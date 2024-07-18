FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS.

In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "will," "should," "may," "view," "opportunity," "potential," or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, inflation, general economic conditions, potential recessionary conditions, levels of unemployment in the Company's lending area, real estate market values in the Company's lending area, potential goodwill impairment, natural disasters, potential increases to flood insurance premiums, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, the availability of low-cost funding, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of the Company's deposit portfolio, and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, changes in capital management and balance sheet strategies and the ability to successfully implement such strategies, competition, demand for financial services in the Company's market area, changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, changes in accounting principles, a failure in or breach of the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks, the failure to maintain current technologies, failure to retain or attract employees, the effect of the Company's rating under the Community Reinvestment Act, the impact of pandemics on our operations and financial results and those of our customers and the Bank's ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION.

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) measures. These non-GAAP measures, as calculated by the Company, are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered alternatives to the Company's other financial information determined under GAAP. See reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures included in the Company's Earnings Release furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to Form 8-K as filed with the SEC on July 18, 2024.

MARKET AND INDUSTRY DATA.

This presentation references certain market, industry and demographic data, forecasts and other statistical information. We have obtained this data, forecasts and information from various independent, third-party industry sources and publications. Nothing in the data, forecasts or information used or derived from third party sources should be construed as advice. Some data and other information are also based on our good faith estimates, which are derived from our review of industry publications and surveys and independent sources. We believe that these sources and estimates are reliable but have not independently verified them. Statements as to our market position are based on market data currently available to us. These estimates involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions that are subject to change.