared to 2.93% for the prior linked quarter. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.18% for each of the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, net interest margin increased to 2.81%, from 2.75%. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased to 3.28%, from 3.24% in the prior linked quarter. The total cost of average interest-bearing liabilities was 0.40% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 0.44% in the prior linked quarter, partly due to maturities of higher-yielding time deposits. Benefit/Provision for Credit Loss For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, the credit loss benefit was $1.6 million and $11.8 million, respectively, as compared to credit loss expense of $4.1 million and $59.4 million, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods and a credit loss benefit of $3.2 million in the 5

prior linked quarter. The credit loss benefit for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 and the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was influenced by positive trends in the Bank's asset quality combined with stabilizing trends in economic forecasts, including strong employment levels and modest GDP growth, partly offset by the continuing economic uncertainty related to COVID-19 variants. Net loan recoveries were $19,000 and $461,000 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $2.9 million and $18.9 million, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods and net loan recoveries of $386,000 in the prior linked quarter. The quarter ended December 31, 2020 included $2.3 million of charge-offs related to the sale of under-performing residential and consumer loans. The year ended December 31, 2020 included $14.6 million of charge-offs related to the sale of higher risk commercial loans and $3.3 million of charge-offs related to the sale of under-performing residential and consumer loans. Non-performing loans totaled $18.9 million at December 31, 2021, as compared to $23.3 million at September 30, 2021 and $36.4 million at December 31, 2020. Non-interest Income For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, other income decreased to $9.4 million and $51.9 million, respectively, as compared to $40.6 million and $73.9 million, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods. Other income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 included net losses of $1.3 million and net gains of $7.1 million, respectively, related to non-core operations. Other income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 included $29.6 million and $26.0 million, respectively, of net gains related to non-core operations. The net gain on equity investments was primarily a result of several programs implemented by the Company in 2020 to invest excess liquidity in high quality equity securities with attractive dividend yields which were subsequently sold in 2020 and 2021. 6

Excluding non-core operations, the decrease in other income of $370,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the corresponding prior year period, was primarily due to decreases in net gain on sale of loans of $1.2 million and fees and service charges of $636,000, partly offset by an increase in commercial loan swap income of $1.2 million. Excluding non-core operations, the decrease in other income of $3.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the prior year, was primarily due to decreases in commercial loan swap income of $4.0 million and fees and service charges of $2.0 million, partly offset by increases in bankcard services of $1.9 million, due to lower card activity in the prior year period as a result of the pandemic, and income from bank owned life insurance of $408,000. Excluding non-core operations, other income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 increased $313,000, as compared to the prior linked quarter, primarily due to an increase in income from bank owned life insurance of $421,000. Non-interest Expense Operating expenses decreased to $64.8 million and $226.9 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, as compared to $70.9 million and $246.4 million, respectively, for the same prior year periods. Operating expenses for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 included $7.7 million and $13.8 million, respectively, of net expenses related to non-core operations. Operating expenses for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 included $17.9 million and $37.8 million, respectively, of net expenses related to non-core operations. Excluding non-core operations, the $4.0 million increase in operating expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the corresponding prior year period, was primarily due to increases in compensation and benefits expense of $3.7 million, and data processing expense of $3.2 million, partly offset by decreases in professional fees of $1.2 million, other operating expense of $573,000, and equipment expense of $503,000. 7

Excluding non-core operations, the $4.4 million increase in operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the prior year, was primarily due to increases in compensation and benefits expense of $5.9 million, primarily related to higher benefit costs, data processing expense of $4.1 million, and federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments of $1.3 million, partly offset by decreases in equipment expense of $2.3 million, professional fees of $1.2 million, other operating expense of $1.0 million, marketing expense of $948,000, and amortization of core deposit intangible of $733,000. Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 increased $2.7 million, as compared to the prior linked quarter. The change was primarily due to an increase in data processing expense of $2.4 million. Income Tax Expense The provision for income taxes was $4.1 million and $32.2 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, as compared to $10.4 million and $17.7 million, respectively, for the same prior year periods and $7.4 million for the prior linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 15.3% and 22.6% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, as compared to 24.0% and 21.9%, respectively, for the same prior year periods and 23.3% for the prior linked quarter. The lower effective tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the corresponding prior year periods and prior linked quarter, was primarily due to allocation of taxable income to jurisdictions other than New Jersey, which is tied to our commercial banking strategy, and other tax optimization efforts. Financial Condition Total assets increased by $291.3 million to $11.74 billion at December 31, 2021, from $11.45 billion at December 31, 2020. Cash and due from banks decreased by $1.07 billion to $204.9 million at December 31, 2021, from $1.27 billion at December 31, 2020, as excess liquidity was primarily used to fund loan growth and purchase securities. Total debt securities increased by $586.9 million at 8

