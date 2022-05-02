OceanFirst Financial : TD Ameritrade

May 2, 2022

OceanFirst (OCFC) CEO Chris Maher joins Oliver to discuss the company's recent quarterly earnings report in which EPS of $0.49 on $84.23M in total revenue both beat analyst estimates. OceanFirst also reported a higher total interest income of $91.0M, up from $84.9M the previous year but saw a decline from 1.12% to 0.84% in return on average assets.

