    OCFC   US6752341080

OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.

(OCFC)
TURK & COMPANY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF TRIDENT ABSTRACT TITLE AGENCY, LLC BY OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.

02/04/2022 | 01:05pm EST
DENVER, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turk and Company, announced today that its client OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:"OCFC"), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. has signed an agreement to acquire a majority interest in Trident Abstract Title Agency, LLC ("Trident") with the right to acquire 100%. The transaction is expected to close on March 1, 2022. Upon closing, Trident will operate as an independent subsidiary of the Company. Turk and Company served as the exclusive investment banker to OceanFirst.

TURK & COMPANY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF TRIDENT ABSTRACT TITLE AGENCY, LLC
BY OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.

"This is a milestone achievement for our team and highlights our growing practice as financial advisors to public companies who seek title expertise as part of Investment Banking," said Howard Turk, Founder and Managing Director of Turk and Company.

Turk & Co is a real estate industry M&A firm with global reach that specializes in evaluating, buying and selling title agencies, underwriters and ancillary businesses. The Turk & Co team is comprised of seasoned Investment Bankers as well as experienced Title Professionals who have built and sold agencies themselves. Turk & Co is involved in more title agency transactions than any other independent Investment Bank in the country.

Investment Banking Services and Securities offered through Independent Investment Bankers Corp., a broker-dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC. Turk & Company is not affiliated with Independent Investment Bankers Corp.

Company Contact:
Howard Turk
Managing Director
Turk & Company
310 294 9199
Howard.Turk@Turkandco.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turk--company-announces-acquisition-of-trident-abstract-title-agency-llc-by-oceanfirst-financial-corp-301475831.html

SOURCE Turk & Co.


© PRNewswire 2022