December 31, 2021, as compared to December 31, 2020. Total loans, excluding PPP loans of $22.9 million and $95.4 million at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, increased by $939.2 million, to $8.60 billion at December 31, 2021, from $7.66 billion at December 31, 2020, primarily due to loan originations and purchases of residential real estate loan pools. Deposits increased by $305.2 million, to $9.73 billion at December 31, 2021, from $9.43 billion at December 31, 2020. Total deposits, excluding time deposits of $775.0 million at December 31, 2021 and $1.37 billion at December 31, 2020, increased by $903.0 million to $8.96 billion at December 31, 2021, from $8.05 billion at December 31, 2020 as a result of the Company's efforts to improve the quality of deposits. The loans-to-deposits ratio at December 31, 2021 was 88.6%, as compared to 82.3% at December 31, 2020. Stockholders' equity increased to $1.52 billion at December 31, 2021, as compared to $1.48 billion at December 31, 2020. On June 25, 2021, the Company announced the authorization by the Board of Directors of the 2021 Stock Repurchase Program to repurchase up to an additional 3.0 million shares, which was approximately 5% of the Company's outstanding common stock. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company repurchased 1,711,484 shares under its stock repurchase programs, at a weighted average cost of $21.07, and there were 3,307,661 shares available for repurchase at December 31, 2021 under the existing stock repurchase programs. Stockholders' equity per common share increased to $25.63 at December 31, 2021, as compared to $24.57 at December 31, 2020. Tangible common equity per common share increased by 6.3%, to $15.93 at December 31, 2021, as compared to $14.98 at December 31, 2020. 9

Asset Quality The Company's non-performing loans decreased to $18.9 million at December 31, 2021, as compared to $36.4 million at December 31, 2020. Non-performing loans at December 31, 2021 do not include $41.8 million of purchased with credit deterioration ("PCD") loans from prior bank acquisitions. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 257.8% at December 31, 2021, as compared to 166.8% at December 31, 2020. The Company's level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans, excluding non-performing and PCD loans, improved to $13.5 million at December 31, 2021, from $34.7 million at December 31, 2020. The Company's proactive management of higher risk loans in 2020 has proven valuable, as credit trends have steadily improved throughout 2021. The Company's allowance for loan credit losses was 0.57% of total loans at December 31, 2021, as compared to 0.78% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan credit losses plus the unamortized credit and PCD marks amounted to $67.8 million, or 0.79% of total loans, at December 31, 2021. 10

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations and reporting equity and asset amounts excluding intangible assets and goodwill, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items. Annual Meeting The Company also announced today that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The record date for stockholders to vote at the Annual Meeting is April 6, 2022. Additional information regarding virtual access to the meeting will be distributed prior to the meeting. Conference Call As previously announced, the Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The direct dial number for the call is 1-844-200-6205, toll free, using the access code 733688. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403, access code 549028, from one hour after the end of the call until April 28, 2022. The conference call will also be available (listen-only) via the Internet by accessing the Company's Web address: www.oceanfirst.com - Investor Relations. The webcast will be available for 90 days. * * * 11

OceanFirst Financial Corp.'s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $11.7 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan markets of Philadelphia, New York, Baltimore, Washington D.C and Boston. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to www.oceanfirst.com.

