OceanFirst Financial : Management Change/Compensation EVENTS (Form 8-K)

DEPARTURE OF DIRECTORS OR CERTAIN OFFICERS; ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; APPOINTMENT OF CERTAIN OFFICERS; COMPENSATORY ARRANGEMENTS OF CERTAIN OFFICERS EVENTS
At the Registrant's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on May 19, 2021 (the 'Annual Meeting'), the stockholders approved Amendment No. 1 the OceanFirst Financial Corp. 2020 Stock Incentive Plan (the 'Plan'). A description of the material features of the amended Plan and a full copy of Amendment No. 1 to the Plan were included in the proxy statement filed with the SEC on April 22, 2021.
SUBMISSION OF MATTERS TO A VOTE OF SECURITY HOLDERS
The Registrant's 2021 Annual Meeting was held on May 19, 2021. A total of 53,581,493 shares were present or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting. The matters considered and voted on by the Registrant's stockholders at the Annual Meeting and the votes of the stockholders were as follows:
Matter 1. The election of fifteen directors, each for a one-year term.
Nominee
Shares Voted For
Shares Withheld
Broker Non-Votes
Angelo J. Catania
45,600,147
1,335,717
6,645,629
Anthony R. Coscia
46,548,425
387,439
6,645,629
Michael D. Devlin
46,627,876
307,988
6,645,629
Jack M. Farris
45,306,643
1,629,221
6,645,629
Kimberly M. Guadagno
45,877,780
1,058,084
6,645,629
Nicos Katsoulis
46,379,060
556,804
6,645,629
John K. Lloyd
45,284,607
1,651,257
6,645,629
Christopher D. Maher
45,872,318
1,063,546
6,645,629
William D. Moss
43,237,558
3,698,306
6,645,629
Joseph M. Murphy, Jr.
46,379,230
556,634
6,645,629
Steven M. Scopellite
46,632,601
303,263
6,645,629
Grace C. Torres
45,910,290
1,025,574
6,645,629
Patricia L. Turner
46,558,701
377,163
6,645,629
Grace Vallacchi
46,019,955
915,909
6,645,629
John E. Walsh
45,618,575
1,317,289
6,645,629
Matter 2. An advisory (non-binding) vote to approve the compensation paid to the Registrant's named executive officers.
Shares Voted For
Shares Voted Against
Shares Voted Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
36,979,594
9,722,845
233,425
6,645,629
Matter 3. The approval of Amendment No. 1 to the OceanFirst Financial Corp. 2020 Stock Incentive Plan.
Shares Voted For
Shares Voted Against
Shares Voted Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
45,137,922
1,696,670
101,272
6,645,629
Matter 4. The ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Registrant for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.
