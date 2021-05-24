OceanFirst Financial : Management Change/Compensation EVENTS (Form 8-K)

DEPARTURE OF DIRECTORS OR CERTAIN OFFICERS; ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; APPOINTMENT OF CERTAIN OFFICERS; COMPENSATORY ARRANGEMENTS OF CERTAIN OFFICERS EVENTS





At the Registrant's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on May 19, 2021 (the 'Annual Meeting'), the stockholders approved Amendment No. 1 the OceanFirst Financial Corp. 2020 Stock Incentive Plan (the 'Plan'). A description of the material features of the amended Plan and a full copy of Amendment No. 1 to the Plan were included in the proxy statement filed with the SEC on April 22, 2021.





SUBMISSION OF MATTERS TO A VOTE OF SECURITY HOLDERS





The Registrant's 2021 Annual Meeting was held on May 19, 2021. A total of 53,581,493 shares were present or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting. The matters considered and voted on by the Registrant's stockholders at the Annual Meeting and the votes of the stockholders were as follows:





Matter 1. The election of fifteen directors, each for a one-year term.





Nominee Shares Voted For Shares Withheld Broker Non-Votes Angelo J. Catania 45,600,147 1,335,717 6,645,629 Anthony R. Coscia 46,548,425 387,439 6,645,629 Michael D. Devlin 46,627,876 307,988 6,645,629 Jack M. Farris 45,306,643 1,629,221 6,645,629 Kimberly M. Guadagno 45,877,780 1,058,084 6,645,629 Nicos Katsoulis 46,379,060 556,804 6,645,629 John K. Lloyd 45,284,607 1,651,257 6,645,629 Christopher D. Maher 45,872,318 1,063,546 6,645,629 William D. Moss 43,237,558 3,698,306 6,645,629 Joseph M. Murphy, Jr. 46,379,230 556,634 6,645,629 Steven M. Scopellite 46,632,601 303,263 6,645,629 Grace C. Torres 45,910,290 1,025,574 6,645,629 Patricia L. Turner 46,558,701 377,163 6,645,629 Grace Vallacchi 46,019,955 915,909 6,645,629 John E. Walsh 45,618,575 1,317,289 6,645,629





Matter 2. An advisory (non-binding) vote to approve the compensation paid to the Registrant's named executive officers.





Shares Voted For Shares Voted Against Shares Voted Abstain Broker Non-Votes 36,979,594 9,722,845 233,425 6,645,629





Matter 3. The approval of Amendment No. 1 to the OceanFirst Financial Corp. 2020 Stock Incentive Plan.





Shares Voted For Shares Voted Against Shares Voted Abstain Broker Non-Votes 45,137,922 1,696,670 101,272 6,645,629





Matter 4. The ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Registrant for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.





Shares Voted For Shares Voted Against Shares Voted Abstain Broker Non-Votes 51,882,573 1,654,598 44,322 -