Forward-Looking Statements In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "will," "should," "may," "view," "opportunity," "potential," or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 or any other pandemic on our operations and financial results and those of our customers, changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, levels of unemployment in the Bank's lending area, real estate market values in the Bank's lending area, future natural disasters and increases to flood insurance premiums, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company's market area, accounting principles and guidelines and the Bank's ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. 12



OceanFirst Financial Corp. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 204,949 $ 981,126 $ 1,272,134 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 568,255 314,620 183,302 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $1,467 at December 31, 2021, $1,503 at September 30, 2021, and $1,715 at December 31, 2020 (estimated fair value of $1,152,744 at December 31, 2021, $1,143,381 at September 30, 2021, and $968,466 at December 31, 2020) 1,139,193 1,125,382 937,253 Equity investments 101,155 101,314 107,079 Restricted equity investments, at cost 53,195 53,017 51,705 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses of $48,850 at December 31, 2021, $50,153 at September 30, 2021, and $60,735 at December 31, 2020 8,583,352 8,139,961 7,704,857 Loans held-for-sale - 13,428 45,524 Interest and dividends receivable 32,606 32,512 35,269 Other real estate owned 106 106 106 Premises and equipment, net 125,828 123,669 107,094 Bank owned life insurance 259,207 260,072 265,253 Assets held for sale 6,229 4,613 5,782 Goodwill 500,319 500,319 500,319 Core deposit intangible 18,215 19,558 23,668 Other assets 147,007 159,991 208,968 Total assets $ 11,739,616 $ 11,829,688 $ 11,448,313 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits $ 9,732,816 $ 9,774,097 $ 9,427,616 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with retail customers 118,769 143,292 128,454 Other borrowings 229,141 228,887 235,471 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 20,305 22,214 17,296 Other liabilities 122,032 147,949 155,346 Total liabilities 10,223,063 10,316,439 9,964,183 Total stockholders' equity 1,516,553 1,513,249 1,484,130 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,739,616 $ 11,829,688 $ 11,448,313 (dollars in thousands) 13



OceanFirst Financial Corp. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended, For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 |--------------------- (Unaudited) ---------------------| (Unaudited) Interest income: Loans $ 81,392 $ 78,889 $ 84,997 $ 315,237 $ 349,221 Debt securities 5,654 5,040 5,539 22,033 24,116 Equity investments and other 1,411 1,491 2,026 4,822 6,271 Total interest income 88,457 85,420 92,562 342,092 379,608 Interest expense: Deposits 5,010 5,379 10,679 25,210 48,290 Borrowed funds 2,861 2,909 4,032 11,544 18,367 Total interest expense 7,871 8,288 14,711 36,754 66,657 Net interest income 80,586 77,132 77,851 305,338 312,951 Credit loss (benefit) expense (1,573) (3,179) 4,072 (11,832) 59,404 Net interest income after credit loss (benefit) expense 82,159 80,311 73,779 317,170 253,547 Other income: Bankcard services revenue 3,308 3,409 3,098 13,360 11,417 Trust and asset management revenue 562 584 492 2,336 2,052 Fees and service charges 3,314 2,973 3,950 13,833 15,808 Net gain (loss) on sales of loans 6 (15) 6,348 3,186 8,278 Net (loss) gain on equity investments (1,252) (466) 24,487 7,145 21,214 Net (loss) gain from other real estate operations (3) (3) 23 (15) 35 Income from bank owned life insurance 2,061 1,640 1,798 6,832 6,424 Commercial loan swap income 1,323 1,588 116 4,095 8,080 Other 91 173 308 1,159 618 Total other income 9,410 9,883 40,620 51,931 73,926 Operating expenses: Compensation and employee benefits 31,006 30,730 27,323 120,014 114,155 Occupancy 5,101 5,005 4,968 20,481 20,782 Equipment 1,435 1,124 1,938 5,443 7,769 Marketing 614 496 632 2,169 3,117 Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments 1,733 1,459 1,859 6,155 4,871 Data processing 7,774 5,363 4,624 21,570 17,467 Check card processing 1,170 1,337 1,507 5,182 5,458 Professional fees 2,726 3,089 3,908 11,043 12,247 FHLB advance prepayment fees - - 13,333 - 14,257 Amortization of core deposit intangible 1,343 1,354 1,526 5,453 6,186 Branch consolidation expense 7,286 4,014 3,336 12,337 7,623 Merger related expenses 451 225 1,194 1,503 15,947 Other operating expense 4,195 4,477 4,768 15,510 16,552 Total operating expenses 64,834 58,673 70,916 226,860 246,431 Income before provision for income taxes 26,735 31,521 43,483 142,241 81,042 Provision for income taxes 4,078 7,354 10,419 32,165 17,733 Net income 22,657 24,167 33,064 110,076 63,309 Dividends on preferred shares 1,004 1,004 1,004 4,016 2,097 Net income available to common stockholders $ 21,653 $ 23,163 $ 32,060 $ 106,060 $ 61,212 Basic earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 0.40 $ 0.53 $ 1.79 $ 1.02 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 0.39 $ 0.54 $ 1.78 $ 1.02 Average basic shares outstanding 58,801 59,311 59,961 59,406 59,919 Average diluted shares outstanding 59,044 59,515 60,057 59,649 60,072

