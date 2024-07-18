. . .
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
2Q 2024 Earnings Release Supplement1
July 2024
The 2Q 2024 Earnings Release Supplement should be read in conjunction with the Earnings Release furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to Form 8-K filed with the SEC on July 18, 2024.
Q2-24. .Financial.Highlights
Financial Highlights
$0.39
$82 million
0.68%
Core Diluted EPS (1)
Net Interest Income
Core ROAA (1)
8.26%
$0.56
11.2%
Core ROTCE (1)
Core PTPP Diluted EPS (1)
CET1 Ratio (2)
- Asset quality metrics remain strong. Criticized and classified loans, non-performing loans, and loans 30 to 89 days past due as a percent of total loans were 1.42%, 0.33%(3), and 0.10%, respectively.
- Increase in CET1 ratio by 20 bps to 11.2%. Capital is robust and above "well capitalized" levels.
- The Company continued to build capital while resuming share purchases, repurchasing 338,087 shares totaling $5.0 million in Q2-24. With year to date repurchases totaling 1,295,914 shares or $20.1 million.
(1)
For non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the 'Non-GAAP Reconciliations' in the Appendices for a reconciliation to GAAP financial information.
(2)
CET1 ratio represents an estimate as of Q2-24.
(3)
PCD loans are not included in these metrics. Refer to Asset Quality section in the Earnings Release for additional information.
Quarterly Earnings Update
Loan Portfolio. . . Trends
Moderated Loan Growth in the Portfolio ($'millions)
5.30%
5.40%
5.46%
5.46%
5.17%
10,084
10,124
10,195
10,126
10,019
251
252
246
255
242
2,980
2,928
2,965
2,907
2,978
620
652
666
677
616
982
957
944
915
858
5,320
5,334
5,354
5,323
5,325
Q2-23
Q3-23
Q4-23
Q1-24
Q2-24
- Loan growth has moderated with the expectation of low to mid-single digit annualized growth by Q4-24.
- Loan yields plateaued for Q2-24 due to payoffs but are expected to rise as our existing portfolio reprices.
Average Loan Yield
Home Equity & Consumer
Residential
C&I
CRE Owner Occupied
CRE Investor Owned
Diversified. . . CRE Portfolio with Conservative Risk Profile
CRE Investor Owned - Collateral Details
▪
Underlying collateral is diversified.
$'millions
CRE: Investor Owned
% of Total
WA LTV
WA DSCR
▪
Low concentration in the Multi-Family portfolio, which represents 7% of
Office
1,097
23.5%
56.0
1.70
Retail
1,085
23.3%
54.4
1.93
total assets.
Multi-Family
886
19.0%
57.4
1.66
▪
Maturity wall is modest and has a minimal impact: Our CRE investor
Industrial / Warehouse
718
15.4%
51.4
2.02
owned maturity wall, totaling $891 million (or 9% of total loans), is set to
Hospitality
164
3.5%
47.0
2.09
mature in 2024 and 2025 with weighted average rates of 5.80% and 5.59%,
Other (1)
714
15.3%
46.7
1.79
CRE: Investor Owned
4,664
100.0%
53.4
1.82
for each respective cohort.
Construction
661
▪
A repricing analysis(2) was performed on the vast majority of the CRE
CRE IO and Construction Total
5,325
CRE Investor Owned Portfolio by Geography
Investor and Construction portfolio. Results indicated the borrowers
continue to service debt without unusual stress.
Other
The weighted average DSCR of loans after stressing the portfolio at
The concentration in NYC rent-
▪
MD/DC
9%
regulated3 multi-family loans is
an interest rate of 7% is 1.21x.
MA
NY
3%
de-minimis, representing 0.31%
3%
32%
of total assets.
CRE Investor Owned - Maturity Wall
25%
Balance
Weighted Average
% of
NJ
NYC Office Central Business
Maturity Year
($'millions)
Rate
LTV
DSCR
Loans
2024
277
5.80
63.36
1.70
2.77%
District (CBD) is also de-
2025
612
5.59
53.13
1.74
6.11%
27%
minimis, representing 0.11% of
Total
889
5.65
56.32
1.73
8.88%
total assets.
Notes:
PA/DE
• All data represents CRE Investor balances, excluding purchase accounting marks and Construction as of June 30, 2024, unless otherwise noted.
• WA LTV represents the weighted average of loan balances as of June 30, 2024 divided by their most recent appraisal value, which is generally obtained at the time of origination.
• WA DSCR represents the weighted average of net operating income on the property before debt service divided by the loan's respective annual debt service based on the most recent credit review of the
borrower.
• WA rate includes borrower fixed rate exposure for loans with swap contracts and excludes any benefit from back-to-back rate swaps.
Footnotes:
(1) Other includes underlying co-operatives, single purpose, stores and some living units / mixed use, investor owned 1-4 family, land / development, and other.
6 (2)
Repricing analysis as of Q1-23 included stressing portfolio with an increase to 7% interest rates while keeping underwritten rents constant. We actively track CRE loan underlying cash flows and noted no
material change from Q1-23. As such, we have deemed the results from the repricing analysis to be relevant for the current quarter.
(3)
Rent-regulatedmulti-family is defined as buildings with >50% rent-regulated units.
Quarterly. . . Credit Trends (1 of 2)
Strong asset quality trends driven by prudent loan growth and credit decisioning.
