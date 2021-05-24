Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. OceanFirst Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OCFC   US6752341080

OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.

(OCFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OceanFirst Financial : Management Change/Compensation EVENTS (Form 8-K)

05/24/2021 | 04:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
DEPARTURE OF DIRECTORS OR CERTAIN OFFICERS; ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; APPOINTMENT OF CERTAIN OFFICERS; COMPENSATORY ARRANGEMENTS OF CERTAIN OFFICERS EVENTS

At the Registrant's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on May 19, 2021 (the 'Annual Meeting'), the stockholders approved Amendment No. 1 the OceanFirst Financial Corp. 2020 Stock Incentive Plan (the 'Plan'). A description of the material features of the amended Plan and a full copy of Amendment No. 1 to the Plan were included in the proxy statement filed with the SEC on April 22, 2021.

SUBMISSION OF MATTERS TO A VOTE OF SECURITY HOLDERS

The Registrant's 2021 Annual Meeting was held on May 19, 2021. A total of 53,581,493 shares were present or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting. The matters considered and voted on by the Registrant's stockholders at the Annual Meeting and the votes of the stockholders were as follows:

Matter 1. The election of fifteen directors, each for a one-year term.

Nominee Shares Voted For Shares Withheld Broker Non-Votes
Angelo J. Catania 45,600,147 1,335,717 6,645,629
Anthony R. Coscia 46,548,425 387,439 6,645,629
Michael D. Devlin 46,627,876 307,988 6,645,629
Jack M. Farris 45,306,643 1,629,221 6,645,629
Kimberly M. Guadagno 45,877,780 1,058,084 6,645,629
Nicos Katsoulis 46,379,060 556,804 6,645,629
John K. Lloyd 45,284,607 1,651,257 6,645,629
Christopher D. Maher 45,872,318 1,063,546 6,645,629
William D. Moss 43,237,558 3,698,306 6,645,629
Joseph M. Murphy, Jr. 46,379,230 556,634 6,645,629
Steven M. Scopellite 46,632,601 303,263 6,645,629
Grace C. Torres 45,910,290 1,025,574 6,645,629
Patricia L. Turner 46,558,701 377,163 6,645,629
Grace Vallacchi 46,019,955 915,909 6,645,629
John E. Walsh 45,618,575 1,317,289 6,645,629

Matter 2. An advisory (non-binding) vote to approve the compensation paid to the Registrant's named executive officers.

Shares Voted For Shares Voted Against Shares Voted Abstain Broker Non-Votes
36,979,594 9,722,845 233,425 6,645,629

Matter 3. The approval of Amendment No. 1 to the OceanFirst Financial Corp. 2020 Stock Incentive Plan.

Shares Voted For Shares Voted Against Shares Voted Abstain Broker Non-Votes
45,137,922 1,696,670 101,272 6,645,629

Matter 4. The ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Registrant for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

Shares Voted For Shares Voted Against Shares Voted Abstain Broker Non-Votes
51,882,573 1,654,598 44,322 -




Disclaimer

OceanFirst Financial Corporation published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 20:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.
04:35pOCEANFIRST FINANCIAL  : Management Change/Compensation EVENTS (Form 8-K)
PU
04:33pOCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submissi..
AQ
05/11OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL  : Bank Facilitates Grants For the Arts Totaling $100,000
PU
05/07OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/06OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
05/06OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL  : Stephens & Co. Downgrades OceanFirst Financial to Equal-..
MT
05/05OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
05/04OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL  : Earnings Document
PU
04/29OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL  : Announces first quarter financial results
PU
04/20OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 359 M - -
Net income 2021 108 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 3,04%
Capitalization 1 349 M 1 349 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,75x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 979
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
OceanFirst Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 26,88 $
Last Close Price 22,50 $
Spread / Highest target 37,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher D. Maher Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Fitzpatrick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anthony Giordano Chief Information Officer
Joseph J. Lebel Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michele B. Estep Chief Administrative & Human Resources Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.20.77%1 349
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.01%492 393
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.89%363 339
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.59%216 638
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY52.02%189 648
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.05%173 484