14



OceanFirst Financial Corp. SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA (dollars in thousands) LOANS RECEIVABLE At December 31, 2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 449,224 $ 457,674 $ 474,919 $ 498,245 $ 470,656 Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 1,055,065 1,123,973 1,045,514 1,066,351 1,145,065 Commercial real estate - investor 4,378,061 3,922,983 3,836,230 3,804,351 3,491,464 Total commercial 5,882,350 5,504,630 5,356,663 5,368,947 5,107,185 Consumer: Residential real estate 2,479,701 2,401,240 2,168,545 2,189,348 2,309,459 Home equity loans and lines and other consumer 260,819 275,962 295,582 314,242 339,462 Total consumer 2,740,520 2,677,202 2,464,127 2,503,590 2,648,921 Total loans 8,622,870 8,181,832 7,820,790 7,872,537 7,756,106 Deferred origination costs (fees), net 9,332 8,282 7,437 8,029 9,486 Allowance for loan credit losses (48,850) (50,153) (53,876) (59,976) (60,735) Loans receivable, net $ 8,583,352 $ 8,139,961 $ 7,774,351 $ 7,820,590 $ 7,704,857 Mortgage loans serviced for others $ 60,447 $ 64,840 $ 68,778 $ 74,037 $ 95,789 At December 31, 2021 Average Yield Loan pipeline (1): Commercial 3.65 % $ 539,426 $ 482,942 $ 463,388 $ 154,946 $ 210,024 Residential real estate 3.03 123,211 160,070 153,798 178,352 151,152 Home equity loans and lines 4.41 8,381 8,420 11,369 11,031 6,630 Total 3.55 % $ 671,018 $ 651,432 $ 628,555 $ 344,329 $ 367,806 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Average Yield Loan originations: Commercial 3.28 % $ 780,464 $ 585,667 $ 259,163 (2) $ 547,591 (2) $ 173,715 Residential real estate 3.01 195,942 (3) 174,365 (3) 173,354 189,942 222,780 Home equity loans and lines 4.05 12,552 11,782 14,870 10,278 13,435 Total 3.24 % $ 988,958 $ 771,814 $ 447,387 $ 747,811 $ 409,930 Loans sold $ 649 $ 1,756 $ 29,556 $ 67,500 $ 56,126 (4) (1)Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded. (2)Excludes loans originated through the PPP of $13 million and $60 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. (3)Excludes residential real estate loan pool purchases of $82.2 million and $219.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively. (4)Excludes the sale of PPP loans of $298.1 million, higher risk commercial loans of $64.8 million, net of charge-offs and under-performing residential and home equity loans and lines of $10.5 million, net of charge-offs, for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

DEPOSITS At December 31, 2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Type of Account Non-interest-bearing $ 2,412,056 $ 2,467,952 $ 2,505,355 $ 2,417,935 $ 2,133,195 Interest-bearing checking 4,201,736 4,013,565 3,628,741 3,623,132 3,646,866 Money market 736,090 816,691 734,320 782,459 783,521 Savings 1,607,933 1,620,447 1,590,441 1,568,528 1,491,251 Time deposits 775,001 855,442 956,429 1,110,758 1,372,783 Total deposits $ 9,732,816 $ 9,774,097 $ 9,415,286 $ 9,502,812 $ 9,427,616 15