Non-Performing Loans and Assets ($'000)(1)
Special Mention and Substandard Loans ($'000)
In Q3-23, the Bank charged-off $8 million on a single CRE credit relationship. In Q2-24, the Bank charged off an additional $1.6 million relating to the same relationship. The underlying property for this credit is contracted to liquidate in Q3-24; no further charge-offs are anticipated.
0.31%0.31%
Criticized loans as a % of total loans remain low at 1.42% as of Q2-24
compared to 2.06% as of Q4-19(pre-pandemic).
2.99%
2.70%2.96%
2.53%
0.27%
0.26%
8,783
7,183
OCFC 10-Year(2014-2023) Average Criticized Loans / Total Loans = 2.40%
8,783
0.20%
0.19%
8,783
0.23%
0.23%
1.65%
0.20%
0.19%
1.44%
1.42%
1.30%
0.14%
1.18%
69,283
40,386
49,767
44,940
30,859
19,587
18,138
17,582
22,703
23,398
88,152
86,596
106,551
98,240
92,847
Q2-23
Q3-23
Q4-23
Q1-24
Q2-24
Q2-23
Q3-23
Q4-23
Q1-24
Q2-24
NPL to total loans
NPL - single CRE relationship
Peer Average Criticized Loans / Total Loans
Special Mention
NPA to total assets
Non-performing loans
OCFC Criticized Loans / Total Loans
Substandard
Note:Excluding the single CRE credit relationship under contract for liquidation, NPL / total loans and NPA / total assets would be 0.23% and 0.18% on a pro forma basis, respectively.
- PCD loans are not included in these metrics. Refer to Asset Quality section in the Earnings Release for additional information.
Note #1:At June 30, 2024, of the Special Mention loans and Substandard loans represented above, 94.2% and 78.2% were current on payments, respectively.
Note #2:Peer data is on a one quarter lag.
Quarterly. . . Credit Trends (2 of 2)
Loan Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) Plus PCD & General Credit Marks / Total Loans
0.72%
0.73%
0.73%
0.75%
0.71%
0.06%
0.07%
0.07%
0.09%
0.10%
0.63%
0.66%
0.66%
0.69%
0.61%
Q2-23
Q3-23
Q4-23
Q1-24
Q2-24
PCD & General Credit Marks ACL
NCOs / (Recoveries) and Provision for Credit Loss Expense ($'000)
10,283
Charge-offs driven by a single
commercial real estate relationship.
Noted credit is being contracted for
8,271
liquidation in Q3-24.
NCOs to avg. loans totaled 0.08%
in 2023 and 0.04% (YTD
annualized) in 2024.
3,153
3,114
1,452
591
1,229
123
35
349
Q2-23
Q3-23
Q4-23
Q1-24
Q2-24
Provision Expense
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)
Track.Record. . of Strong Credit Performance
Global Financial
Crisis
Hurricane
Sandy
Cumulative CRE charge-offs for OCFC between 2006 and Q2-24 were minimal, totaling $37 million.
COVID-19 Pandemic
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q1-24Q2-24
OCFC CRE NCO / Avg Assets
Commercial Banks ($10-50 bn) CRE NCO / Avg Assets
OCFC NCO / Avg Assets
Commercial Banks ($10-50 bn) NCO / Avg Assets
- From 2006 to 2023, inclusive of the Global Financial Crisis, Hurricane Sandy, and the COVID-19 Pandemic, OCFC's CRE NCO to average CRE loans totaled 7 bps per year compared to 73 bps for all commercial banks between $10 - $50 billion in assets.
- From 2006 to 2023, peak CRE net charge-offs for OCFC totaled 47 bps in 2020, related to proactively de-risking our balance sheet. Peak CRE charge-offs for commercial banks between $10 - $50 billion in assets were 455 bps in 2010.
Source:S&P Global.
Note:Commercial bank reporting is on a one quarter lag.
Deposit. . . Trends
Shift in Deposit Mix to Drive Retention ($'millions)
10,158
10,534
10,435
10,237
9,994
1,854
1,827
1,657
1,640
1,633
3,538
3,709
3,912
3,866
3,668
1,230
1,484
1,399
1,260
1,116
770
860
1,022
1,151
1,210
2,766
2,654
2,445
2,320
2,368
Q2-23
Q3-23
Q4-23
Q1-24
Q2-24
Non-Int. Bearing
Savings
Time Deposits
Int. Bearing Checking
Money Market
Cost of Deposits
Type of Account
Qtr. Avg.
Jun 30 Spot
Int. Bearing Checking
2.19%
2.16%
Money Market
3.56%
3.61%
Savings
0.90%
0.83%
Time Deposits
4.46%
4.55%
Total (incl. non-int bearing)
2.37%
2.40%
- Non-maturitydeposits decreased by $290 million (or 4%) from the prior quarter.
- High yield savings declined by $96 million from the previous quarter as this portfolio was repriced.
- The increase in Q2-24 time deposits was primarily driven by retail CD growth to replace brokered CD run-off of $142MM.
Deposit Beta and Cost Trend
42%
40%
38%
35%
29%
2.31%
2.40%
2.02%
2.21%
1.67%
Q2-23
Q3-23
Q4-23
Q1-24
Q2-24
Deposit Beta (1)
Cost of Deposits (Spot)
- Deposit beta is calculated as the increase in rate paid on total deposits per quarter divided by the incremental increase in
the fed funds rate since January 1, 2022.
