OceanFirst Financial : TD Ameritrade

May 2, 2022
OceanFirst (OCFC) CEO Chris Maher joins Oliver to discuss the company's recent quarterly earnings report in which EPS of $0.49 on $84.23M in total revenue both beat analyst estimates. OceanFirst also reported a higher total interest income of $91.0M, up from $84.9M the previous year but saw a decline from 1.12% to 0.84% in return on average assets.
Watch here
« Back to Articles
« Back to Articles
Disclaimer
OceanFirst Financial Corporation published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 16:26:11 UTC.