OceanFirst Financial Corp. ASSET QUALITY (dollars in thousands) ASSET QUALITY December 31, 2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Non-performing loans: Commercial and industrial $ 299 $ 354 $ 1,566 $ 1,616 $ 1,551 Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 8,687 8,997 11,527 11,676 13,054 Commercial real estate - investor 2,021 6,904 10,549 12,366 10,660 Residential real estate 6,094 5,484 6,114 6,398 8,642 Home equity loans and lines and other consumer 1,847 1,605 1,924 2,072 2,503 Total non-performing loans 18,948 23,344 31,680 34,128 36,410 Other real estate owned 106 106 106 106 106 Total non-performing assets $ 19,054 $ 23,450 $ 31,786 $ 34,234 $ 36,516 PCD loans (1) $ 41,817 $ 41,372 $ 40,064 $ 44,421 $ 48,488 Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days $ 13,546 $ 6,647 $ 5,313 $ 16,477 $ 34,683 Troubled debt restructurings: Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above) $ 10,974 $ 9,617 $ 9,803 $ 4,785 $ 5,158 Performing 12,320 9,661 10,311 11,466 12,009 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 23,294 $ 19,278 $ 20,114 $ 16,251 $ 17,167 Allowance for loan credit losses $ 48,850 $ 50,153 $ 53,876 $ 59,976 $ 60,735 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable (2) 0.57 % 0.61 % 0.69 % 0.76 % 0.78 % Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans (2) 257.81 214.84 170.06 175.74 166.81 Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable 0.22 0.29 0.41 0.43 0.47 Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.16 0.20 0.28 0.30 0.32 (1)PCD loans are not included in non-performing loans, troubled debt restructurings or delinquent loans totals as such loans are marked to fair value at the time of acquisition. (2)Loans acquired from prior bank acquisitions were recorded at fair value. The net unamortized credit and PCD marks on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan credit losses, was $18.9 million, $21.3 million, $23.6 million, $25.7 million, and $28.0 million at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

NET LOAN RECOVERIES (CHARGE-OFFS) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Net loan recoveries (charge-offs): Loan charge-offs $ (92) $ (163) $ (420) $ (356) $ (3,220) Recoveries on loans 111 549 196 636 278 Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) $ 19 $ 386 $ (224) $ 280 $ (2,942) (1) Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) to average total loans (annualized) NM* NM* 0.01 % NM* 0.15 % Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) detail: Commercial $ (24) $ (33) $ (304) $ 126 $ (775) Residential real estate 21 280 - (203) (1,731) Home equity loans and lines and other consumer 22 139 80 357 (436) Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) $ 19 $ 386 $ (224) $ 280 $ (2,942) (1) (1)Included in net loan charge-offs for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $2.3 million related to under-performing residential and consumer loans sold. * Not meaningful

16



OceanFirst Financial Corp. ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average Yield/ Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest Average Yield/ Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest Average Yield/ Cost (1) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 698,652 $ 300 0.17 % $ 1,053,797 $ 441 0.17 % $ 1,223,472 $ 341 0.11 % Securities (2) 1,710,143 6,765 1.57 1,542,630 6,090 1.57 1,209,543 7,224 2.38 Loans receivable, net (3) Commercial 5,635,642 57,829 4.07 5,361,472 55,387 4.10 5,271,633 58,776 4.44 Residential real estate 2,430,635 20,454 3.37 2,260,673 20,076 3.55 2,420,494 21,530 3.56 Home equity loans and lines and other consumer 273,007 3,109 4.52 289,011 3,426 4.70 351,920 4,691 5.30 Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees (41,889) - - (46,436) - - (51,682) - - Loans receivable, net 8,297,395 81,392 3.89 7,864,720 78,889 3.98 7,992,365 84,997 4.23 Total interest-earning assets 10,706,190 88,457 3.28 10,461,147 85,420 3.24 10,425,380 92,562 3.53 Non-interest-earning assets 1,247,420 1,276,890 1,322,112 Total assets $ 11,953,610 $ 11,738,037 $ 11,747,492 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 4,249,001 2,851 0.27 % $ 3,841,475 2,854 0.29 % $ 3,601,814 4,836 0.53 % Money market 790,471 282 0.14 767,854 245 0.13 766,866 586 0.30 Savings 1,611,522 141 0.03 1,609,197 146 0.04 1,489,853 240 0.06 Time deposits 819,025 1,736 0.84 904,384 2,134 0.94 1,437,770 5,017 1.39 Total 7,470,019 5,010 0.27 7,122,910 5,379 0.30 7,296,303 10,679 0.58 FHLB advances - - - - - - 204,880 779 1.51 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 132,520 50 0.15 142,494 51 0.14 143,385 154 0.43 Other borrowings 228,980 2,811 4.87 228,695 2,858 4.96 242,030 3,099 5.09 Total borrowings 361,500 2,861 3.14 371,189 2,909 3.11 590,295 4,032 2.72 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,831,519 7,871 0.40 7,494,099 8,288 0.44 7,886,598 14,711 0.74 Non-interest-bearing deposits 2,467,588 2,576,123 2,209,532 Non-interest-bearing liabilities 134,527 148,327 176,274 Total liabilities 10,433,634 10,218,549 10,272,404 Stockholders' equity 1,519,976 1,519,488 1,475,088 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,953,610 $ 11,738,037 $ 11,747,492 Net interest income $ 80,586 $ 77,132 $ 77,851 Net interest rate spread (4) 2.88 % 2.80 % 2.79 % Net interest margin (5) 2.99 % 2.93 % 2.97 % Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 0.20 % 0.22 % 0.45 %

