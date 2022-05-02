Log in
    OCFC   US6752341080

OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.

(OCFC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/02 01:09:25 pm EDT
18.83 USD   +0.51%
OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL : TD Ameritrade
PU
TRANSCRIPT : OceanFirst Financial Corp., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 29, 2022
CI
OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL : ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
OceanFirst Financial : TD Ameritrade

05/02/2022 | 12:27pm EDT
May 2, 2022

OceanFirst (OCFC) CEO Chris Maher joins Oliver to discuss the company's recent quarterly earnings report in which EPS of $0.49 on $84.23M in total revenue both beat analyst estimates. OceanFirst also reported a higher total interest income of $91.0M, up from $84.9M the previous year but saw a decline from 1.12% to 0.84% in return on average assets.

Watch here

Disclaimer

OceanFirst Financial Corporation published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 16:26:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 432 M - -
Net income 2022 124 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,17x
Yield 2022 3,65%
Capitalization 1 106 M 1 106 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 916
Free-Float 93,3%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 18,73 $
Average target price 27,81 $
Spread / Average Target 48,5%
Managers and Directors
Christopher D. Maher Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Lebel President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael J. Fitzpatrick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michele B. Estep Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
John E. Walsh Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.-15.63%1 106
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.62%350 572
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.80%287 470
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.73%247 443
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.52%180 083
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.07%165 353