(footnotes on following page)

17



(continued) For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 969,982 $ 1,258 0.13 % $ 613,971 $ 1,034 0.17 % Securities (2) 1,517,649 25,597 1.69 1,159,764 29,353 2.53 Loans receivable, net (3) Commercial 5,362,265 221,144 4.12 5,299,813 236,749 4.47 Residential real estate 2,309,790 79,696 3.45 2,465,740 93,120 3.78 Home equity loans and lines and other consumer 298,193 14,397 4.83 390,421 19,352 4.96 Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees (48,637) - - (33,343) - - Loans receivable, net 7,921,611 315,237 3.98 8,122,631 349,221 4.30 Total interest-earning assets 10,409,242 342,092 3.29 9,896,366 379,608 3.84 Non-interest-earning assets 1,260,079 1,310,474 Total assets $ 11,669,321 $ 11,206,840 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 3,878,465 13,400 0.35 % $ 3,168,889 19,395 0.61 % Money market 769,157 1,105 0.14 677,554 2,902 0.43 Savings 1,581,472 631 0.04 1,449,982 2,505 0.17 Time deposits 985,328 10,074 1.02 1,531,857 23,488 1.53 Total 7,214,422 25,210 0.35 6,828,282 48,290 0.71 FHLB advances - - - 413,290 7,018 1.70 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 134,939 253 0.19 125,500 562 0.45 Other borrowings 228,600 11,291 4.94 207,386 10,787 5.20 Total borrowings 363,539 11,544 3.18 746,176 18,367 2.46 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,577,961 36,754 0.49 7,574,458 66,657 0.88 Non-interest-bearing deposits 2,429,547 2,031,100 Non-interest-bearing liabilities 151,950 144,571 Total liabilities 10,159,458 9,750,129 Stockholders' equity 1,509,863 1,456,711 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,669,321 $ 11,206,840 Net interest income $ 305,338 $ 312,951 Net interest rate spread (4) 2.80 % 2.96 % Net interest margin (5) 2.93 % 3.16 % Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 0.26 % 0.55 % (1) Average yields and costs are annualized. (2) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for securities credit losses. (3) Amount is net of deferred loan costs and fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and allowance for loan credit losses, and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans. (4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

18



OceanFirst Financial Corp. SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31, 2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Selected Financial Condition Data: Total assets $ 11,739,616 $ 11,829,688 $ 11,483,901 $ 11,577,472 $ 11,448,313 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 568,255 314,620 249,330 268,511 183,302 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses 1,139,193 1,125,382 1,146,735 1,082,326 937,253 Equity investments 101,155 101,314 90,917 50,159 107,079 Restricted equity investments, at cost 53,195 53,017 52,519 52,199 51,705 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses 8,583,352 8,139,961 7,774,351 7,820,590 7,704,857 Deposits 9,732,816 9,774,097 9,415,286 9,502,812 9,427,616 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 347,910 372,179 370,039 362,641 363,925 Stockholders' equity 1,516,553 1,513,249 1,508,789 1,498,719 1,484,130

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Selected Operating Data: Interest income $ 88,457 $ 85,420 $ 83,341 $ 84,874 $ 92,562 Interest expense 7,871 8,288 9,325 11,270 14,711 Net interest income 80,586 77,132 74,016 73,604 77,851 Credit loss (benefit) expense (1,573) (3,179) (6,460) (620) 4,072 Net interest income after credit loss (benefit) expense 82,159 80,311 80,476 74,224 73,779 Other income (excluding net (loss) gain on equity investments and gain on sale of PPP loans) 10,662 10,349 11,227 12,548 11,032 Net (loss) gain on equity investments (1,252) (466) 576 8,287 24,487 Gain on sale of PPP loans - - - - 5,101 Operating expenses (excluding FHLB advance prepayment fees, branch consolidation and merger related expenses) 57,097 54,434 51,198 50,291 53,053 FHLB advance prepayment fees - - - - 13,333 Branch consolidation expense 7,286 4,014 26 1,011 3,336 Merger related expenses 451 225 446 381 1,194 Income before provision for income taxes 26,735 31,521 40,609 43,376 43,483 Provision for income taxes 4,078 7,354 10,054 10,679 10,419 Net income $ 22,657 $ 24,167 $ 30,555 $ 32,697 $ 33,064 Net income available to common stockholders $ 21,653 $ 23,163 $ 29,551 $ 31,693 $ 32,060 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 0.39 $ 0.49 $ 0.53 $ 0.54 Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income $ 3,610 $ 3,644 $ 2,835 $ 3,650 $ 6,186

19

(continued) At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data(1): Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets (2) 0.72 % 0.78 % 1.03 % 1.12 % 1.09 % Return on average tangible assets (2) (3) 0.75 0.82 1.08 1.18 1.14 Return on average stockholders' equity (2) 5.65 6.05 7.88 8.59 8.65 Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (2) (3) 8.59 9.20 12.07 13.22 13.43 Stockholders' equity to total assets 12.92 12.79 13.14 12.95 12.96 Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (3) 8.89 8.78 9.01 8.83 8.79 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 8.40 8.29 8.50 8.33 8.28 Net interest rate spread 2.88 2.80 2.75 2.78 2.79 Net interest margin 2.99 2.93 2.89 2.93 2.97 Operating expenses to average assets (2) 2.15 1.98 1.80 1.83 2.40 Efficiency ratio (2) (4) 72.04 67.43 60.21 54.73 59.86 Loans-to-deposits 88.60 83.71 83.06 82.84 82.27 At or For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (2) 0.91 % 0.55 % Return on average tangible assets (2) (3) 0.95 0.57 Return on average stockholders' equity (2) 7.02 4.20 Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (2) (3) 10.73 6.59 Net interest rate spread 2.80 2.96 Net interest margin 2.93 3.16 Operating expenses to average assets (2) 1.94 2.20 Efficiency ratio (2) (4) 63.50 63.70

20

(continued) At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Trust and Asset Management: Wealth assets under administration and management ("AUA/M") $ 287,404 $ 274,807 $ 278,785 $ 274,172 $ 245,175 Nest Egg AUA/M 428,558 423,563 425,921 410,497 398,174 Total AUA/M 715,962 698,370 704,706 684,669 643,349 Per Share Data: Cash dividends per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Stockholders' equity per common share at end of period 25.63 25.47 25.22 24.84 24.57 Tangible common equity per common share at end of period (3) 15.93 15.78 15.58 15.26 14.98 Common shares outstanding at end of period 59,175,046 59,417,266 59,834,018 60,329,504 60,392,043 Preferred shares outstanding at end of period 57,370 57,370 57,370 57,370 57,370 Number of full-service customer facilities: 47 58 58 62 62 Quarterly Average Balances Total securities $ 1,710,143 $ 1,542,630 $ 1,501,484 $ 1,311,683 $ 1,209,543 Loans receivable, net 8,297,395 7,864,720 7,788,919 7,729,798 7,992,365 Total interest-earning assets 10,706,190 10,461,147 10,282,888 10,180,392 10,425,380 Total goodwill and core deposit intangible 519,401 520,765 522,122 523,499 525,511 Total assets 11,953,610 11,738,037 11,539,732 11,439,501 11,747,439 Time deposits 819,025 904,384 1,002,086 1,221,123 1,437,770 Total deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 9,937,607 9,699,033 9,507,392 9,425,609 9,505,835 Total borrowed funds 361,500 371,189 363,531 357,812 590,295 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,831,519 7,494,099 7,408,720 7,571,148 7,886,598 Non-interest bearing deposits 2,467,588 2,576,123 2,462,203 2,212,273 2,209,532 Stockholders' equity 1,519,976 1,519,488 1,504,035 1,495,580 1,475,088 Tangible stockholders' equity 1,000,575 998,723 981,913 972,081 949,577 Quarterly Yields Total securities 1.57 % 1.57 % 1.62 % 2.07 % 2.38 % Loans receivable, net 3.89 3.98 3.97 4.09 4.23 Total interest-earning assets 3.28 3.24 3.25 3.38 3.53 Time deposits 0.84 0.94 1.03 1.21 1.39 Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 0.20 0.22 0.27 0.37 0.45 Total borrowed funds 3.14 3.11 3.31 3.14 2.72 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.40 0.44 0.50 0.60 0.74 Net interest spread 2.88 2.80 2.75 2.78 2.79 Net interest margin 2.99 2.93 2.89 2.93 2.97

(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances. (2) Performance ratios for each period are presented on a GAAP basis and include non-core operations. Refer to "Non-GAAP Reconciliation." (3) Tangible stockholders' equity and tangible assets exclude intangible assets related to goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible common equity excludes goodwill, core deposit intangible and preferred equity. (4) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.

21



OceanFirst Financial Corp. OTHER ITEMS (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Core Earnings: Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 21,653 $ 23,163 $ 29,551 $ 31,693 $ 32,060 Add (less) non-recurring and non-core items: Merger related expenses 451 225 446 381 1,194 Branch consolidation expense 7,286 (1) 4,014 26 1,011 3,336 Net loss (gain) on equity investments 1,252 466 (576) (8,287) (24,487) FHLB advance prepayment fees - - - - 13,333 Gain on sale of PPP loans - - - - (5,101) Income tax (benefit) expense on items (2,144) (1,138) 26 1,666 2,832 Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 28,498 $ 26,730 $ 29,473 $ 26,464 $ 23,167 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.45 $ 0.49 $ 0.44 $ 0.39 Core Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 0.95 % 0.90 % 1.02 % 0.94 % 0.78 % Return on average tangible assets 0.99 0.95 1.07 0.98 0.82 Return on average tangible stockholders' equity 11.30 10.62 12.04 11.04 9.71 Efficiency ratio 62.57 62.22 60.06 58.37 59.69 (1) Includes $2.0 million of gains related to the sale of two branches for the three months ended December 31, 2021. For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Core Earnings: Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 106,060 $ 61,212 Add (less) non-recurring and non-core items: Merger related expenses 1,503 15,947 Branch consolidation expense 12,337 (1) 7,623 Net gain on equity investments (7,145) (20,911) FHLB advance prepayment fees - 14,257 Gain on sale of PPP loans - (5,101) Two River and Country Bank opening credit loss expense under the CECL model - 2,447 Income tax benefit on items (1,590) (3,288) Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 111,165 $ 72,186 Core diluted earnings per share $ 1.86 $ 1.20 Core Ratios: Return on average assets 0.95 % 0.64 % Return on average tangible assets 1.00 0.68 Return on average tangible stockholders' equity 11.25 7.77 Efficiency ratio 60.84 57.81 (1) Includes $2.0 million of gains related to the sale of two branches for the year ended December 31, 2021. 22

(continued) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Tangible Equity: Total stockholders' equity $ 1,516,553 $ 1,513,249 $ 1,508,789 $ 1,498,719 $ 1,484,130 Less: Goodwill 500,319 500,319 500,319 500,319 500,319 Core deposit intangible 18,215 19,558 20,912 22,273 23,668 Tangible stockholders' equity 998,019 993,372 987,558 976,127 960,143 Less: Preferred stock 55,527 55,527 55,527 55,527 55,527 Tangible common equity $ 942,492 $ 937,845 $ 932,031 $ 920,600 $ 904,616 Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 11,739,616 $ 11,829,688 $ 11,483,901 $ 11,577,472 $ 11,448,313 Less: Goodwill 500,319 500,319 500,319 500,319 500,319 Core deposit intangible 18,215 19,558 20,912 22,273 23,668 Tangible assets $ 11,221,082 $ 11,309,811 $ 10,962,670 $ 11,054,880 $ 10,924,326 Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets 8.89 % 8.78 % 9.01 % 8.83 % 8.79 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.40 % 8.29 % 8.50 % 8.33 % 8.28 %

